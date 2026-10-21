Brooke Shields' daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy, are no longer simply famous faces in the background of their mother's Instagram. Rowan, 23, graduated from Wake Forest in 2025 and has since joined Next Gen NYC, while Grier is a Wake Forest student who has pursued modelling. Together, the Henchy sisters are carving out careers that are distinctly their own — and they're doing it in style.

Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields, and Grier Hammond Henchy attend the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rowan Francis Henchy was born on 15 May 2003 and is Brooke Shields' eldest daughter.

was born on and is Brooke Shields' eldest daughter. Grier Hammond Henchy was born on 18 April 2006 and made her New York Fashion Week runway debut for Tommy Hilfiger in 2024.

was born on and made her New York Fashion Week runway debut for Tommy Hilfiger in 2024. Shields' journey to motherhood was not easy — she underwent seven rounds of fertility treatments before becoming pregnant.

of fertility treatments before becoming pregnant. Rowan graduated from Wake Forest University in 2025 with a degree in Communications and a minor in Journalism.

in with a degree in Communications and a minor in Journalism. Grier signed with elite modelling agency IMG Models and began working on major campaigns.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name (elder) Rowan Francis Henchy Full name (younger) Grier Hammond Henchy Date of birth (Rowan) 15 May 2003 Date of birth (Grier) 18 April 2006 Birthplace (Rowan) New York City, USA Birthplace (Grier) Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Mother Brooke Christa Shields Father Christopher Thomas Henchy Education (Rowan) Wake Forest University — BA Communications, minor Journalism (2025) Education (Grier) Convent of the Sacred Heart (HS); Wake Forest University Occupation (Rowan) Reality TV personality, aspiring broadcast journalist Occupation (Grier) Model (IMG Models) Instagram (Rowan) @rowanhenchyy Instagram (Grier) @grierhhenchy

Does Brooke Shields have biological children?

Yes. Brooke Shields has two children — daughters Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy — with her husband Chris Henchy. The road to motherhood was not straightforward: Shields underwent seven rounds of fertility treatments before becoming pregnant with Rowan, and later naturally conceived her second child, Grier.

How old was Brooke Shields when she had her children?

Brooke Christa Shields was born on 31 May 1965. Shields and Henchy welcomed their first child, Rowan Francis Henchy, on 15 May 2003 — making Brooke 37 at the time. The Shields-Henchys became a family of four on 18 April 2006 with the arrival of Grier Hammond Henchy, who was born in Los Angeles — when Brooke was 40 years old.

Rowan Henchy, Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy, and Grier Henchy attend the Impractical Jokers: The Movie Premiere Screening and Party. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

After the couple tied the knot on 4 April 2001, Shields and Henchy welcomed their older daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, in 2003. Christopher Thomas Henchy is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter, and a creative collaborator with Will Ferrell — co-creating the website Funny or Die and writing several Ferrell films.

Rowan Francis Henchy: from Wake Forest to Bravo reality TV

Brooke Shields' daughter Rowan Henchy has embraced the term "nepo baby" as she features in Bravo's Next Gen NYC. She is excited about joining Season 2, was born on 15 May 2003, graduated from Wake Forest University in 2025 at age 22 with a degree in Communications and a minor in Journalism, and says she has no problem acknowledging her privilege.

Rowan joins Next Gen NYC Season 2

Following the Next Gen NYC Season 2 premiere on Wednesday, 24 June, Rowan Henchy joined returning cast members, including Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Emira D'Spain, Brooks Marks, Ava Dash, Gia Giudice, Georgia McCann, Charlie Zakkour, Shai Fruchter, and Hudson McLeroy.

Rowan spoke about the "nepo baby" label during his appearance on Gia Giudice's podcast Casual Chaos to promote the season.

I love the term, nepo baby. I am obsessed with the term nepo baby; I think it's genius and I will never shy away from it.

Rowan Henchy attends Acorn TV's "You're Killing Me" New York Premiere. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On the show, Rowan is exploring a career in broadcast journalism and film writing. During Season 2, she also shared:

I'm in the middle of writing my first feature film.

Rowan's fashion moments

Rowan has made it clear that great style runs in the family. In 2021, she joined the ranks of nepo babies who have worn their celebrity mums' iconic dresses, wearing the full-length red Richard Tyler gown that Brooke Shields wore to the 1998 Golden Globes for her senior prom.

During the Next Gen NYC Season 2 After Show, Rowan revealed that she had borrowed the dress from her mum. Shields also shared a photo on Instagram, writing:

I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom, proud mama!

Rowan wore Shields' iconic red-hot 1998 Golden Globes dress to prom. Shields and Rowan followed up weeks later with another twin moment when they got matching ladybug tattoos as Rowan's graduation gift.

Grier Hammond Henchy: the model making waves at NYFW

Grier Hammond Henchy attends the 2024 TriBeCa Ball. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Brooke Shields' daughter Grier Henchy walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger's spring 2025 collection during New York Fashion Week. The then-18-year-old model's mother was seated in the front row to watch.

