Premier League schedule for 2022 season: Never miss a game
The English Premier League is, without a doubt, one of the most popular football leagues globally. The league, often referred to as the EPL, operates on a relegation and promotion basis with the English Football League. The EPL consists of 20 teams, each of which plays 38 games from the start to the end of a season. Here is the Premier League schedule for 2021/2022 that will help you keep up with the remaining games being played from January through May.
The EPL schedule is usually created way before a season commences. However, the schedule can be adjusted depending on numerous factors, the most recent being disruptions arising from Covid-19.
Premier League schedule
Here is a look at the English Premier League fixtures for the remaining half of the 2021-2022 season.
Date to be confirmed
Some matches have recently been postponed as a result of Covid-19 outbreaks among participating teams. When an outbreak affects the players adversely, the club's management can request the Premier League to postpone its matches to a further date.
Here is a look at the matches that have so far been postponed for these reasons. (The Arsenal-Liverpool fixture was postponed due to the teams' participation in the Carabao Cup one day to the scheduled date).
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
- Watford vs Crystal Palace Vicarage Road, Watford
- Southampton vs Newcastle at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Manchester United vs Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester
- Liverpool vs Leeds at Anfield, Liverpool
- Leicester vs Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium, Leicester
- Leicester vs Norwich at the King Power Stadium, Leicester
- Leeds vs Aston Villa at Elland Road, Leeds
- Everton vs Newcastle at Goodison Park, Liverpool
- Chelsea vs Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, London
- Burnley vs Watford Turf Moor, Burnley
- Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor, Burnley
- Burnley vs Everton at Turf Moor, Burnley
- Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium, Falmer
- Brighton vs Chelsea at the Amex Stadium, Falmer
- Brentford vs Manchester Utd at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford
- Aston Villa vs Burnley at Villa Park, Birmingham
- Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, London
- Arsenal vs Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, London
Monday 3 January 2022
- Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford, Manchester
Tuesday 11 January 2022
- Southampton vs Brentford at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Everton vs Leicester at Goodison Park, Liverpool
Wednesday 12 January 2022
- West Ham vs Norwich at the London Stadium, London
Friday 14 January 2022
- Brighton vs Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium, Falmer
Saturday 15 January 2022
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
- Norwich vs Everton at Carrow Road, Norwich
- Newcastle vs Watford at St. James' Park, Newcastle
- Manchester City vs Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Burnley vs Leicester at Turf Moor, Burnley
- Aston Villa vs Manchester United at Villa Park, Birmingham
Sunday 16 January 2022
- West Ham vs Leeds at London Stadium, London
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- Liverpool vs Brentford at Anfield, Liverpool
Friday 21 January 2022
- Watford vs Norwich at Vicarage Road, Watford
Saturday 22 January 2022
- Southampton vs Manchester City at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Manchester United vs West Ham at Old Trafford, Manchester
- Leeds vs Newcastle at Elland Road, Leeds
- Everton vs Aston Villa at Goodison Park, Liverpool
- Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford
- Arsenal vs Burnley at Emirates Stadium, London
Sunday 23 January 2022
- Leicester at Brighton at King Power Stadium, Leicester
- Crystal Palace vs Liverpool at Selhurst Park, London
- Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stamford Bridge, London
Tuesday 8 February 2022
- West Ham vs Watford at London Stadium, London
- Newcastle vs Everton at St. James' Park, Newcastle
- Burnley vs Manchester United at Turf Moor, Burnley
Wednesday 9 February 2022
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- Norwich vs Crystal Palace at Carrow Road, Norwich
- Manchester City vs Brentford at Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Aston Villa vs Leeds at Villa Park, Birmingham
Thursday 10 February 2022
- Liverpool vs Leicester at Anfield, Liverpool
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Saturday 12 February 2022
- Watford vs Brighton at Vicarage Road, Watford
- Norwich vs Manchester City at Carrow Road, Norwich
- Manchester United vs Southampton at Old Trafford, Manchester
- Everton vs Leeds at Goodison Park, Liverpool
- Brentford vs Crystal Palace at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford
Sunday 13 February 2022
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- Newcastle vs Aston Villa at St. James' Park, Newcastle
- Leicester vs West Ham at the King Power Stadium, Leicester
- Burnley vs Liverpool at Turf Moor, Burnley
Saturday 19 February 2022
- West Ham vs Newcastle at London Stadium, London
- Southampton vs Everton at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Liverpool vs Norwich at Anfield, Liverpool
- Crystal Palace vs Chelsea at Selhurst Park, London
- Brighton vs Burnley at the Amex Stadium, Falmer
- Aston Villa vs Watford at Villa Park, Birmingham
- Arsenal vs Brentford at the Emirates Stadium, London
Sunday 20 February 2022
- Leeds vs Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Friday 25 February 2022
- Southampton vs Norwich at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
Saturday 26 February 2022
- West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at London Stadium, London
- Manchester United vs Watford at Old Trafford, Manchester
- Leeds vs Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, Leeds
- Everton vs Manchester City at Goodison Park, Liverpool
- Crystal Palace vs Burnley at Selhurst Park, London
- Brighton vs Aston Villa at Amex Stadium, Falmer
- Brentford vs Newcastle at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford
Sunday 27 February 2022
- Chelsea vs Leicester at Stamford Bridge, London
Saturday 5 March 2022
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
- Watford vs Arsenal at Vicarage Road, Watford
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- Norwich vs Brentford at Carrow Road, Norwich
- Newcastle vs Brighton at St. James' Park, Newcastle
- Manchester City vs Manchester United at Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Liverpool vs West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool
