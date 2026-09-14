Wigwe University announced a Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship offering a 30% fee discount for the 2026/2027 academic session

The scholarship targets students who scored between a specified range in the JAMB examination

The discounted fees vary by faculty, ranging from ₦6.72 million for Arts to over ₦8.3 million for Engineering and other colleges

Wigwe University has announced a Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship for the 2026/2027 academic session, offering a 30% reduction on tuition fees to students who scored between 180 and 219 in the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The scholarship targets a specific band of JAMB scorers, making it relevant to a wide pool of candidates who may have considered their scores too modest to attract financial support from a private university.

Wigwe University offers 30% scholarship to some students. Photo credit: Wigwe University.

Source: UGC

Wigwe University VC's Scholarship Fee Breakdown

Under the scheme, students admitted into the College of Arts will pay ₦6,720,000 after the 30% discount has been applied.

Those in Engineering, Management and Social Sciences, and Science and Computing will each pay ₦8,399,160 for the session.

The announcement covers four academic colleges, with the discount applied uniformly within each faculty based on its standard fee structure.

Significance of Vice-Chancellor's scholarship

The scholarship is positioned under the Vice-Chancellor's award, signalling that it carries institutional backing at the highest level of the university's leadership.

The JAMB score range of 180 to 219 falls within a bracket that many Nigerian candidates regularly achieve, which could make this offer particularly significant for families weighing private university options for the 2026/2027 session.

Wigwe university announces 60% discount

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wigwe University announced a 60% tuition fee discount under its Founder's Scholarship for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The scholarship applies to students across all 4 colleges, covering Arts, Engineering, Management and Social Sciences, and Science and Computing.

Source: Legit.ng