Grier's runway debut

For Grier Henchy, her NYFW moment was even more special as she made her New York Fashion Week debut walking in the Tommy Hilfiger SS25 show on 8 September, aboard the MV John F. Kennedy—previously the Staten Island Ferry —owned by Colin Jost and Pete Davidson.

Brooke Shields teared up as Grier walked the runway in a flowing black ensemble, an ornately designed grey necklace, and black-and-white loafer mules. In a 2025 conversation with Real Simple, Brooke said:

I fought it for so many years because she was just too young. And then when she turned 18, I said, 'OK, look. I can't say no at this point, because you're starting to become your own person.

Grier Henchy has since built a successful modelling career, working with brands like Victoria's Secret and Tommy Hilfiger. Her love of fashion from a young age led her to experiment with different styles, often opting for powerful, bold pantsuits at industry events.

Like mother, like daughter

Grier Hammond Henchy and Brooke Shields at the New York premiere of "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields". Photo: Nina Westervelt

Source: Getty Images

In 2024, Grier wore her mother's 2001 wedding dress to her high school graduation ceremony (following Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy's marriage on 4 April 2001). In a funny coincidence, Grier shares a birthday with Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise, who was born in the same hospital.

What Brooke Shields has said about raising her daughters

Brooke has always been candid about motherhood. On navigating social media with her girls, she told People in 2022:

What I do really reiterate over and over and over again is that what you see may not be the reality. And you can't just accept it because the spotlight's on it and it's on Instagram. You really have to know that it's the world of Oz because behind the curtain, that's where you want to live.

On Rowan's journalism aspirations, Shields told E! News in June:

She wants to go into broadcast journalism and news. She's been at different outlets. She's done their carpet stuff.

Latest news

Rowan Henchy, Chris Henchy and Grier Henchy attend the "Daddy's Home" New York Premiere. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

At the Next Gen NYC Season 2 reunion, Rowan sat down with Andy Cohen alongside cast members Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Emira D'Spain, Gia Giudice, Shai Fruchter, Brooks Marks, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy, Liam Obergfoll and Charlie Zakkour.

Speaking to Bravo Insider backstage at the Season 2 reunion, Rowan shared:

I'm wearing a little black beaded dress and it's Alice + Olivia. It's small, chic, and petite. Just like me.

At the VRT (Virtual Reali-Tea) Awards 2026, Rowan told reporters exclusively that her red carpet look was "all Brooke Shields," referring to her famous mum.

In July 2025, Brooke Shields and her daughters attended a Saks Fifth Avenue fête in the Hamptons, with Rowan and Grier Henchy accompanying the actress.

Brooke Shields' net worth

Brooke Shields is an American actress, model, author, and entrepreneur with a net worth of approximately $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while other outlets, including Social Life Magazine, cite $40 million.

Brooke Shields attends The Entertainment Community Fund 2026 Gala. Photo: Manoli Figetakis

Source: Getty Images

Sources of her income include:

Acting in films and television over five decades; modelling contracts and endorsements with brands like Calvin Klein, Revlon and Chanel

Broadway performances in productions including Grease , Cabaret and Chicago

, and Writing, hosting and real estate

A 4,500-square-foot Southampton farmhouse purchased in 2013 for $4.25 million, and a townhome in Greenwich Village purchased in 2007 for $5.5 million

FAQs

1. Does Brooke Shields have biological children?

Yes. The American actress has two biological daughters — Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy — with her husband Chris Henchy.

2. How old was Brooke Shields when she had her daughters?

Brooke was 37 when Rowan was born in May 2003, and 40 when Grier arrived in April 2006.

3. What is Rowan Francis Henchy doing now?

Rowan Henchy is exploring a career in broadcast journalism and film writing — she revealed during Next Gen NYC Season 2 that she is writing her first feature film.

4. What is Grier Hammond Henchy known for?

Grier's debut at New York Fashion Week, walking for Tommy Hilfiger, turned heads globally. She is also signed with IMG Models and has worked with Victoria's Secret.

5. Did Brooke Shields have fertility treatments?

Shields and Henchy welcomed Rowan Francis Henchy on 15 May 2003, after Shields underwent seven rounds of fertility treatments. She then naturally conceived her second child, Grier.

6. Who is Chris Henchy?

Christopher Thomas Henchy is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter. He is a creative collaborator with Will Ferrell — co-creating Funny or Die and writing several Ferrell films, including Land of the Lost, The Other Guys and The Campaign.

7. Do Rowan and Grier Henchy have matching tattoos with their mum?

Yes — Brooke and Rowan reportedly share matching tattoos of little ladybugs, in honour of Rowan's university graduation and her childhood nickname, 'Little Bug.'

8. Where did Grier Henchy go to high school?

Grier Henchy graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart private school in New York City.

We also highlighted facts about Garth Brooks' daughters, Taylor, August and Allie, and the distinct paths they have taken as adults.

Brooks stepped back from touring to help raise his daughters, while Allie later pursued a career in country music. Their story offers a closer look at how family shaped the life of one of the genre's biggest stars.

Source: Legit.ng