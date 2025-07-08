Spanish police have released preliminary results on the cause of death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva

The 28-year-old Liverpool star and his brother, 25, have been laid to rest in their hometown in Gondomar on Saturday, July 5

The Police have confirmed a tyre blow-out led to the crash that caused their Lamborghini to veer off the road and catch fire

Portugal forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a horrific car crash in northwest Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning, July 3.

Jota, in the company of his brother, was travelling in a Lamborghini when a sudden tyre blow-out caused the vehicle to veer off the road and burst into flames.

The duo were on their way to the port in Santander to catch a ferry to England, where the Liverpool star will resume pre-season after he was advised against flying following a lung surgery.

The car crash occurred less than two weeks after Jota married his lover Rute Cardoso in Porto. The couple had three children.

What did the police say?

Spanish police claimed that English Premier League winner Diogo Jota was driving his Lamborghini when his car crashed.

According to Sky Sports, the police revealed that the Liverpool star was overspeeding on the A-52 motorway near Palacios de Sanabria.

The police emphasised that they had studied the marks left by one of the tyres and it indicated that Jota had crashed his vehicle accidentally to avoid a collision.

There are all indications that the report is ready and about to be finalised by the Spanish authorities. The police via BBC:

"All the evidence so far indicates that the driver of the crashed vehicle was Diogo Jota.

"The expert report is in the final stages, but as it is subject to judicial review, it will be submitted to the Puebla de Sanabria court."

"Among other things, the marks left by one of the vehicle's wheels are being examined.

"The expert report is being prepared and finalised."

Current state of A52 motorway

Locals of Cernailla expressed their dissatisfaction over the current state of A52 motorway due to the death traps.

They labelled the motorway a goat track and lamented the deplorable state, per The Mirror.

Road users gave firsthand accounts of their current predicament, calling on the Spanish authorities to declare a state of emergency on the road following the death of Jota.

Expert names 2 key factors in Jota’s death

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Spanish police are yet to publish an official report into the cause of the incident, but a road safety expert in Spain has postulated two reasons that made the accident fatal.

Mr Javier Lopez Delgado, president of the Spanish Association of Road Safety Auditors (ASEVI), admitted that there were faults on the highway, where the accident happened, but the brothers were moving too fast.

Delgado added that even if the tyre that blew out was not in the right condition and correct pressure, it would not have been the only factor responsible for the accident.

