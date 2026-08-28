King Charles III released a personal statement mourning the death of King Harald V of Norway, describing him as a dear cousin and close friend

Harald V, who died at 89, was described as the oldest reigning king in Europe at the time of his death

King Charles recalled Norway's ties with the UK dating back to 1905 and the Second World War as he extended condolences to Queen Sonja

King Charles III has paid tribute to his cousin, King Harald V of Norway, who died at the age of 89, making him the oldest reigning monarch in Europe at the time of his passing.

In a personal statement released alongside Queen Camilla, the British King described Harald V as a man of "kindness, compassion and deep sense of duty" who served Norway for 35 years with "unwavering dedication" and "humility."

King Charles of England mourns the demise of King Harald V of Norway Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Charles speaks on family and historical ties

"It is with the most profound sadness that my wife and I have learned of the death of my dear cousin, King Harald V of Norway," the statement read.

Charles reflected on the longstanding relationship between the two countries, noting that Britain was among the first nations to recognise Norwegian independence and establish diplomatic relations in 1905. He added that those bonds were further cemented during the Second World War, a period he described as one of "dreadful trials."

The King extended condolences directly to Queen Sonja and the wider Norwegian royal family, writing: "The Queen and I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Queen Sonja and all her family, as Britain shares in Norway's grief at this time of such heartbreaking loss."

Harald V's 35-year reign

King Harald V reigned over Norway for 35 years, a period Charles described as one of great national change that the late monarch navigated with warmth and steadiness. The British King said his grief extended beyond official duty, describing Harald as "a much-loved kinsman and friend" whose qualities were felt across both distance and decades.

Norway has entered a period of national mourning following the announcement of the king's death.

See the full statement of King Charles III's condolence on X here:

Oldest monarch in Europe is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Harald V of Norway died on Friday morning at the age of 89, with the Royal House of Norway confirming the news on its official website.

Harald reigned for 35 years after ascending the throne in 1991 and is survived by his wife Queen Sonja, two children, and five grandchildren.

His son Haakon has now become King of Norway, while Harald's granddaughter Ingrid Alexandra steps up as heir to the throne.

Source: Legit.ng