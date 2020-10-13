Who is Dave Chappelle's wife, Elaine Chappelle? Net worth, ethnicity and more
Elaine Chappelle is an American-born celebrity popularly known for being the better half of Dave Chappelle. Dave is a well-known stand-up comedian who doubles up as an actor, writer and producer. Elaine values family so much that she gave up her goals to work behind the scenes for Dave.
Elaine is one of the few celebrities who love to keep their life under wraps. Here is everything you need to know about her.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Elaine Mendoza Erfe
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|31 August 1974
|Age
|48 years (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Brooklyn, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Yellow Springs, Ohio, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Filipino
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'5"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Body measurements in inches
|34-28-40
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-71-101
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Shoe size
|6
|Relationship status
|Married
|Partner
|Dave Chappelle
|Children
|3
|Net Worth
|$5 million
Who is Dave Chappelle's wife?
Dave Chappelle's wife was born Elaine Mendoza Erfe on 31 August 1974 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Elaine Chappelle's ethnicity is Filipino. She attended Woodlin Elementary School for her primary education.
How old is Elaine Chappelle?
As of 2023, Elaine Chappelle's age is 48 years old. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
What does Elaine Chappelle do for a living?
Dave's wife always aspired to become a chef while growing up. However, she opted to use her culinary skills solely for her family. Currently, she works as the manager of the rental properties her husband owns in Ohio.
Is Dave Chappelle still married?
Yes, he is married to his longtime partner Elaine Mendoza Erfe. Chappelle has been a big name in entertainment. He has gained great success in movies, TV shows and stand-up comedy.
How did Dave and Elaine meet? The couple first met in Brooklyn, New York. Dave and Elaine exchanged their vows in 2001. The duo made their first public appearance together in Dayton, Ohio, during the Philippines-American picnic held once per year.
One distinctive difference between Dave and his wife is their religion. Even though they were both raised in Christian backgrounds, Dave converted to Islam before tying the knot.
On the other hand, Elaine Chappelle is a staunch Christian. The duo comfortably practices their different religions and respects each other's beliefs.
Does Dave Chappelle have children?
Dave Chappelle and Elaine have three kids, a daughter and two sons. Their firstborn son Sulayman was born in 2001, their secondborn son Ibrahim was born in 2003, and their daughter Sanaa was born in 2009.
Where does Dave Chappelle's family live?
They live on a 65-acre ranch in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The family loves their home because of its beautiful surroundings and the great memories it holds.
How tall is Elaine Chappelle?
Elaine Chappelle's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Elaine has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 centimetres).
What is Elaine Chappelle's net worth?
According to Married Biography, Elaine Chappelle's net worth is estimated at $5 million. On the other hand, her husband has a net worth of $60 million.
Quick facts about Elaine Chappelle
- She is not active on social media platforms.
- She has excellent culinary skills.
- She is one of the most inspirational people in Chappelle’s life.
Elaine Chappelle is the epitome of the phrase, "Behind every successful man is a woman." She gave up her dream career to support Dave Chappelle. She is a great mother and a loving wife who puts the people she loves above everything else.
