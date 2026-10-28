Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined 10 specific reasons a visa applicant may fail the country's character test

The character test covers a wide range of conduct, from having a substantial criminal record to suspected links with terrorist organisations or prohibited hate groups

Applicants who fail the character test risk visa refusal, cancellation, deportation, and a re-entry ban that severely limits future visa options

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined 10 specific reasons a foreign national applying for a visa may fail the country's mandatory character test, with failure potentially leading to rejection, deportation, or a permanent re-entry ban.

The requirements are governed by section 501 of the Migration Act, and assessments are guided by Ministerial Direction No. 110, which sets out what the Australian Government expects of visa applicants and holders with criminal histories or concerning associations.

Australia publishes guidance about character test. Photo credit: John W. Banagan/ Getty Images, ABC News

Source: UGC

10 Reasons You May Fail Australia's Character Test

According to the Department of Home Affairs, an applicant may not pass the character test for any of the following reasons:

1. Substantial criminal record — having a criminal record as defined under section 501(7) of the Migration Act 1958.

2. Sexx crime involving a minor — being convicted of, having a charge proven for, or being found guilty of a sexxually based offence involving a person under 18 years of age.

3. Immigration detention offences — being convicted of escaping immigration detention, or committing an offence while in, during an escape from, or after an escape from immigration detention.

4. Association with criminal groups — being or having been a member of, or associated with, a group or person the Minister reasonably suspects of involvement in criminal conduct.

5. Serious international crimes — being reasonably suspected of involvement in people smuggling, people traffickingg, genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, torture, slavery, or any crime of serious international concern, even without a conviction.

6. Poor past or present conduct — having a history of criminal or general behaviour that demonstrates a lack of good character.

7. Suspected future risk — being reasonably suspected of posing a risk of engaging in criminal conduct, harassment, stalking, vilification, inciting community discord, or being a danger to the Australian community.

8. Adverse ASIO security assessment — being subject to an adverse security assessment by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

9. Interpol notice — being subject to an Interpol notice from which it can reasonably be inferred that the applicant poses a direct or indirect risk to the Australian community.

10. Terrorism or hate group links — being reasonably suspected of membership or association with a terrorist organisation, a state sponsor of terrorism, or a prohibited hate group, involvement in hate crimes, or publicly endorsing statements based on racial or ethnic superiority or hatred.

What Happens if Your Visa Is Refused or Cancelled

Applicants who do not satisfy the character test face serious consequences. Those found in Australia without a valid visa risk immigration detention and forced removal from the country.

A re-entry ban may also apply, and the only remaining visa avenue in most cases is a Protection visa (subclass 866).

The Department notes that even if an applicant fails the character test, the Minister retains the discretion to grant a visa based on the full circumstances of the case.

However, applicants are strongly advised to declare all criminal conduct honestly and to apply early, as character assessments can take considerable time to complete.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng