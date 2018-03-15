You might lose track of time when you are online and notice later that MTN deducted your airtime when data bundles depleted. Hence, it is important to learn "how to stop MTN from deducting my credit" when browsing the internet.

Have you ever wondered why your credit reduces when you unintentionally turn on your mobile phone's data settings, yet your line does not have bundles? MTN deducts your airtime because some apps are running in the background without data. Learn how to stop using airtime to browse below:

How can I stop MTN from deducting my credit?

It is infuriating when MTN deducts your credit for being online. MTN sends subscribers texts when they are about to finish their data, but you might be too busy online to notice the SMS notification.

No MTN number is enabled to browse with credit by default. Your company deducts your airtime when browsing if you have not subscribed to any data package.

You might get a credit refund or be denied when you call MTN customer care. Therefore, learning "how to stop MTN from deducting my airtime for data" will solve the issue. There are two more reliable preventive mechanisms for this problem, as shown below:

1. How to stop browsing with airtime on MTN

MTN allows subscribers to browse the internet with credit. It means MTN airtime can be used as a substitute for data if you can afford the expense. Here is how you enable and disable this service:

Dial *131*200# if you want to browse online with airtime.

if you want to browse online with airtime. Dial *131*201# to suspend the service.

2. How to lock my credit on MTN

If you are interested in preventing unnecessary airtime deductions:

Dial *33*0000# to lock or unlock your airtime.

3. How to stop MTN from deducting airtime after recharging your credit

People unintentionally clicked on automated MTN promo messages and activated subscriptions. Some of those active subscriptions use your credit. You can deactivate MTN subscriptions (including data bundle subscriptions) using these options:

To cancel active MTN subscriptions (including play services): Dial *123*4*5# and reply with 1, select the subscription you want to opt-out of, and confirm that you want to unsubscribe.

and reply with select the subscription you want to opt-out of, and confirm that you want to unsubscribe. SMS “ STOP ” to 2442 to stop all MTN 3rd party subscriptions .

” to to stop all MTN 3rd party subscriptions Stop specific MTN 3rd party subscriptions by sending these messages to their respective numbers:

Message Send to (Number) Service USNEWS 700 Stop weekly sports news. UCHAMP 700 Stop weekly champions league news. CANCEL QUOTES 33118 Stop monthly inspiration quotes. OUTINS 35070 Stop daily inspiration prayers. UWMMQUOTES 700 Stop religious quotes. UWLQUOTE 700 Stop weekly love quotes. CANCELLOVE 33118 Stop love message updates. NO CFW 4900 Stop weekly Chelsea FC updates. UFOREX 700 Stop forex updates UGBN 700 Stop Guardian news updates. CNNNREAK STOP 700 Stop CNN breaking news updates.

4. Call MTN customer care

If MTN still deducts your airtime while browsing after you have unsubscribed from services and locked your airtime, call MTN customer care via 180 for assistance. The line is open 24/7.

Why is MTN deducting my airtime?

Here are reasons you have an unusually high airtime bill or your credit is vanishing:

WASP services (subscription services).

Unexpected data charges (apps running in the background).

Sending lots of SMS to premium-rated numbers.

USSD usage (e.g. codes to enter promos and competitions).

Frequent airtime transfers.

Apps run in the background when the phone's data settings are on.

Check your SMS history. You will see messages welcoming you to subscription services or notifications of services you were about to subscribe to. You can also contact your mobile service provider to know what you are being billed for.

How do I stop apps from using my MTN airtime?

You can stop your apps from using your airtime using these alternatives:

Switch off your phone's data when you are not online to prevent apps running in the background from using your credit.

Set the phone to allow app updates over WIFI only.

Enable data saver settings on your phone. It will restrict background data usage.

How do I stop MTN value-added services?

Dial *447# to access a menu for managing value-added services. You can activate and deactivate any service through this menu.

How do I check my MTN active subscriptions?

To view your active subscriptions, dial *123*5*1# and reply with 2.

and reply with To check your active MTN play services, dial *123*5*2# and reply with 8.

How do I stop MTN subscriptions?

Dial *123*4*5# and reply with 1, select the subscription you want to deactivate and choose the unsubscribe option. You will receive an SMS confirmation.

Now you know "how to stop MTN from deducting my credit" when browsing. It would help if you shared this information with your loved ones and friends to help them avoid annoying airtime deductions for data.

