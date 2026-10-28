All of Tom Hardy relationships throughout his illustrious public career

Tom Hardy's relationships have been defined by radical transformation — from a turbulent first marriage that buckled under addiction to a rock-solid partnership with actress Charlotte Riley that has lasted well over a decade. Born Edward Thomas Hardy on 15 September 1977, Hardy has been married twice: first to Sarah Ward from 1999 to 2004, and currently to Charlotte Riley, whom he wed in 2014. Along the way, he has become a devoted father of three.

Tom Hardy at the "Mobland" Season Two World Premiere. Photo: Matt Crossick

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Key takeaways

Tom Hardy has been married twice in total — to producer Sarah Ward and then to actress Charlotte Riley.

— to producer Sarah Ward and then to actress Charlotte Riley. Hardy's relationship with ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed produced his eldest son, Louis Thomas Hardy , born in 2008.

, born in 2008. Following his marriage to Charlotte Riley, Hardy became a father again in 2015 and 2019 , welcoming two more children.

, welcoming two more children. In a 2008 Attitude magazine interview, Hardy candidly discussed past experiences with men as a young man , though he has firmly rejected the label of bisexuality.

magazine interview, Hardy candidly discussed past experiences with men , though he has firmly rejected the label of bisexuality. Tom Hardy, who played fixer Harry Da Souza in MobLand, will not return for the upcoming third season following clashes with producers.

Profile summary

Detail Tom Hardy Charlotte Riley Full name Edward Thomas Hardy Charlotte Frances Riley Born 15 September 1977 29 December 1981 Birthplace Hammersmith, London Grindon, County Durham Occupation Actor, producer Actress Married 2014 2014 Children 3 2 (with Hardy) Education Drama Centre London LAMDA

Tom Hardy's relationship history

Tom Hardy has had four significant relationships across his adult life. Each one reflects a different chapter of a man who has been remarkably candid about his personal struggles.

Sarah Ward: his first marriage (1999–2004)

The British actor Tom married actress and producer Sarah Ward in 1999; they were together until 2004. They married when Hardy was just 22, still years away from mainstream fame and — by his own admission — deep in the grip of addiction.

Many observers suspected it was Hardy's addiction issues that drove the couple apart. Hardy later shared that Sarah filed for divorce after five years, feeling he was not dedicating enough time to their marriage.

Hardy spent much of his youth drinking heavily and struggling with substance abuse, and has spoken openly about being "out of control" with his substance use before entering rehabilitation in 2003. The marriage did not survive that period of chaos.

Linda Park: a brief overlap (2003–2004)

Tom Hardy and Linda Park pictured together. Photo: Tim Whitby (modified by author)

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After separating from Sarah Ward — but before their divorce was finalised — Hardy briefly entered a year-long relationship with Korean-American actress Linda Park.

During their time together, the pair starred in a stage play called Roger and Vanessa by playwright Brett C. Leonard, in which they played a couple grappling with personal demons. The relationship did not last beyond 2004.

Rachael Speed: the relationship that changed everything (2005–2009)

Tom Hardy and Rachel Speed captured together at an event. Photo: Sianderson (modified by author)

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After his split from Linda Park, Hardy met Rachael Speed, an assistant director, during the filming of the BBC drama The Vi*gin Queen.

Hardy became a father in 2008, when he and Speed welcomed their son, Louis Thomas, into the world. Louis's birth proved to be a turning point. Tom Hardy told the Daily Mail, as reported by Hello!:

There was no longer very much time for me to think about myself anymore, because there is somebody now on the planet who really needs me to get my act together and focus on something that is more important than me.

Hardy and Speed separated in 2009, the same year he met his future wife.

Charlotte Riley: the love story that stuck (2009–present)

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley first crossed paths while working on the 2009 TV adaptation of Wuthering Heights, in which they played the star-crossed lovers Heathcliff and Cathy.

Actor Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley attend "The Dark Knight Rises" premiere. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

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Riley has admitted it was not love at first sight. In a March 2026 interview with The Times, she opened up about her first impression of Hardy.

He made me a really decent cup of tea. Strong. There's not much point if the spoon doesn't stand up. ... And he told me that his mother was northern.

Their off-screen chemistry quickly blossomed into a romance, and the couple became engaged the following year. They tied the knot on 4 July 2014.

Charlotte Frances Riley was born on 29 December 1981 in Grindon, County Durham. She is perhaps best known to television audiences for her role as May Carleton in Peaky Blinders.

The couple went on to welcome two children, their first in October 2015 and their second in January 2019. In a 2021 interview with Esquire UK, Tom said:

I think there's less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff.

Tom Hardy and Jessica Chastain: on-screen magic, not real-life romance

Tom Hardy and Jessica Chastain arrive at the "Lawless" Premiere at the Palais des Festivals. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

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The keyword "Tom Hardy and Jessica Chastain relationship" appears in online searches, but it refers exclusively to their on-screen chemistry in the 2012 gangster film Lawless, not any real-life romantic involvement.

