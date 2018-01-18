NPower recruitment process and requirements in 2023: all the info you need

The federal government established the N-Power Program to improve the lives of middle-class people in Nigeria. It offers the youth tech skills training and quality job placements. The NPower initiative is part of the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) and the best place for acquiring innovative skills. If you are interested in the latest information about the NPower recruitment process and requirements, this article shares the essential details you should know.

An electrician repairing a fuse box. Photo: pexels.com, @Emmanuel Ikwuegbu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

NPower promotes economic diversification in Nigeria by teaching the youth globally competitive skills. Because of this, most NPower graduates develop progressive innovations for the international and domestic markets.

Basic requirements for NPower recruitment in 2023

The NPower administration has made its training programs available countrywide. Nonetheless, applicants should meet the set requirements to be enrolled. These are the requirements for NPower recruitment or enrollment:

You must be a Nigerian citizen by birth.

You should be at least 18 years old.

You must not be a beneficiary of any NPower Program.

Civil engineering scholars studying at NPower. Photo: @npowerng

Source: Facebook

How do I apply for NPower recruitment?

You can only apply on NPower's official website. After sending your application, you can log into the portal and do an online exam. After that, check the portal regularly to know your selection status.

How to apply for NPower recruitment in 2023?

NPower programs require committed and dedicated students. Besides, each student is assigned a mentor to guide them through their training program. If you are sure that this is what you want, below is the application process:

Visit NPower's official website.

Tap "Click to Apply."

Enter your email address and click "continue."

The system will display a Bio-data form.

A screenshot of the NPower application bio-data form. Photo: npower-fmhds-gov-ng.web.app

Source: UGC

Enter your name, gender, Nigerian State, LGA, phone number, home address, and date of birth in the Bio-data form.

Click "continue" when done and follow the prompts until you complete the process.

When is NPower recruitment starting?

The NPower 2023/2024 recruitment process is ongoing. All Nigerian citizens who meet the recruitment requirements are invited to apply.

You will only be accepted into the program of your choice if you pass the NPower exams on the recruitment portal. Also, you can only be able to set your NPower recruitment portal login password after applying.

Applicants who pass their online exams on NPower's recruitment portal get their Deployment Letters. If you do not complete your application or NPower does not approve your application, you will not be able to take the test and will not receive a Deployment Letter.

How to register for NPower recruitment in 2023?

You can only register for NPower recruitment on NPower's official website.

Can I change my details on the NPower recruitment portal?

You can always change your NPower ID, BVN, NIN, and bank account numbers on the dashboard of the NPower recruitment portal. Candidates not pre-selected can re-validate their records to be pre-selected.

People attending a lecture session at NPower. Photo: @npowerng

Source: Facebook

NPower contact details

Since NPower is part of the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), you can contact the NPower's support center through the NASIMS contact channels for help regarding the NPower recruitment process, requirements, and challenges you are facing on the portal:

Call: 092203102, 018888148

092203102, 018888148 Email: support.npower@nasims.gov.ng

support.npower@nasims.gov.ng Live chat: www.nasims.gov.ng

www.nasims.gov.ng USSD: *45665#

Take advantage of the ongoing NPower recruitment process if you meet the requirements. The application and online exams will take only a bit of your time. The institute will help you lay a solid career foundation and make positive societal changes.

Legit.ng also shared a list of professional courses in Nigeria to land your dream job. You need more than a college certificate, diploma, or university degree to start and advance your career in Nigeria.

You need other courses to learn or improve your skills and gain more knowledge. If you are uncomfortable with joining NPower programs or are not accepted in one, you can choose these alternative professional courses. They will teach you almost similar skills and knowledge being taught at NPower.

Source: Legit.ng