- Leicester vs Leeds at King Power Stadium, Leicester
- Burnley vs Chelsea at Turf Moor, Burnley
- Aston Villa vs Southampton at Villa Park, Birmingham
Saturday 12 March 2022
- West Ham vs Aston Villa at London Stadium, London
- Southampton vs Watford at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, Manchester
- Leeds vs Norwich at Elland Road, Leeds
- Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park, Liverpool
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester City at Selhurst Park, London
- Chelsea vs Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, London
- Brighton vs Liverpool at the Amex Stadium, Falmer
- Brentford vs Burnley at Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford
- Arsenal vs Leicester at the Emirates Stadium, London
Saturday 19 March 2022
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
- Watford vs Everton at Vicarage Road, Watford
- Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- Norwich vs Chelsea at Carrow Road, Norwich
- Newcastle vs Crystal Palace at St. James' Park, Newcastle
- Manchester City vs Brighton at Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool
- Leicester vs Brentford at King Power Stadium, Leicester
- Burnley vs Southampton at Turf Moor, Burnley
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal at Villa Park, Birmingham
Saturday 2 April 2022
- Brighton vs Norwich at Amex Stadium, Falmer
- Burnley vs Manchester City at Turf Moor, Burnley
- Chelsea vs Brentford at Stamford Bridge, London
- Crystal Palace vs Arsenal at Selhurst Park, London
- Leeds vs Southampton at Elland Road, Leeds
- Liverpool vs Watford at Anfield, Liverpool
- Manchester United vs Leicester at Old Trafford, Manchester
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- West Ham vs Everton at the London Stadium, London
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Saturday 9 April 2022
- Watford vs Leeds at Vicarage Road, Watford
- Southampton vs Chelsea at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Norwich vs Burnley at Carrow Road, Norwich
- Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James' Park, Newcastle
- Manchester City vs Liverpool at Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Leicester vs Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium, Leicester
- Everton vs Manchester United at Goodison Park, Liverpool
- Brentford vs West Ham at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford
- Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham
- Arsenal vs Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, London
Saturday 16 April 2022
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
- West Ham vs Burnley at London Stadium, London
- Watford vs Brentford at Vicarage Road, Watford
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- Southampton vs Arsenal at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Newcastle vs Leicester at St. James' Park, Newcastle
- Manchester United vs Norwich at Old Trafford, Manchester
- Leeds vs Chelsea at Elland Road, Leeds
- Everton vs Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool
- Aston Villa vs Liverpool at Villa Park, Birmingham
Saturday 23 April 2022
- Norwich vs Newcastle at Carrow Road, Norwich
- Manchester City vs Watford at Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Liverpool vs Everton at Anfield, Liverpool
- Leicester vs Aston Villa at King Power Stadium, Leicester
- Crystal Palace vs Leeds at Selhurst Park, London
- Chelsea vs West Ham at Stamford Bridge, London
- Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor, Burnley
- Brighton vs Southampton at the Amex Stadium, Falmer
- Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford
- Arsenal vs Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, London
Saturday 30 April 2022
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
- West Ham vs Arsenal at the London Stadium, London
- Watford vs Burnley at Vicarage Road, Watford
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- Southampton vs Crystal Palace at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Newcastle vs Liverpool at St. James' Park, Newcastle
- Manchester United vs Brentford at Old Trafford, Manchester
- Leeds vs Manchester City at Elland Road, Leeds
- Everton vs Chelsea at Goodison Park, Liverpool
- Aston Villa vs Norwich at Villa Park, Birmingham
Saturday 7 May 2022
- Arsenal vs Leeds at the Emirates Stadium, London
- Brentford vs Southampton at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford
- Brighton vs Manchester United at the Amex Stadium, Falmer
- Burnley vs Aston Villa at Turf Moor, Burnley
- Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge, London
- Crystal Palace vs Watford at Selhurst Park, London
- Leicester vs Everton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester
- Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, Liverpool
- Manchester City vs Newcastle at Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Norwich vs West Ham at Carrow Road, Norwich
Sunday 15 May 2022
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
- West Ham vs Manchester City at the London Stadium, London
- Watford vs Leicester at Vicarage Road, Watford
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- Southampton vs Liverpool at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- Newcastle vs Arsenal at St. James' Park, Newcastle
- Manchester United vs Chelsea at Old Trafford, Manchester
- Leeds vs Brighton at Elland Road, Leeds
- Everton vs Brentford at Goodison Park, Liverpool
- Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace at Villa Park, Birmingham
Sunday 22 May 2022
- Norwich vs Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road, Norwich
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, Liverpool
- Leicester vs Southampton at the King Power Stadium, Leicester
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester United at Selhurst Park, London
- Chelsea vs Watford at Stamford Bridge, London
- Burnley vs Newcastle at Turf Moor, Burnley
- Brighton vs West Ham at the Amex Stadium, Falmer
- Brentford vs Leeds at the Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford
- Arsenal vs Everton at the Emirates Stadium, London
Premier League table
What are the EPL standings? Here is a look at how each team has performed so far in the 2021/2022 season.
How to watch the Premier League
One can choose to watch the Premier League on television or via live streaming services. There are several television networks that have live football coverage for the EPL. The main ones include BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports.
The 2021/2022 Premier League schedule has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with numerous postponements taking place. Still, most of the matches are still being played, with Manchester City currently leading the pack.