In Lawless, Chastain played a Chicago dancer who begins a romance with Hardy's character, bootlegger Forrest Bondurant.

Hardy was engaged to Charlotte Riley throughout the Lawless shoot. There is no verified evidence of any romantic relationship between Hardy and Chastain off-screen.

How many children does Tom Hardy have?

Tom Hardy has three children: Louis, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed, and two younger children with wife Charlotte Riley.

Louis Thomas Hardy — born 2008, the eldest. Louis made a rare public appearance at the Venom: The Last Dance premiere in October 2024.

— born 2008, the eldest. Louis made a rare public appearance at the premiere in October 2024. Child two — born October 2015, with Charlotte Riley. Name and gender not publicly confirmed.

— born October 2015, with Charlotte Riley. Name and gender not publicly confirmed. Child three — born January 2019, with Charlotte Riley. Name and gender not publicly confirmed.

Tom Hardy attends the "Havoc" World Premiere. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

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Tom and Charlotte are fiercely private about their family, and no names or photographs of their two youngest children have been shared publicly.

Is Tom Hardy bisexual?

The question of Tom Hardy's sexuality has followed him for years, stemming from a candid 2008 interview with the British magazine Attitude. The venue was Attitude — the UK's best-selling gay magazine at the time — and Hardy appeared on the cover.

When asked directly whether he had ever had sexual relations with men, Hardy did not deflect. His response, as reported by HuffPost, was:

Of course I have. I'm an actor for f*ck's sake. I've played with everything and everyone. I love the form and the physicality, but now that I'm in my thirties, it doesn't do it for me. I'm done experimenting — but there's plenty of stuff in a relationship with another man, especially gay men, that I need in my life.

Years later, while promoting Legend — in which Hardy portrayed bisexual gangster Ronnie Kray at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival — a reporter from the LGBT publication Daily Xtra raised the 2008 interview and questioned him about his sexuality.

Tom Hardy attends the "MobLand" New York Premiere. Photo: Theo Wargo

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Hardy shut the exchange down immediately. He argued it was inappropriate to force someone to "open up about their sexual ambiguity" in a public forum, and added pointedly:

There's also nothing ambiguous about my sexuality, anyway.

Hardy has never publicly identified as bisexual, and has consistently treated the subject as a private matter. His marriages and long-term partnerships have all been with women.

Tom Hardy's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Times of India, and Koimoi, Tom Hardy's net worth is alleged to be between $40 million and $55 million. Most sources converge closer to the upper end of that range.

His income streams include:

The Venom trilogy, which paid escalating fees across three films

trilogy, which paid escalating fees across three films Prestige television, including Peaky Blinders and Taboo

and Film roles in The Dark Knight Rises , Mad Max: Fury Road , and The Revenant

, , and His production company, Hardy Son & Baker

Real estate holdings in south-west London

Latest news

Tom Hardy attends the "MobLand" Global Premiere. Photo: Lia Toby

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Reports emerged in mid-2026 alleging that Hardy, who plays fixer Harry Da Souza in MobLand alongside Irish actor Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren, would not return for the show's third season following supposed clashes with producers.

Tabloid rumours also claimed that Helen Mirren was dissatisfied with Hardy's attitude on set. However, these reports were swiftly debunked as false. Both Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan publicly spoke out to quell the speculation, strongly defending Hardy and praising his professionalism.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Riley continued to forge ahead with her own career. In Masters of the Universe, Charlotte takes on the role of Queen Marlena, opposite Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam.

Earlier in 2026, Hardy was photographed enjoying a beach holiday in Barbados with Charlotte Riley, taking a dip in the ocean and soaking up the sun.

Tom Hardy attends the UK Premiere Of "Venom: The Last Dance". Photo: Jeff Spicer

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FAQs

How many times has Tom Hardy been married? Tom Hardy has been married twice — to Sarah Ward from 1999 to 2004, and to Charlotte Riley since 2014. Who is Tom Hardy's wife? Tom Hardy's wife is Charlotte Frances Riley, an English actress born on 29 December 1981 in Grindon, County Durham. Is Tom Hardy bisexual? Hardy has never publicly identified as bisexual. He made candid comments about past experiences with men in a 2008 Attitude magazine interview but later stated plainly that "there's nothing ambiguous about my sexuality." How many children does Tom Hardy have? Tom Hardy has three children. He has been married to Charlotte Riley since 2014. Who is Louis Thomas Hardy's mother? Louis Thomas Hardy was born in 2008, from Hardy's relationship with Rachael Speed. Did Tom Hardy and Jessica Chastain ever date? No. Their names are linked because of their on-screen romance in the 2012 film Lawless. Hardy was engaged to Charlotte Riley during production. When did Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley get married? Hardy and Riley wed in July 2014 after getting engaged in 2010. Why did Tom Hardy and Sarah Ward divorce? Tom Hardy shared that Sarah filed for divorce after five years because she felt he was not dedicating enough time to their marriage. His substance abuse issues during that period were also widely cited as a contributing factor.

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