A Celestial Church of Christ evangelist, Abidemi Odukoya, and his wife, Adenike, died following a reported altercation at their home in Ogun state

Neighbours said they were alerted by cries for help around 1 am on August 25, and found Adenike lying in a pool of blood inside the house

The Ogun Police Command confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of both deaths

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A Celestial Church of Christ evangelist, Abidemi Odukoya, and his wife, Adenike, have died following an alleged domestic dispute at their residence in the Akinode/Ibogun community in Ogun state.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 25, after the couple reportedly engaged in a physical altercation at their home.

The police command in Ogun state has confirmed the incident, saying investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Celestial Church of Christ Evangelist Abidemi Odukoya and wife die in tragic Ogun state incident as police intervene. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Ogun: How neighbours discovered the couple

Adejimi Olawumi, a former Chairman of the Community Development Association (CDA), said neighbours were alerted by cries for help around 1 am.

According to Olawumi, he rushed towards the scene after hearing people shouting, "thief, thief."

"On my way out, I saw Daniel. I asked him what happened, and he said it was his mum and dad," he said in a video shared by Arole TV.

Olawumi said residents entered the house and found Adenike lying in a pool of blood.

He said there was no vehicle immediately available to take her to the hospital.

The couple's son reportedly told those at the scene that he had been in a separate room and did not witness what happened between his parents.

As residents searched for Odukoya, who was not at the house, they later learnt that he had reportedly been struck by a vehicle in the Ifo area of Ogun state.

"The police took him to the hospital, and we confirmed that he was the one," Olawumi said.

He added that the CDA subsequently made arrangements to bring Odukoya's body home.

Celestial Church of Christ Evangelist Abidemi Odukoya and wife die in tragic Ogun state incident. Photo: temilola

Source: Instagram

Ogun incident: Family speaks out

The evangelist's younger sister, in a separate video circulating online, said the couple had a history of disagreements.

She said the couple had visited her around April following an earlier altercation, adding that the matter was subsequently resolved at a police station.

"I only told them to be patient with each other because it is not right for a husband and wife to fight against each other. They had been fighting for a very long time, and people helped them settle it. And now we just heard that the husband and wife are dead," she said.

According to the family, Adenike was buried on the day of the incident, while Odukoya was laid to rest on Wednesday, September 2.

Footage seen by Legit.ng showed clerics conducting burial rites over the evangelist's remains at an undisclosed location.

'We've started investigation' - Police

The exact circumstances surrounding the deaths had not been fully established as of the time of this report.

Opeyemi Oluborode, the Ogun state police deputy spokesperson, confirmed the incident and said the command was investigating.

Oluborode said:

"The police is investigating the incident."

Check out the video and Facebook post announcing the tragic death of CCC Evangelist Abidemi Odukoya and his wife below:

Celestial Church addresses Osoba's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba died aged 40, shortly after celebrating her recovery from breast cancer.

The Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide addressed allegations surrounding her death and her fiancé, Prophet Itunu Onadeko.

The church explained that it is investigating the matter with law enforcement and promised sanctions if the allegations against Onadeko are proven true.

Source: Legit.ng