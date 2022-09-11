Latest Igbo blouse styles to pair with your favourite wrappers

Igbo blouses are a fashion staple across Nigeria. They are particularly popular with Eastern women. Their versatility makes them a perfect outfit for various occasions, from casual wear to weddings. Moreover, there are Igbo blouse styles for every kind of woman, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

Photo: @mynativefashion, @maasherfabricsstore, @ellas_couture, @traditionalweddingng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Are you looking for top styles to wear with your wrapper for an occasion? Igbo tops are both modern and traditional, depending on the design. So whether you need a design for church or your traditional marriage, these Igbo blouse styles will make you the talk of the town.

Igbo blouse styles to pair with your favourite wrappers

Every Nigerian woman knows that a top can make or break your outfit. A cheap wrapper can be elevated to look classy if paired with a fancy top, and vice versa. Have a look at 50+ traditional and modern Igbo blouse styles that would liven up your favourite wrappers.

Lace blouse styles for George wrappers

Photo: @dafiznectar, @amneky, @satine_couture, @berachah_couture, @mallusgeorge, @grandeurbyhoj, @s.u.n.s.h.i.a.n.e, @flourishevents_style on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Igbo lace blouse styles are popular among Nigerian women because they are versatile. The classic white lace top can be worn with a wrapper of any colour or print. Black lace tops are less common but still classy and fabulous. They are most commonly paired with George wrappers for that sassy and glamorous look, as in the designs above.

Lace blouse styles for wax-print wrappers

Photo: @poshfinabeddings, @slaywithzara, @threadsbyene, @toks_affairs, @fabricbycekeh, @houseofneedlekraft, @ktelagos, @ellas_couture on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

You can pair your lace top with your favourite wax-print wrapper to highlight the two-piece. If you choose the colours right, lace and wax prints can complement each other well without clashing. The result is simple yet elegant and appropriate for many occasions, including church service.

Trendy lace blouse and wrapper styles

Photo: @primeatelier_, @anointedtailors, @kvlstitches, @dflrocks, @maasherfabricsstore, @houseofmaracci, @iamlilianbach, @leulahs_touch_fashion_house on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Another great way to wear Igbo lace tops is with lace wrappers. The lace-on-lace is classy, elegant, and yet to go out of style. Designers often make blouses and wrappers of the same colour to give the illusion of lace gowns. On the other hand, when the top differs from the wrapper in colour, it breaks the monotony and adds some oomph.

Off-shoulder Igbo blouse styles

Photo: @mynativefashion, @veeconcept_ng, @mynativefashion, @trending_fashion_and_styles, @trending_fashion_and_styles, @asoebibella, @asoebilace, @tailoreen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Off-shoulder Igbo tops are timeless and perfect for hot weather. This look shows off your neck and shoulders and is easy to accessorize with neck pieces. During the wedding season, off-shoulder tops are popular for Aso Ebi outfits. Whether you want it complex to stand out or simple to blend in, an off-shoulder Igbo top is guaranteed to make you shine.

Igbo blouses for traditional marriage

Photo: @trending_fashion_and_styles, @trending_fashion, @trending_fashion_, @traditionalweddingng (2x), @eunikulture_, @lakimmyfashion, @igbotraditionalwedding on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Igbo blouses and wrappers are among the most loved outfits for traditional marriage ceremonies. This is because they represent the Igbo culture and are sometimes worn by non-Igbo brides to represent African culture in general.

Brides choosing Igbo blouses for traditional marriage have a variety of styles to choose from. Lately, brides are ditching the regular sleeves in favour of frilled and puff sleeves. Instead, modern brides opt for off-shoulder or A-line tops with sheer lace necklines. Any bride would stand out in the designs above.

Igbo blouse styles for wedding guests

Photo: @elegantebybee, @anointedtailors, @dewdropseun, @odmstitches, @0704_apparel, @cellaniq_georges, @trendytradz, @houseofzee_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Wedding guests are not supposed to outdress the bride but they don’t have to look basic either. Recently, Ankara gowns have become the dress of choice for wedding guests in Nigeria. However, Igbo blouses and wrappers are still popular. From off-shoulder styles to sweetheart necklines, the above designs show top styles for ladies that are perfect for wedding guests.

Are Igbo blouses and wrappers still trendy?

Yes, Igbo tops and wrappers are still considered trendy. Although they are often associated with older generations of Nigerian women, they have not gone out of style. Younger women usually wear this combination for their traditional weddings and other occasions. As long as you pick the right design, fit and colours, you’ll be sure to make a statement.

Can I wear my Igbo blouse and wrapper to church?

Yes, this outfit can be appropriate for church. Igbo blouses come in various styles, some more revealing than others. The more conservative designs, like long-sleeved tops and frilled sleeves, can be worn to church.

What’s the best blouse style to pair with my wrapper?

There isn’t just one right way to design your Igbo blouse. It depends on your tastes and preferences. However, it is hard to go wrong with an Igbo lace top. A black or white lace top would go with any colour of wrapper. A lace top of the same colour as the wrapper can give that gown-like look if that is your preference.

The blouse and wrapper combination remains a classic among Nigerian women of all generations. With this list of the latest trendy Igbo blouse styles, all you need is the right tailor to stop the show at your next event.

