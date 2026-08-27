Afri Invoice launches investment round to expand e-invoicing and compliance tech in Nigeria and Africa

The platform aims to automate invoicing and compliance for SMEs and large enterprises amid regulatory shifts

Founder Mark Odenore emphasises the urgent need for digital compliance infrastructure as Africa's market evolves

Afri Invoice Nigeria Limited has opened a strategic investment round as the technology company moves to expand its e-invoicing and digital compliance infrastructure across Nigeria and other key African markets.

The Lagos-based company is seeking to position its platform at the heart of Africa’s rapidly changing digital compliance ecosystem, as regulators increasingly push businesses toward structured e-invoicing, tax-aligned reporting and real-time transaction validation.

Nigerians to benefit as Afri Invoice opens strategic investment round to scale e-invoicing across Africa Credit: Afri Invoice

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The shift is creating growing demand for technology that can help businesses comply with new regulatory requirements without adding unnecessary complexity to their operations.

Platform automates invoicing and compliance

Afri Invoice provides businesses with tools for automated invoice validation, structured data exchange and regulatory reporting.

Its platform is designed to help SMEs and large enterprises generate and process invoices in formats that align with evolving tax and regulatory requirements while streamlining compliance workflows.

As African governments accelerate the digitisation of tax administration and financial reporting, the company believes businesses will increasingly need technology capable of connecting their invoicing systems with regulatory frameworks.

Afri Invoice says its infrastructure is built to support this transition by providing automated compliance processes that can reduce operational disruption and help businesses adapt to changing mandates.

‘The market is accelerating toward us’

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Odenore, said the company is scaling urgently to meet rising demand for digital compliance infrastructure.

“Africa’s compliance infrastructure is undergoing a fundamental shift, and Afri Invoice is leading that transformation,” Odenore said.

He described structured e-invoicing and automated compliance as an emerging necessity for businesses seeking to remain competitive as regulatory systems become increasingly digital.

According to him, Afri Invoice aims to build critical infrastructure for Africa’s digital compliance economy while attracting investors who understand the opportunities created by regulation, technology and continental scale.

Company seeks fintech infrastructure, investors

As part of the investment drive, Afri Invoice is targeting investors with previous exposure to major Nigerian fintech infrastructure companies, including Monnify, Flutterwave and Interswitch.

The company believes such investors are familiar with the regulatory requirements, technology infrastructure and scaling challenges involved in building financial and digital infrastructure across Africa.

Afri Invoice says funds raised will support engineering expansion, infrastructure development, regulatory integrations and the onboarding of thousands of SMEs and enterprises across Nigeria and emerging African markets.

Building Africa’s compliance infrastructure

Afri Invoice is an e-invoicing and compliance technology platform helping African businesses automate tax-aligned invoicing, streamline reporting and respond to evolving regulatory requirements.

With structured data exchange, real-time validation and automated compliance workflows, the company is betting that Africa’s shift toward digital tax administration will create a major market for reliable compliance infrastructure.

Afri Invoice MD, Mark Odenore, leads the company in a strategic investment Credit: Afri Invoice

Source: UGC

The strategic investment round is expected to provide the capital needed for Afri Invoice to accelerate its expansion as businesses across the continent adapt to an increasingly digital regulatory environment.

NRS licences Afri Invoice for mandatory e-invoicing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s transition to a fully digital tax system has received a major boost as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) officially licensed Afri Invoice as an Access Point Provider (APP) ahead of the government’s July e-invoicing deadline.

The accreditation places Afri Invoice among a select group of technology firms authorised to securely connect businesses to Nigeria’s centralised digital tax infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng