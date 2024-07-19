Who are Harry Styles' siblings? Meet Gemma, Amy and Mike

Harry Styles is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He gained initial fame as a One Direction band member before curving a solo career and gaining more prominence. He is famous for hits such as Night Changes, Fine Line, Adore You and Best Song Ever. So, who are Harry Styles’ siblings?

Harry Styles poses with the awards during The BRIT Awards 2023 (L). He attends an award event at The O2 Arena (R). Photo: Jeff Spicer, Anadolu (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Harry Styles discovered his singing talent in his formative years and established his career at an early age. Growing up and in his music career, his family has been a crucial pillar supporting him. Although not always in the public eye, Harry Styles' siblings have contributed significantly to his entertainment career journey. Many have wondered who they are and what they are up to.

Profile summary

Full name Harry Edward Styles Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Redditch, Worcestershire, England Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Anne Twist Father Desmond Styles Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Taylor Russell School Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School Profession Singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur Instagram @harrystyles X (Twitter) @Harry_Styles Facebook TikTok @hshq

Who is Harry Styles?

The English singer was born on 1 February 1994 in Redditch, Worcestershire, England, and he is 30 years old as of 2024. Harry Styles' parents are Anne Twist and Desmond Styles. His mother, Anne, was a pub owner, and his father, Desmond, was a finance worker.

Harry was raised alongside his older sister before their parents divorced. His parents parted ways when he was seven, and his mother remarried twice: to businessman John Cox and then to Robin Twist. Through his mother’s marriage to Robin Twist, Harry got two stepsiblings.

Five facts about Harry Styles. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Harry Styles’ siblings

The Signs of the Times singer’s professional life has been in the eyes of music lovers, but many do not know who his siblings are. How many siblings does Harry Styles have? He has three siblings: a brother and two sisters. Discover who his siblings are and what they are up to.

1. Gemma Styles

Gemma Styles, born on 3 December 1990, is Harry’s older sister. She is a podcaster, writer, fashionista, and social media personality. Gemma reportedly started her career as a freelance journalist in 2013 and has written articles for publications such as Glamour, Refinery 29, MTV UK, The Debrief, and Another Man. She has a personal blog where she writes about mental health, feminism, sustainability, and day-to-day life.

Harry’s sister is passionate about fashion and has appeared alongside her brother on the cover of Vogue magazine. She told Vogue:

There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what it means. It just becomes this extended part of creating something.

The Sheffield Hallam University alumna hosts the Good Influence podcast, where she invites various guests to discuss intriguing topics. She also owns an eyewear line.

As for her personal life, Gemma is in a relationship and has been dating Michal Mlynowski, a business analyst, since 2015. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2024.

2. Mike Twist

Mike Twist was born on 10 October 1985. He is 38 years old as of July 2024, and his zodiac sign is Libra. He became Harry Styles’ stepsibling following Anne’s third marriage to Robin Twist in 2013. Even though he is related to a famous personality, he is private. He has chosen to live his life away from the spotlight and, therefore, has not disclosed details about his career and personal life.

3. Amy Twist

Amy Twist is also Harry Styles’ stepsibling. She was born from Robin Twist’s previous relationship before marrying Harry’s mother, Anne, in 2013. Like her brother, Mike Twist, Amy is not in the spotlight and has not revealed many details of her life. She is reportedly married to someone named Noel, and the pair share a daughter named Archie.

FAQs

How old is Harry Styles? The singer and songwriter is 30 years old as of 2024. His date of birth is 1 February 1994. Who are Harry Styles’ sisters? His blood sister is Gemma Styles, and his stepsister is Amy Twist. Is Harry Styles older than his sister? Gemma Styles, born on 3 December 1990, is older than Harry by approximately four years. However, Amy's age is unknown because her date of birth has not been revealed. Who was Harry Styles adopted by? After his parents divorced, he was raised by his mother and Robin Twist, his stepfather. What are Harry Styles’ siblings’ ages? As of July 2024, Gemma Styles is 33, while Mike Twist is 38. Amy’s age is unknown. What happened to Harry Styles’ family? His parents divorced when he was seven, and his mother remarried twice. Style’s mother, Anne, died of cancer in 2017. Are Harry Styles and her sister close? The two siblings are close and occasionally appear together at events and on social media. In fact, the singer has his sister’s tattoo on his arm. Who is Harry Styles' brother? He has an older stepbrother, Mike Twist. Mike is private and has not disclosed much about himself to the public. Is Harry Styles dating anyone? The Grammy Award-winning singer is reportedly dating Taylor Russell, a Canadian actress.

Harry Styles’ siblings, Gemma, Amy, and Mike, are the closest people in the singer’s life. Gemma, a freelance journalist and social media personality is his older sister. Amy and Mike Twist are his stepsiblings from his mother’s third marriage, and they are not in the limelight like Harry and Gemma.

Legit.ng recently published Sheryl Crow’s net worth. She is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who has won multiple awards. She is famous for hits such as Real Gone and Soaking Up the Sun and has appeared in movies such as De-Lovely and The Minus Man.

Sheryl Crow boasts an impressive entertainment career. Having been in the industry for quite a while, she has acquired significant fame and wealth over the years. Discover her income sources, career, and personal life in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng