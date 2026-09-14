NiMet released its three-day weather outlook covering Monday to Wednesday for regions across Nigeria

The agency warned the public about strong winds likely to precede thunderstorms in several states

Temperatures are expected to stay high across the country, with NiMet urging Nigerians to stay hydrated

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja -The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast a mix of rain and sunshine across Nigeria between Monday and Wednesday, with thunderstorms expected to hit several southern states later in the day during the period.

The outlook covers the northern, north-central, and southern regions of the country with varying conditions across each zone.

As reported by ICIR, the weather forecast was released on Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Abuja,

Monday, Tuesday forecast for Northern, southern states

On Monday, September 14, 2026, NiMet expected sunny skies over the north, with some cloud cover and isolated thunderstorms bringing light to moderate rains over parts of Taraba State in the afternoon and evening. The north-central region will see a cloudy atmosphere with occasional sunshine throughout the forecast period.

In the south, cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are expected, alongside chances of thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

According to The Nation, later in the day, moderate rains are anticipated across a broader stretch including Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi and Anambra states.

Tuesday, September 15, 2026, brings similar conditions, with sunny skies and cloud patches in the north and the possibility of thunderstorms over Taraba State later in the day.

Southern states including Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo and Delta are forecast to receive thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains.

Wednesday outlook and safety warnings

By Wednesday, September 16, 2026, the northern and north-central regions will again see sunny skies with cloud patches and intervals of sunshine, respectively.

Rain activity in the south narrows to Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, where thunderstorms with moderate rains are likely later in the day.

NiMet issued safety advice for residents in areas prone to thunderstorms, warning that strong winds may arrive before the rains.

The agency urged the public to fasten loose objects, avoid driving in heavy rain, disconnect electrical appliances from sockets, and stay away from tall trees.

Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet before flight operations.

The agency also noted that high temperatures throughout the period are likely to cause thermal discomfort, and recommended that Nigerians wear breathable clothing, remain in well-ventilated spaces, and drink enough water.

23 states face severe thunderstorms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency issued a weather alert valid from 5:50 pm to 11:50 pm on Friday, September 11, 2026.

NiMet warned that severe thunderstorm cells already observed over Cameroon and parts of Nigeria could spread westward within hours.

Residents in 23 states face risks including flash flooding, strong winds, and lightning as the agency urged people to take.

Source: Legit.ng