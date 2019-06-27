Premier League schedule for 2022 season: Never miss a game

The English Premier League is, without a doubt, one of the most popular football leagues globally. The league, often referred to as the EPL, operates on a relegation and promotion basis with the English Football League. The EPL consists of 20 teams, each of which plays 38 games from the start to the end of a season. Here is the Premier League schedule for 2021/2022 that will help you keep up with the remaining games being played from January through May.

The EPL schedule is usually created way before a season commences. However, the schedule can be adjusted depending on numerous factors, the most recent being disruptions arising from Covid-19.

Premier League schedule

Here is a look at the English Premier League fixtures for the remaining half of the 2021-2022 season.

Date to be confirmed

Some matches have recently been postponed as a result of Covid-19 outbreaks among participating teams. When an outbreak affects the players adversely, the club's management can request the Premier League to postpone its matches to a further date.

Here is a look at the matches that have so far been postponed for these reasons. (The Arsenal-Liverpool fixture was postponed due to the teams' participation in the Carabao Cup one day to the scheduled date).

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Watford vs Crystal Palace Vicarage Road, Watford

Southampton vs Newcastle at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Manchester United vs Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester

Liverpool vs Leeds at Anfield, Liverpool

Leicester vs Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium, Leicester

Leicester vs Norwich at the King Power Stadium, Leicester

Leeds vs Aston Villa at Elland Road, Leeds

Everton vs Newcastle at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Chelsea vs Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, London

Burnley vs Watford Turf Moor, Burnley

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor, Burnley

Burnley vs Everton at Turf Moor, Burnley

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium, Falmer

Brighton vs Chelsea at the Amex Stadium, Falmer

Brentford vs Manchester Utd at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Aston Villa vs Burnley at Villa Park, Birmingham

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal vs Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, London

Monday 3 January 2022

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday 11 January 2022

Southampton vs Brentford at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Everton vs Leicester at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Wednesday 12 January 2022

West Ham vs Norwich at the London Stadium, London

Friday 14 January 2022

Brighton vs Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium, Falmer

Saturday 15 January 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Norwich vs Everton at Carrow Road, Norwich

Newcastle vs Watford at St. James' Park, Newcastle

Manchester City vs Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Burnley vs Leicester at Turf Moor, Burnley

Aston Villa vs Manchester United at Villa Park, Birmingham

Sunday 16 January 2022

West Ham vs Leeds at London Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Liverpool vs Brentford at Anfield, Liverpool

Friday 21 January 2022

Watford vs Norwich at Vicarage Road, Watford

Saturday 22 January 2022

Southampton vs Manchester City at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Manchester United vs West Ham at Old Trafford, Manchester

Leeds vs Newcastle at Elland Road, Leeds

Everton vs Aston Villa at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Arsenal vs Burnley at Emirates Stadium, London

Sunday 23 January 2022

Leicester at Brighton at King Power Stadium, Leicester

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool at Selhurst Park, London

Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stamford Bridge, London

Tuesday 8 February 2022

West Ham vs Watford at London Stadium, London

Newcastle vs Everton at St. James' Park, Newcastle

Burnley vs Manchester United at Turf Moor, Burnley

Wednesday 9 February 2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Norwich vs Crystal Palace at Carrow Road, Norwich

Manchester City vs Brentford at Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Aston Villa vs Leeds at Villa Park, Birmingham

Thursday 10 February 2022

Liverpool vs Leicester at Anfield, Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Saturday 12 February 2022

Watford vs Brighton at Vicarage Road, Watford

Norwich vs Manchester City at Carrow Road, Norwich

Manchester United vs Southampton at Old Trafford, Manchester

Everton vs Leeds at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Brentford vs Crystal Palace at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Sunday 13 February 2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Newcastle vs Aston Villa at St. James' Park, Newcastle

Leicester vs West Ham at the King Power Stadium, Leicester

Burnley vs Liverpool at Turf Moor, Burnley

Saturday 19 February 2022

West Ham vs Newcastle at London Stadium, London

Southampton vs Everton at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Liverpool vs Norwich at Anfield, Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea at Selhurst Park, London

Brighton vs Burnley at the Amex Stadium, Falmer

Aston Villa vs Watford at Villa Park, Birmingham

Arsenal vs Brentford at the Emirates Stadium, London

Sunday 20 February 2022

Leeds vs Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Friday 25 February 2022

Southampton vs Norwich at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Saturday 26 February 2022

West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at London Stadium, London

Manchester United vs Watford at Old Trafford, Manchester

Leeds vs Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, Leeds

Everton vs Manchester City at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Burnley at Selhurst Park, London

Brighton vs Aston Villa at Amex Stadium, Falmer

Brentford vs Newcastle at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Sunday 27 February 2022

Chelsea vs Leicester at Stamford Bridge, London

Saturday 5 March 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Watford vs Arsenal at Vicarage Road, Watford

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Norwich vs Brentford at Carrow Road, Norwich

