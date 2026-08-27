The US Department of State has revealed that eligible Americans can renew their passports online through one official government portal

Only citizens aged 25 and above with a 10-year passport expiring within 1 year or expired less than 5 years ago qualify for online renewal

The US government warned Americans against using unofficial websites that charge extra fees and put personal data at risk

The US Department of State has outlined how eligible American citizens can renew their passports online, including the requirements, fees, and steps involved in the process.

According to the Department of State's official guidance, only one government-authorised portal exists for online passport renewal.

US reveals how to renew one's American passport online. Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

The agency warned that other websites or companies claiming to offer the same service may be fraudulent, adding that they charge unnecessary fees and put applicants' personal data at risk.

Even companies with "Gov" in their name are not authorised to process online renewal applications. Americans are advised to ensure any site they use ends in ".gov" before submitting any information.

US passport: Who qualifies for online renewal

Not every American passport holder is eligible to renew online. To qualify, an applicant must meet all of the following conditions:

1. The passport being renewed must be a 10-year passport that is expiring within one year or has expired less than five years ago.

2. The applicant must be aged 25 or older.

3. The applicant must not be changing personal details such as their name or gender.

4. The applicant must not be travelling for at least six weeks from the date of submission, as online renewals cannot be expedited.

5. The applicant must be physically located in a US state or territory at the time of submission.

6. The passport being renewed must not be damaged, mutilated, or previously reported as lost or stolen.

Those who do not meet these criteria may still renew by mail or in person at a passport agency.

US passport: What applicants need and how much

Before starting the application, the Department of State advises applicants to gather the following: the passport being renewed, a credit or debit card for payment, a digital passport photo, and key personal details including a social security number and emergency contact information.

Passport fees are as follows:

Passport book: $130 (about ₦204,750).

Passport card: $30 (about ₦47,250).

Passport book and card combined: $160 (about ₦252,000).

Optional one- to three-day delivery: $23.36 (about ₦36,792).

The agency reminded applicants that the passport submitted for renewal will be cancelled after the application is processed and can no longer be used for international travel.

However, it should not be mailed in, as expired passports can still serve as proof of citizenship.

Applicants must complete the online form themselves; no third-party service is permitted to submit the application on their behalf. Anyone experiencing technical difficulties can reach the National Passport Information Centre at 877-487-2778.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had explained the faster way to get an American passport.

How long to get American passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had disclosed how long it would take to get an American passport.

According to the US Department of State, routine passport processing currently takes between 4 and 6 weeks, while applicants who opt for expedited service can expect their passport in 2 to 3 weeks.

Expedited processing carries an additional fee of $60 on top of the standard application cost.

Source: Legit.ng