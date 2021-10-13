Two young men have been arraigned before a Federal High Court in Benin for impersonating British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua

They allegedly defrauded two ladies of the sum of £10,000 (N5,589,578.20) and £5,491,23 (N3,068,740.89) in London

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the development after the disclosure was made on Instagram by the EFCC

Two young men, Ukhuriegbe Glory Irekpitan and Onyekwa Joshua Chinedum, have been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for impersonating legendary boxer Anthony Joshua.

The suspects were arraigned before Justice S. M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Benin, Edo state, on a two-count charge each of impersonation.

The two young men were arraigned before a Federal High Court in Benin. Photo credit: @officialefcc

Source: Instagram

According to @officialefcc, the defendants allegedly defrauded two ladies of the sums of £10,000 (N5,589,578.20) and £5,491,23 (N3,068,740.89) in London.

The EFCC on its website disclosed that the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Justice Shuaibu adjourned the matter till October 21, 2021, and ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Benin City.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the development, an Instagram user with the handle @africabridgeinitiative said:

"We say no to corruption and fraud."

@iamdx2 wrote:

"What an insult, my own @anthonyjoshua ? These boys get mind sha."

deborahlynnu said:

"Well criminals must be held accountable it's an adult decision to commit crime's your doing an amazing job EFCC."

@fanzy.gee commented:

"Omo the money loud oo."

@africabridgeinitiative wrote:

"Great job."

@masah_kenny said:

"Just imagine, so some people can still fall for that?"

Man arrested for impersonating EFCC

In similar news, officers of the EFCC arrested a man, Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde, who reportedly impersonated the agency for his selfish interest.

In a press release by the Commission on its official Instagram page, it revealed that Babatunde reportedly defrauded Yahoo boys (internet fraudsters) of more than N38 million.

They stated that he collected the money as a bribe from them as a way to save them from arrest by the agency.

