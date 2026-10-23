Jennifer Lopez is not currently dating anyone. The Bronx-born superstar finalised her divorce from Ben Affleck in February 2025 after separating in 2024, ending her fourth marriage. In a candid appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel asked Lopez directly, "You're single right now?" She responded with an emphatic "I am! I should have done it sooner! I've been doing it all wrong." From a Cuban restaurant waiter to Sean "Diddy" Combs to Bennifer 2.0, JLo's love life has been as headline-grabbing as her career.

Jennifer Lopez poses in a draped olive gown at the LALIFF red carpet. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jennifer Lopez is currently single , having finalised her divorce from Ben Affleck in February 2025

, having finalised her divorce from Ben Affleck in She has been married four times : to Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), Marc Anthony (2004–2014), and Ben Affleck (2022–2025)

: to Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), Marc Anthony (2004–2014), and Ben Affleck (2022–2025) Her longest marriage was to Marc Anthony , lasting ten years and producing twins Max and Emme

, lasting and producing twins Max and Emme JLo confirmed in 2026 that her "greatest love is ahead" of her, dismissing rumours about co-star Brett Goldstein

that her "greatest love is ahead" of her, dismissing rumours about co-star Brett Goldstein Her estimated net worth is $400 million, making her wealthier than all four of her ex-husbands

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Lynn Lopez Born 24 July 1969, The Bronx, New York City Nationality American Occupation Singer, actress, dancer, producer, businesswoman Height 5 ft 4½ in (1.64 m) Children Emme and Max (twins, with Marc Anthony) Marriages Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, Ben Affleck Net worth $400 million (est.) Known as J.Lo, Jenny from the Block Active since 1986–present

Who is JLo dating now?

Five facts about Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Chad Salvador

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is single after finalising her divorce from Ben Affleck. The singer is not currently dating and plans to focus on her career and family.

According to a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez and ex-husband Affleck have settled into a peaceful post-divorce rhythm. The insider described their dynamic as "peaceful and cordial", adding that they "will always have love for each other".

What did JLo say about her love life in 2026?

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lopez was asked, "Do you feel like your next great love is ahead of you?" After a moment of hesitation, she replied, "My greatest love is ahead of me 100 per cent. Without a doubt."

She also confirmed she won't find love via social media, telling Cohen: "You're not going to find me through Instagram or slide into my DMs. … You have to make more of an effort."

JLo and Brett Goldstein — just co-stars?

Lopez and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein were confronted about rumours of a fling, shutting down speculation in a joint appearance on the Today show. Ted Lasso veterans Goldstein and Joe Kelly wrote the Netflix rom-com Office Romance specifically for Lopez and said they wouldn't make it unless she was in it.

In the film, Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, a CEO at a major airline, who falls in love with new company lawyer Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein). Their secret affair puts both at risk of destroying their careers when they "stop playing by the rules and start following their hearts."

The film is about the difficulty of revealing yourself to someone you love and how, if you allow yourself to be vulnerable, then maybe that will bring you closer.

JLo's full relationship and marriage timeline

Lopez has been married four times: to Ojani Noa (1997–1998), Cris Judd (2001–2003), Marc Anthony (2004–2014), and Ben Affleck (2022–2025).

David Cruz (1984–1994)

Actress Jennifer Lopez (R) and boyfriend David Cruz attend the "My Family" Hollywood Premiere on April 27, 1995 at Pacific's Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd

Source: Getty Images

Lopez and David Cruz were high school sweethearts who were together for ten years, from 1984 to 1994. Despite going their separate ways, they shared a close bond.

Ojani Noa — first husband (1997–1998)

Actress Jennifer Lopez (R) and ex-husband Ojani Noa attend The Conga Room Grand Opening Celebration on February 23, 1998, at The Conga Room in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

Source: Getty Images

Lopez met her first husband, Ojani Noa, when he was working as a waiter at Cuban superstar Gloria Estefan's restaurant. The two married in 1997 but divorced less than a year later.

In 2007, Lopez won a lawsuit against Noa, keeping him from publishing a tell-all book about their time together. Then in 2009, she sued to prevent him from releasing a video recording from their honeymoon.

Sean "Diddy" Combs (1999–2001)

American pop star Jennifer Lopez and record producer Sean "Puffy" Combs attend the MTv Music Video Awards on September 7, 2000 in New York. Photo: Dave Hogan

Source: Getty Images

In 1999, Lopez began a relationship with music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. The couple met during a music video production and dated until 2001. Their relationship endured the pressures of public scrutiny and a nightclub shooting incident in 1999, which brought major media attention.

Cris Judd — second husband (2001–2003)

Actress Jennifer Lopez and her husband, dancer Cris Judd attend the grand opening of her new restaurant, Madres April 12, 2002 in Pasadena, CA. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Lopez met her second husband, Cris Judd, when he joined the crew for her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video. Their marriage lasted nine months.

Ben Affleck — first era (2002–2004)

From L-R. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York Screening on October 06, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Bennifer, the nickname given by the media to the relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, began with a widely publicised 18-month romance from 2002 to 2004, during which they were engaged to be married.

