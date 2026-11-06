Spain's Public Employment Services published a catalogue of hard-to-fill occupations for the third quarter of 2026, covering provinces across the country

Foreign workers whose professions appear on the list can qualify for a residence and work permit without the usual barriers employers face

The list for Andalusia's Almería and Cádiz provinces alone covers dozens of roles across maritime, construction, and sports sectors

Spain's government has released its Catalogue of Hard-to-Fill Occupations for the third quarter of 2026, listing the professions where employers have consistently struggled to recruit local workers.

The catalogue, published quarterly by the Public Employment Services, covers more than 100 roles across different provinces and gives foreign workers a direct route to obtaining a Spanish residence and work permit.

Spain lists more than 100 jobs that can help foreigners secure work permits. Photo credit: Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

Under Article 65.1 of Royal Decree 557/2011, an employer can process a work authorisation for a foreign national if the vacancy falls within a recognised shortage occupation for that geographical area.

However, the execution of this quarterly registry is regulated under Article 65 of the Immigration Regulation, as fundamentally amended and structured by Royal Decree 1155/2024.

The list is valid from the first to the last working day of the quarter following its publication and is broken down by province, island, and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

Spain: Some shortage occupations in Almería and Cádiz

For Andalusia, both Almería and Cádiz provinces carry an identical set of listed roles. Among the over 100 occupations named are:

1. Ship refrigeration engineers and technicians.

2. Merchant ship chief engineers.

3. Marine engineers and machinists.

4. Merchant ship pilots and mates.

5. Ship supercargoes and cargo officers.

6. Merchant marine radio-electronic officers.

7. Professional athletes.

8. Sports coaches and trainers.

9. Electrical installers for buildings and housing.

10. Electrical installers, general.

11. Aluminium, metal, and PVC carpenters.

12. Installers of metal, aluminium, and PVC carpentry.

13. Boilermakers in naval workshops.

14. Truck-mounted crane drivers and operators.

15. Mobile crane drivers and operators.

16. Ship chefs and cooks.

17. Passenger ship stewards and attendants.

18. Ship waiters and stewards.

19. Ship stewards and butlers.

20. Deck boatswains, excluding fishing roles.

Additional roles listed for Almería include fixed crane operators, ship engine greasers, specialised ship firefighters, deckhands, and deckhands.

The occupations listed here are not exhaustive of the full national catalogue, which spans many more provinces and sectors across Spain.

Spain: How foreign workers can benefit

The presence of a profession on the catalogue for a given area removes a significant administrative obstacle.

Normally, employers in Spain must demonstrate that no suitable local or EU candidate is available before hiring from outside the bloc.

When a role appears on the shortage list, that requirement is effectively waived, making it easier for both the employer and the foreign worker to complete the authorisation process.

Nigerians and other African nationals with qualifications or experience in maritime trades, construction installation, or professional sport may find the catalogue particularly relevant as Spain continues to manage labour shortages in these areas.

Prospective applicants should verify which roles appear in the catalogue for the specific province where they intend to work, as the lists vary by location.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Spain listed nine categories of people eligible for free residence visas.

Spain's 4-year seasonal work permit for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain approved a four-year seasonal work permit for foreigners and listed six conditions.

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration published the order in Spain's Official State Gazette, setting out the legal framework for collective hiring agreements signed in workers' home countries and for circular migration programmes.

The GECCO Order 2026 provides multi-year permits valid for up to four years, with possible extensions if workers meet the required conditions.

Source: Legit.ng