Qatar's Ministry of Labour published new rules requiring recruitment offices to pay a mandatory deposit before bringing foreign workers into the country

The approved applicant must transfer the specified amount into the Ministry's account within a strict 15-day window after receiving notification

Beyond the deposit, applicants must also prove they have suitable housing for recruited workers before the licence is granted

Qatar has introduced a mandatory financial requirement for anyone seeking to operate a foreign worker recruitment office, setting the entry cost at QR 750,000 before a single worker can be brought in.

The Qatar Ministry of Labour published Minister of Labour Decision No. 61 of 2026 in the Official Gazette on October 25, 2026, laying out the financial and logistical obligations that approved applicants must meet before their recruitment licence becomes active.

Qatar sets deposit rule for licensing foreign worker recruitment offices. Photo credit: Daily Sabah.

Source: UGC

The QR 750,000 Security Deposit

Under Article 6 of the decision, any applicant whose licence application has been approved must deposit QR 750,000 directly into the Ministry's account. The payment must be made within 15 days of receiving official notification to do so, leaving no room for delays once approval is granted.

The deposit does not function as a one-off payment that can be retrieved after a short period. It must remain valid and in place for the entire duration of the licence.

Even after the licence expires or is revoked, the funds are locked in for a further year before they can be returned to the holder.

Qatar: Worker Housing Requirements

Alongside the financial deposit, the decision also places a housing obligation on applicants. Each recruitment office must submit either a lease agreement or proof of property ownership for premises designated to house recruited workers.

The accommodation must be suitable for sheltering workers from the time they arrive until their employers come to collect them or they are returned.

The Ministry's competent department carries out a physical inspection of the property to confirm it meets the required standard before the licence proceeds.

No self-certification is accepted; a government inspection is built into the process.

The decision was published in Issue No. 20 of the Official Gazette and was reported by Al Raya Newspaper on October 26, 2026.

Qatar publishes guidance on visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced a free visa-on-arrival programme covering citizens of 43 countries, valid for up to 90 days with no extension.

South Africa is the only African nation on the list of eligible countries, alongside European, South American, and Asian nations.

Source: Legit.ng