Newcastle vs Brighton at St. James' Park, Newcastle

Manchester City vs Manchester United at Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Liverpool vs West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool

Leicester vs Leeds at King Power Stadium, Leicester

Burnley vs Chelsea at Turf Moor, Burnley

Aston Villa vs Southampton at Villa Park, Birmingham

Saturday 12 March 2022

West Ham vs Aston Villa at London Stadium, London

Southampton vs Watford at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, Manchester

Leeds vs Norwich at Elland Road, Leeds

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City at Selhurst Park, London

Chelsea vs Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, London

Brighton vs Liverpool at the Amex Stadium, Falmer

Brentford vs Burnley at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Arsenal vs Leicester at the Emirates Stadium, London

Saturday 19 March 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Watford vs Everton at Vicarage Road, Watford

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Norwich vs Chelsea at Carrow Road, Norwich

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace at St. James' Park, Newcastle

Manchester City vs Brighton at Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool

Leicester vs Brentford at King Power Stadium, Leicester

Burnley vs Southampton at Turf Moor, Burnley

Aston Villa vs Arsenal at Villa Park, Birmingham

Saturday 2 April 2022

Brighton vs Norwich at Amex Stadium, Falmer

Burnley vs Manchester City at Turf Moor, Burnley

Chelsea vs Brentford at Stamford Bridge, London

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal at Selhurst Park, London

Leeds vs Southampton at Elland Road, Leeds

Liverpool vs Watford at Anfield, Liverpool

Manchester United vs Leicester at Old Trafford, Manchester

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

West Ham vs Everton at the London Stadium, London

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Saturday 9 April 2022

Watford vs Leeds at Vicarage Road, Watford

Southampton vs Chelsea at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Norwich vs Burnley at Carrow Road, Norwich

Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James' Park, Newcastle

Manchester City vs Liverpool at Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Leicester vs Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium, Leicester

Everton vs Manchester United at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Brentford vs West Ham at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham

Arsenal vs Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, London

Saturday 16 April 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

West Ham vs Burnley at London Stadium, London

Watford vs Brentford at Vicarage Road, Watford

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Southampton vs Arsenal at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Newcastle vs Leicester at St. James' Park, Newcastle

Manchester United vs Norwich at Old Trafford, Manchester

Leeds vs Chelsea at Elland Road, Leeds

Everton vs Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Liverpool at Villa Park, Birmingham

Saturday 23 April 2022

Norwich vs Newcastle at Carrow Road, Norwich

Manchester City vs Watford at Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Liverpool vs Everton at Anfield, Liverpool

Leicester vs Aston Villa at King Power Stadium, Leicester

Crystal Palace vs Leeds at Selhurst Park, London

Chelsea vs West Ham at Stamford Bridge, London

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor, Burnley

Brighton vs Southampton at the Amex Stadium, Falmer

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Arsenal vs Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, London

Saturday 30 April 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

West Ham vs Arsenal at the London Stadium, London

Watford vs Burnley at Vicarage Road, Watford

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Southampton vs Crystal Palace at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Newcastle vs Liverpool at St. James' Park, Newcastle

Manchester United vs Brentford at Old Trafford, Manchester

Leeds vs Manchester City at Elland Road, Leeds

Everton vs Chelsea at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Norwich at Villa Park, Birmingham

Saturday 7 May 2022

Arsenal vs Leeds at the Emirates Stadium, London

Brentford vs Southampton at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Brighton vs Manchester United at the Amex Stadium, Falmer

Burnley vs Aston Villa at Turf Moor, Burnley

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge, London

Crystal Palace vs Watford at Selhurst Park, London

Leicester vs Everton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, Liverpool

Manchester City vs Newcastle at Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Norwich vs West Ham at Carrow Road, Norwich

Sunday 15 May 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

West Ham vs Manchester City at the London Stadium, London

Watford vs Leicester at Vicarage Road, Watford

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Southampton vs Liverpool at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Newcastle vs Arsenal at St. James' Park, Newcastle

Manchester United vs Chelsea at Old Trafford, Manchester

Leeds vs Brighton at Elland Road, Leeds

Everton vs Brentford at Goodison Park, Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace at Villa Park, Birmingham

Sunday 22 May 2022

Norwich vs Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road, Norwich

Manchester City vs Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, Liverpool

Leicester vs Southampton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United at Selhurst Park, London

Chelsea vs Watford at Stamford Bridge, London

Burnley vs Newcastle at Turf Moor, Burnley

Brighton vs West Ham at the Amex Stadium, Falmer

Brentford vs Leeds at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford

Arsenal vs Everton at the Emirates Stadium, London

Premier League table

What are the EPL standings? Here is a look at how each team has performed so far in the 2021/2022 season.

How to watch the Premier League

One can choose to watch the Premier League on television or via live streaming services. There are several television networks that have live football coverage for the EPL. The main ones include BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports.

The 2021/2022 Premier League schedule has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with numerous postponements taking place. Still, most of the matches are still being played, with Manchester City currently leading the pack.

