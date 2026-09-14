The Malaysian government named 31 nationalities required to obtain an eVisa before travelling to the country for social purposes

Nigeria, Ghana, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the African and Asian countries on the mandatory eVisa list

Malaysia offers two types of social visit eVisas, with multiple entry options available to most nationalities except those from Israel and North Korea

The Malaysian government has named 31 countries whose citizens must obtain an electronic visa (eVisa) before travelling to Malaysia for social purposes, including tourism, family visits, and short-term events in 2026.

The requirement applies specifically to a Single Entry Visa (SEV) for social visits, and eligibility is determined by nationality. Citizens of the listed countries must apply before arriving, as the eVisa cannot be obtained from within Malaysia, Israel, or North Korea.

Malaysia reveals 31 countries whose citizens require eVisa to visit the country. Photo credit: Hasnoor Hussain

Source: Getty Images

31 countries required to apply for Malaysia eVisa

According to the Malaysian government's official guidance, the following nationalities must secure an eVisa for social visits:

1. Afghanistan.

2. Angola.

3. Bangladesh.

4. Bhutan.

5. Burkina Faso.

6. Burundi.

7. Cameroon.

8. Central African Republic.

9. Colombia.

10. Congo Democratic Republic.

11. Congo Republic.

12. Djibouti.

13. Equatorial Guinea.

14. Eritrea.

15. Ethiopia.

16. Ghana.

17. Guinea-Bissau.

18. India.

19. Ivory Coast.

20. Liberia.

21. Mali.

22. Montenegro.

23. Mozambique.

24. Myanmar.

25. Nepal.

26. Niger.

27. Nigeria.

28. Pakistan.

29. Rwanda.

30. Serbia.

31. Sri Lanka.

Malaysia: Single and multiple entry options available

Malaysia's eVisa for social visits comes in two forms. The Single Entry Visa (SEV) covers one trip into the country and is tied to nationality-based eligibility criteria.

The Multiple Entry Visa (MEV), on the other hand, is open to all nationalities except those from Israel and North Korea, and allows holders to enter Malaysia on several occasions, with each stay capped at 30 days, provided the traveller's passport remains valid throughout.

Citizens of the listed countries can submit their eVisa applications from anywhere in the world, with the exception of Malaysia itself, Israel, and North Korea.

Applicants are advised to confirm they meet all eligibility requirements before submitting their application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malaysia had explained how many years foreigners must reside in the country to qualify for citizenship.

African countries exempt from Malaysian visa with reference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia had named 15 African countries exempted from visa with reference.

The Visa With Reference (VDR) facility is ordinarily required by foreign nationals seeking entry into Malaysia for purposes such as work, study, or other activities.

Legit.ng confirmed that citizens from the 15 African countries named in the official exemption list, however, are not subject to this requirement, regardless of their purpose of travel, according to the Malaysia Immigration Department's official website.

Source: Legit.ng