Lopez dated Affleck after the two co-starred in Gigli and Jersey Girl. They got engaged in 2002, postponed their 2003 wedding with just a few days' notice, and eventually split in early 2004.

"Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever. It was my first real heartbreak — it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest.

Marc Anthony — third husband (2004–2014)

Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez and Person of the Year award honoree Marc Anthony speak onstage during The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Lopez and the Grammy-winning singer, who had duetted on Lopez's debut album On the 6 in 1999, married in summer 2004. During their seven years together, the couple starred in a film (El Cantante), embarked on a joint tour, and in 2008 welcomed twins Max and Emme.

In 2011, amidst rumoured infidelity, Lopez and Anthony decided to separate. Their divorce was finalised in 2014. Marc Anthony remains JLo's longest marriage, a decade that also gave her her only biological children.

Casper Smart (2011–2016)

Jennifer Lopez poses with Casper Smart at an event.. Photo: Variety

Source: Getty Images

After her split from Marc Anthony, Lopez dated dancer Casper Smart, who was 18 years her junior. The couple started dating in late 2011 and went through many ups and downs, including a brief split in 2014.

The pair had an on-and-off relationship for several years before ending things for good in 2016 after Smart reportedly cheated on her. He notably choreographed many of her performances during their time together.

Alex Rodriguez — "A-Rod" (2017–2021)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pose together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo: Rob Latour

Source: Getty Images

Lopez and Alex Rodriguez met at a Yankees game in 2005, and she has claimed they felt "weird electricity". However, it wasn't until 2017 that the two would get together.

In 2019, the couple announced their engagement with photographs taken by the beach. The wedding was postponed due to the pandemic, and in 2021, they announced they had broken up.

Ben Affleck — second era, fourth husband (2021–2025)

In May 2021, shortly after Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez, she and Affleck sparked reunion rumours with a trip to Montana. They rekindled their romantic relationship in early 2021 and married in July 2022.

Determined to make it down the aisle, they were married twice — first in a drive-through wedding in Las Vegas attended by their children on both sides as witnesses.

Lopez filed for divorce after only two years, on 20 August 2024.

Latest news

Office Romance, the Netflix romantic comedy starring Lopez alongside Brett Goldstein and directed by Ol Parker, was released on 5 June 2026. Goldstein is a two-time Emmy Award winner for his role as Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Lopez hosted the 51st Annual American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on 26 May 2025, marking her second time hosting the AMAs following the 2015 ceremony.

Lopez also completed a Las Vegas residency — Up All Night Live in Las Vegas — at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which ran from 30 December 2025 to 28 March 2026 across 12 shows.

JLo's net worth

Jennifer Lopez has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a figure supported by multiple financial publications. Her income streams include:

Music royalties — Lopez has sold over 80 million records globally

— Lopez has sold over 80 million records globally Acting and producing — including her production company Nuyorican Productions

— including her production company Nuyorican Productions Television — In 2010, Lopez joined American Idol as a judge, earning $12 million for the first season and a reported $17.5 million per season thereafter

— In 2010, Lopez joined as a judge, earning $12 million for the first season and a reported $17.5 million per season thereafter Endorsements — deals with companies including Fiat, Versace, Gucci, and Pepsi

— deals with companies including Fiat, Versace, Gucci, and Pepsi Real estate—her real estate portfolio alone is estimated at $97 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth

FAQs

Who is JLo dating now? Jennifer Lopez is currently single. She finalised her divorce from Ben Affleck in February 2025 and has confirmed she is not dating anyone. How many men has Jennifer Lopez been with? Lopez has been married four times and has had several high-profile relationships, including with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Ben Affleck (twice), Casper Smart, and Alex Rodriguez. Who was JLo's longest relationship with? Lopez's third and longest marriage was to singer Marc Anthony. They wed in June 2004, had fraternal twins Max and Emme in 2008, and divorced in 2014, a ten-year span. Who was JLo's love of her life? In 2026, Lopez told Andy Cohen that her "greatest love is ahead of me 100 percent." She has described her first romance with Ben Affleck as her "first real heartbreak". Did JLo date Brett Goldstein? No. Lopez and Goldstein shut down rumours of a romance in a joint appearance on the Today show. They are co-stars in the Netflix film Office Romance. Why did JLo and Ben Affleck divorce? Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 after two years of marriage, and the split was finalised in February 2025. No single public reason was given. Why did JLo and Alex Rodriguez split? The wedding had been postponed due to the pandemic, and in 2021, they announced they had broken up. Multiple reports cited trust issues during the pandemic period. What is JLo's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2025, her net worth stands at an estimated $400 million.

We also highlighted facts about Angelina Jolie’s three marriages and the relationships she has been linked to throughout her life.

From her blood-written wedding shirt to her high-profile romance with Brad Pitt, Jolie’s dating history includes stories that made headlines around the world. Read on for details about the relationships behind the public attention.

Source: Legit.ng