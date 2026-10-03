WhatsApp’s optional parental controls now let families manage teens’ privacy, group activity, Channels and Meta AI access while keeping chats private

Parents link accounts by QR code, set a PIN and review activity alerts without accessing teenagers’ end-to-end encrypted messages or calls

The controls are rolling out gradually on Android and iPhone, with settings automatically removed when a teenager turns 18

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp has launched optional parental controls for teenagers, giving parents more say over privacy settings, group activity and access to features such as Channels and Meta AI.

The tools allow families to set boundaries together while keeping teenagers’ personal messages and calls private. Parents can adjust the controls as their children’s needs change or switch them off entirely.

How to activate parental control as WhatsApp launches a new feature. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Announcing the feature on September 30, 2026, WhatsApp said the controls were designed to help parents guide teenagers’ use of the platform while encouraging conversations about their online activities, according to a report by WhatsApp.

What parents can control on WhatsApp?

Parents can decide who sees their teenager’s profile photograph and who can add them to groups. They can also manage how the teenager uses Channels, whose Status updates they can view and who sees their own updates.

The feature introduces choices for Meta AI interactions. Parents can select the default setting for users aged 13 and above or choose a stricter “Limited Content” option that narrows what the AI can discuss.

These settings give families greater flexibility over how teenagers interact with people and content on the messaging platform.

How to activate parental controls

According to the supplied WABetaInfo report, setup involves linking the parent’s account with the teenager’s account using a QR code.

Families with access to the feature can follow these steps:

Update WhatsApp: Install the latest available version on the parent’s and teenager’s phones. Find parental controls: Open WhatsApp Settings and look for the parental controls section. Link the accounts: Follow the on-screen instructions to scan a QR code and connect the accounts. Enter the teenager’s date of birth: This helps WhatsApp apply age-based account management. Create a PIN: Set a parent-controlled PIN to protect the selected settings. Choose the controls: Review the available privacy, Channels, Status and Meta AI options together.

The report states that WhatsApp uses the birth date to remove parental controls automatically when the teenager turns 18.

PIN protects settings from unauthorised changes

The parent-set PIN prevents teenagers from relaxing protected settings without approval.

For instance, a teenager who wants to loosen a privacy restriction will need their parent’s authorisation. This gives parents a way to maintain agreed boundaries while leaving room to review them.

Parents can revisit the controls whenever necessary, rather than treating the initial choices as permanent restrictions.

Group alerts help parents stay informed

Parents can receive notifications when their teenager joins or leaves a group. WhatsApp also alerts them when a group their teenager belongs to grows significantly.

Such alerts flag changes in group activity without revealing the messages exchanged within those conversations.

The supplied report also describes an activity log where parents can review recent account events. This provides an overview of activity without opening the teenager’s chats.

Private chats remain protected

Activating parental controls does not give parents access to private conversations. Personal messages and calls remain protected by end-to-end encryption.

The controls therefore cover account settings and selected activity signals, rather than the content of conversations.

Nigerian parents can now activate parental control as WhatsApp launches a new feature. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

Rollout is gradual on Android and iPhone

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is reaching users gradually on Android and iOS, meaning some families may not see it immediately.

Keeping WhatsApp updated prepares users to access the controls when they become available on their accounts. An update alone does not guarantee immediate access.

WhatsApp rolls out new 2x feature for Status videos

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp is testing another major change to its popular Status feature, giving users more control over how quickly they watch WhatsA shared by friends, family and contacts.

The Meta-owned messaging platform is rolling out 2x video playback for Status updates, allowing users to temporarily watch videos at twice their normal speed.

Source: Legit.ng