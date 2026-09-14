Malaysia Releases List of 31 Countries Whose Citizens Must Obtain eVisa before Visiting the Country
- The Malaysian government named 31 nationalities required to obtain an eVisa before travelling to the country for social purposes
- Nigeria, Ghana, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the African and Asian countries on the mandatory eVisa list
- Malaysia offers two types of social visit eVisas, with multiple entry options available to most nationalities except those from Israel and North Korea
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The Malaysian government has named 31 countries whose citizens must obtain an electronic visa (eVisa) before travelling to Malaysia for social purposes, including tourism, family visits, and short-term events in 2026.
The requirement applies specifically to a Single Entry Visa (SEV) for social visits, and eligibility is determined by nationality. Citizens of the listed countries must apply before arriving, as the eVisa cannot be obtained from within Malaysia, Israel, or North Korea.
31 countries required to apply for Malaysia eVisa
According to the Malaysian government's official guidance, the following nationalities must secure an eVisa for social visits:
1. Afghanistan.
2. Angola.
3. Bangladesh.
4. Bhutan.
5. Burkina Faso.
6. Burundi.
7. Cameroon.
8. Central African Republic.
9. Colombia.
10. Congo Democratic Republic.
11. Congo Republic.
12. Djibouti.
13. Equatorial Guinea.
14. Eritrea.
15. Ethiopia.
16. Ghana.
17. Guinea-Bissau.
18. India.
19. Ivory Coast.
20. Liberia.
21. Mali.
22. Montenegro.
23. Mozambique.
24. Myanmar.
25. Nepal.
26. Niger.
27. Nigeria.
28. Pakistan.
29. Rwanda.
30. Serbia.
31. Sri Lanka.
Malaysia: Single and multiple entry options available
Malaysia's eVisa for social visits comes in two forms. The Single Entry Visa (SEV) covers one trip into the country and is tied to nationality-based eligibility criteria.
The Multiple Entry Visa (MEV), on the other hand, is open to all nationalities except those from Israel and North Korea, and allows holders to enter Malaysia on several occasions, with each stay capped at 30 days, provided the traveller's passport remains valid throughout.
Full list: 29 countries whose citizens can enter Mozambique using ETA instead of visa, stay for days
Citizens of the listed countries can submit their eVisa applications from anywhere in the world, with the exception of Malaysia itself, Israel, and North Korea.
Applicants are advised to confirm they meet all eligibility requirements before submitting their application.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malaysia had explained how many years foreigners must reside in the country to qualify for citizenship.
African countries exempt from Malaysian visa with reference
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia had named 15 African countries exempted from visa with reference.
The Visa With Reference (VDR) facility is ordinarily required by foreign nationals seeking entry into Malaysia for purposes such as work, study, or other activities.
Legit.ng confirmed that citizens from the 15 African countries named in the official exemption list, however, are not subject to this requirement, regardless of their purpose of travel, according to the Malaysia Immigration Department's official website.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng