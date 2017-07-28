How to make Kuli Kuli at home: A savory and nutritious recipe

Kuli Kuli is a popular snack in Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, and northern Cameroon. The refreshment is primarily made from peanuts, and the Dagbon people of Ghana and Nupe people of Nigeria were the first communities to make it. Other West African cultures learned from them and improved the recipe over time. This article explains how to make Kuli Kuli at home for personal consumption or sale.

Many premium hotels worldwide have Kuli Kuli on their snack menus. If huge hotels can do it, you can start a profitable Kuli Kuli hawking business or sell these snacks in your local restaurant. If you're wondering how to make this Nigerian snack, the following recipes will show you how:

How to make Kuli Kuli at home

You can have this delicious West African snack for breakfast or in between meals as a refreshment. There is nothing wrong with eating Kuli Kuli alone, but many are used to having the snack with a mixture of Garri, sugar, and water. Here is how to make Nigerian Kuli Kuli at home:

Cooking time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Serving: 3 adults

Ingredients

4 cups of dry groundnuts

3 cups of clean sand

A teaspoon of ground pepper

Salt to taste

Cooking instructions

Heat clean sand on a pan for 8 minutes.

Add groundnuts and roast for 5 minutes.

Remove them from the heat and allow them to cool for about 10 minutes.

Remove the groundnut skin.

Add the pepper and salt to the pealed groundnuts.

Put everything in a kitchen grounding device and grind it into a paste.

Remove from the grinder and knead with your hands for about 5 minutes.

Sprinkle water at intervals while kneading.

Put the paste on a cheesecloth, clean bandana, or jelly bag to sieve the water and squeeze out the oil.

Place the paste on the pastry board, roll it with a rolling pin, then cut it into pieces.

Heat the groundnut oil you squeezed from the paste on a pan (under low heat) for about 3 minutes.

Fry the Kuli Kuli pieces for 8 minutes.

Allow the snack to cool before serving.

How to make Kuli Kuli for sale

Kuli Kuli snack is a profitable street snack in West Africa. More people want healthier snacks, and Kuli Kuli is one of their best options. So, if you desire to start a Kuli Kuli business, learning how to make spicy Kuli Kuli is the right step to take. The following recipe will teach you how to cook this snack:

Preparation time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Total time: 1 hour

1 hour Serving: 1 adult

Ingredients

A cup of groundnuts (peeled, roasted, and salted)

A teaspoon of ground pepper

A teaspoon of ginger powder

½ cup of groundnut oil

Cooking instructions

Grind the roasted groundnuts into a paste.

Add ground pepper and ginger powder and mix into a paste.

Put the paste on a cheesecloth, clean bandana, or jelly bag, and squeeze out the oil.

Divide the paste into portions and mold each into a ball (or whatever shape you like).

Preheat the groundnut oil on a pan under low heat for about 3 minutes.

Fry the balls in hot groundnut oil for a minute or two.

Remove the balls from the oil and allow them to cool completely before serving.

How to make Kuli Kuli with sugar

Kuli Kuli with sugar is a yummy treat for children and adults. Ghanaians call it a Katty Cake (groundnut cake), while Nigerians call it Sisipelebe (street sweets). You can learn how to make groundnut cake the West African way from the following recipe:

Cooking time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Serving: 3 adults

Ingredients

3 cups of groundnuts (roasted, peeled, and partially crushed)

A cup of sugar

A cup of water

Cooking instructions

Pour water into a saucepan and add sugar.

Boil the sugar solution until most of the water evaporates.

Pour the groundnuts into the sticky golden brown sugar solution.

Stir everything quickly and pour on a greased baking sheet (or a grinding board).

Use a greased rolling pin to roll the hot mixture on a baking sheet and cut it into small pieces of your desired shape and size.

Leave the Kuli Kuli balls on the board to cool before serving.

How to make spicy Kuli Kuli

Ghanaians eat spicy Kuli Kuli with Koko or Fura. Koko is a spicy porridge made from fermented corn flour, while Fura is a thick Ghanaian drink made from millet flour. If you want to make spicy Kuli Kuli, the following recipe will help you:

Preparation time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

A cup of peanuts (salted and dry-roasted)

¼ teaspoon ground chili pepper

A tablespoon of grated fresh ginger

A cup of peanut oil (for frying)

Cooking instructions

Grind the peanuts and ginger together until you get a smooth paste.

Put ground chili pepper into the paste and mix well.

Add two tablespoons of water to the dough and mix if it does not smoothen easily.

Put the paste on a cheesecloth, clean bandana, or jelly bag, and squeeze out the oil.

Divide the Kuli Kuli paste into pieces of your desired sizes and shape.

Heat peanut oil in a pan and fry the Kuli Kuli over medium heat until golden brown.

Drain excess oil on paper towels and serve when hot or cold.

Some West Africans add crushed Kuli Kuli to vegetable salads, while others add it to a spicy meat dish called Suya (Chinchinga or Tsitsinga) to add taste and crunchiness. Moreover, you can add it to your beef, goat, or chicken stew.

What is Kuli Kuli?

Kuli Kuli is a West African snack primarily made from peanuts or groundnuts.

What is Kuli Kuli made from?

Most West African communities use groundnuts, onions, pepper, and ginger powder to prepare Kuli Kuli.

Is Kuli Kuli a healthy snack?

Kuli Kuli's nutritional benefits come from its ingredients — groundnuts, onions, pepper, and ginger powder. Groundnuts have protein, pepper benefits the heart and the digestive system, onions have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and ginger powder lowers nausea and blood sugar levels.

What does Kuli Kuli give to the body?

Kuli Kuli contains vitamins A, E, C, B6, and B12, which boost your body's immunity against diseases.

What do we call Kuli Kuli in English?

Kuli Kuli is called peanut or groundnut cake in English.

Is groundnut cake a Kuli Kuli?

The West African Kuli Kuli is a peanut or groundnut cake.

Is Kuli Kuli spicy?

West African Kuli Kuli snacks are salty, spicy, and crunchy, and you can substitute salt with sugar while cooking to give them a sweet taste.

How do you preserve Kuli Kuli?

Kuli Kuli snacks can last up to a year when stored in airtight containers in cool, dry places. Keeping them well also maintain their fresh taste and scent.

Kuli Kuli is among West Africa's must-try snacks for the region's visitors. In countries like Nigeria and Ghana, parents usually give this spicy groundnut cake to children as a treat, and hawkers sell it in taxis and bus parks to travellers.

