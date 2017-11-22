10 best rehabilitation centres in Nigeria and their location

There are numerous rehabilitation centres in Nigeria created to alleviate the prevalent issue of substance abuse. These centres play a key role in rehabilitating addicts and substance abusers, creating awareness amongst community members, and developing solutions to combat the substance abuse menace in the country. Like other institutions, these centres vary greatly in their services, costs, and target clients.

Comforting words at a rehab center. Photo: unsplash.com, @Dan Meyers

Substance abuse is a major challenge in many countries, making it necessary to have places and professionals dealing with those looking to escape the vice. These centres and people provide various types of rehabilitation services, including preventive rehab, restorative rehab, and supportive rehab.

The top rehabilitation centres in Nigeria

Where can one go for rehab in Nigeria? Here is a list of rehabilitation centres in Nigeria to consider.

1. Melville Healthcare

Melville Healthcare is located in Gwarinpa, Abuja. The facility is run by a team of professionals dedicated to helping those with mental and emotional problems resulting from addictions and substance abuse. The facility has psychiatric nurses, clinical psychologists, psychotherapists, occupational therapists, and counsellors.

Additionally, Melville Healthcare offers custom-tailored programs for its clients to better tackle individual problems. Those looking for the best rehabilitation centre in Nigeria won't go wrong with this one. Here are some of the means you can reach the facility.

Location: 69 Gwarinpa, Abuja

69 Gwarinpa, Abuja Telephone : 09096289714, 08185011289, +13473778409

: 09096289714, 08185011289, +13473778409 Email : info@melvillehealthcareresources.com

: info@melvillehealthcareresources.com Website: melvillehealthcareresources.com

2. Antinarcotics Revolutionary Chaplaincy (ARC)

A mental health poster on an iPad. Photo: unsplash.com, @Emily Underworld

The ARC is located at Elder Sunny Estate in the Abuja municipality. The institution is set up to help rehabilitate individuals struggling with addictions, particularly alcohol. If you are in search of a top Christian rehabilitation centre in Nigeria, you won't go wrong with ARC.

Location : Elder Sunny Estate, Abuja Municipality

: Elder Sunny Estate, Abuja Municipality Telephone: 08098165111

3. Falade Traditional Healing Center

This rehab centre in Nigeria was established in February 2007. Unlike most modern-day rehab centres that are centred on modern medicine, Falade offers complete herbal solutions to its clients. The founders believed that traditional medicine is key to getting substance abusers back on track.

Location : 76 Kafe District, Jukwoyi, Abuja

: 76 Kafe District, Jukwoyi, Abuja Email : faladeherbal@gmail.com

: faladeherbal@gmail.com Telephone: +234 033807325, +234033807325

4. Guiding Light Foundation Rehab Clinic

Guiding Light Recovery is an intensive drug and alcohol treatment program designed to give men structure and the opportunity to engage in change. The institution's 4-6 months residential program combines evidence-based practices, life coaching, therapy, support groups, spiritual direction, and resources to equip men to stay sober and live life in a new way.

Location : Block 3c, Asokoro, Abuja, Nigeria

: Block 3c, Asokoro, Abuja, Nigeria Telephone: +234 809 213 4923

5. House of Refuge

House of Refuge, which is powered by Freedom Foundation, is a drug rehabilitation centre in Lagos. It provides services to help people suffering from alcohol and drug dependencies. The centre deals with substance-related issues such as addiction, anxiety, and depression.

Location : Lekki, Lagos

: Lekki, Lagos Telephone: +234 808 729 0000

6. Newlife Hospital and Rehab Center

A recovery poster in bright green. Photo: unsplash.com, @Martin Sanchez

The Newlife Hospital and Rehab Center provide a range of mental health and addiction treatments at its various camps and rehab centres. The professionals at this facility deal with issues such as alcohol and drug addictions, stress, depression, anxiety, eating disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorders.

Location : Army Housing Estate, Kurudu, FCT Abuja

: Army Housing Estate, Kurudu, FCT Abuja Telephone : +2347063025917

: +2347063025917 Website: newlifehospitalandrehab.com.ng

7. CADAM Rehab facilities

CADAM offers a one-year rehabilitation program in its ultra-modern camp facilities at Epe and Abeokuta. The camp plays host to caregivers and recovering addicts, who are referred to as beneficiaries. The centres are open to both male and female adults aged 18 years and above.

All beneficiaries are rehabilitated with the foundations of Christianity in mind.

Location : 5 Yusuf Close, Off Sadiku Street, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

: 5 Yusuf Close, Off Sadiku Street, Agidingbi, Ikeja. Telephone : +234 817 103 9895

: +234 817 103 9895 Email: info@cadam.org.ng

8. Compassionate Recovery Centre

The Compassionate Recovery Center is centred around one mission; to help clients achieve a life of recovery by providing evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment in society. Those at the institution believe that clients who are treated well get well sooner and stay well together.

The recovery centre has developed a team of experienced, compassionate clinicians, counsellors, nurses, and therapists to guide clients and their families through treatment and into lasting, meaningful recovery.

Location : Bashorun, Ibadan

: Bashorun, Ibadan Telephone : +2348070760780

: +2348070760780 Email: info@compassionaterehab.com

9. Adicare Rehabilitation Home

A reminder to smile, laugh, and dream. Photo: unsplash.com, @Nick Fewings

Adicare Rehabilitation Home is a Lagos-based humanitarian organization which was founded in 2014. Its founders had the vision to like to create a society where there is no stigmatization of mentally ill persons or those with substance addictions.

Since our inception, the facility has carried out various projects, including the hugely popular 'remove the rag' project. The project involved reaching out to ten mental ill persons and taking them off the streets of Lagos. The people are then given medical attention, cleaning, clothing, feeding, and rehabilitation services.

Location : 59 old Otta Road Off AIT Alagbado, Lagos

: 59 old Otta Road Off AIT Alagbado, Lagos Email : info@adicarerehab.org

: info@adicarerehab.org Telephone: 08033319334, 07082272666, 07084914282

10. Synapse Services

Synapse Services is one of the best-known drug rehabilitation centres in Nigeria. The facility has provided well over eight years of high-quality specialist mental health care services in the country. With over 110 bed spaces within the institution, it is also among the largest in the country.

The rehab centre currently works on treating over 45 substance abuse-related conditions for Nigerians and foreigners in the country.

Location : No.60 Babaponmile Street, Onipetesi, Lagos State

: No.60 Babaponmile Street, Onipetesi, Lagos State Telephone : 0909 219 0476, 0815 288 2329

: 0909 219 0476, 0815 288 2329 Email: synapsemagnolia@synapseservices.org

Are there free rehabilitation centres in Nigeria?

There aren't any free rehabilitation centres in Nigeria. Almost all rehab centres in Nigeria charge a fee for their services.

Is there substance abuse in Nigeria?

Yes, a prevalence rate of 14.4% was reported among members of the public. About a fifth of the country's youths is reported to be engaging in substance abuse.

The various rehabilitation centres in Nigeria play a huge role in enhancing the mental and emotional well-being of people dealing with substance abuse. These facilities help their clients overcome their addictions and any other adverse problems arising from the addictions.

