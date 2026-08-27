The UAE has announced pricing for a 60-day multiple-entry visit visa, with two processing tiers available for applicants

The regular processing option is priced less than the urgent processing time for travellers who need faster turnaround

The visa allows unlimited entries and exits within 60 days but comes with a key restriction that holders should note before applying

The UAE has released details of its 60-day multiple-entry visit visa, including pricing for both standard and expedited processing, through licensed visa platform govr.ae.

The visa permits holders to enter and exit the UAE as many times as they wish within 60 days from the date of issue, with no cap on the number of entries. However, the total duration of stay cannot exceed 60 days across all visits combined.

The UAE mentions the cost of having a faster multiple-entry visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UAE: Who the visa is designed for

According to the platform, the visa is particularly suited to business travellers, those making extended family visits, and individuals attending events, exhibitions, or conferences in the UAE.

One important condition applies: paid employment is not permitted under this visa category, making it strictly a visit and short-stay option.

UAE: Pricing and processing times

Two processing options are available:

The regular processing tier is priced at $390 (N524,362.80) and takes between one and three working days to complete. For travellers with tighter schedules, an urgent processing option is available at $440 (N591,588.80), with turnaround guaranteed within 36 hours on business days.

The pricing reflects the growing demand among travellers seeking flexible access to the UAE, particularly those who require multiple trips within a single window rather than applying for separate visas each time.

In a similar report, the UAE government has set clear age limits for foreign residents who wish to sponsor their children in the country.

UAE announces fines on beggars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UAE has strict anti-begging laws under Federal Law by Decree No. 31 of 2021, which sets out clear fines and prison terms for offenders.

Anyone caught begging in the UAE risks a fine of a specified amount and a prison sentence.

Source: Legit.ng