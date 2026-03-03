Daria Sergeyevna Gordeeva-Grinkova is a Russian-American businesswoman, actress, and the founder of The Rare Collective. She is best known for her connection to figure skating champions Ekaterina Gordeeva and Sergei Grinkov.

Key takeaways

Daria Sergeyevna Gordeeva-Grinkova was born on 11 September 1992 to Olympic gold medalist figure skaters Sergei Grinkov and Ekaterina Gordeeva .

. She competed in figure skating temporarily before diving into other varsity sports, lacrosse, and volleyball.

before diving into other varsity sports, lacrosse, and volleyball. Her younger half-sister, Elizaveta Ilinichna Kulik , has taken up figure skating competitively after training for 18 years.

, has taken up figure skating competitively after training for 18 years. She is the founder, creative director, and brand developer of The Rare Collective in Dallas, Texas.

Profile summary

Full name Daria Sergeyevna Gordeeva-Grinkova Nickname Dasha, Dashka Gender Female Date of birth 11 September 1992 Age 33 years old as of February 2026 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Morristown, New Jersey, United States Residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality Russian-American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Father Sergei Mikhailovich Grinkov Mother Ekaterina Alexandrovna Gordeeva Siblings 2 Relationship status Undisclosed High school education Sage Hill School Higher education Suffolk University, Arizona State University Profession Entrepreneur, creative director

Meet Daria Sergeyevna Gordeeva-Grinkova

Dasha, better known by her full name, Daria Sergeyevna Gordeeva-Grinkova, was born on 11 September 1992 to pair figure skaters, Sergei Grinkov and Katia Gordeeva. Touted as the real-life Romeo and Juliet, Katia and Sergei wed in April 1991, a year before their daughter was born. In her book, My Sergei: A Love Story, Daria's mother described details of her birth;

Daria weighed five pounds, four ounces, and was in perfect health. But she was by far the smallest baby in the observation room. And every other baby in there had a full head of hair. The fact that she had no hair drove me crazy. I don’t know why.

Her half-sister is Elizaveta Ilinichna Kulik, born to Katia and Ilya Alexandrovich Kulik. She has a stepbrother, Jesse Pelletier, from her mother's third marriage to Canadian pairs figure skater David Pelletier.

Between the late 1980s and mid-1990s, Daria Grinkova's parents were professional figure skaters, representing the Soviet Union, now Russia. The figure skaters who became one of the most famous duos in history were two-time Olympic champions (1988, 1994), four-time consecutive world champions between 1986 and 1990, and three-time European champions (1988, 1990, 1994).

The pair was active in the sport until Sergei Grinkov's death on 20 November 1995 while on rehearsal for the Stars on Ice tour at Lake Placid, New York, United States.

Daria Grinkova's age and educational background

Born on 11 September 1992, the former competitive figure skater is 33 years old as of February 2026, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Daria attended Sage Hill School, where she graduated in 2011. She actively competed in lacrosse and volleyball after hanging up her figure skating boots. In an interview with The LA Times, she revealed the reason behind her decision to let figure skating go, saying:

I loved it, but it was never exactly what I wanted to do. I always felt pushed. My mom never pushed me to figure skate; it was everyone around [me], and they were like, 'Oh, you’re going to be just like your mom. Oh, you’re going to win the Olympics just like your mom.' I never really wanted that that much.

Between 2012 and 2015, she attended Suffolk University, where she completed an Associate of Arts and Sciences program in communication and journalism. Upon graduating, she enrolled at Arizona State University's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, in January 2018, now the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.

She graduated in May 2020 and later that year enrolled in a Master's program in Digital Audience Strategy at Arizona State University.

Daria Grinkova's life in and out of sports

Unlike veteran skaters who completed decades in active duty, such as Yuzuru Hanyu, Daria skated competitively until 2007. She finished fifth at the New England Regionals in 2005. Her most notable performances include the 2003 Hallmark Mother's Day showcase in Colorado Springs, USA.

In 2005, she performed a mother-and-daughter routine at Kristi Yamaguchi's Friends & Family show. Ekaterina Gordeeva and Daria skated to Children of the World by Amy Grant on 25 October 2005 in Albany, New York, United States.

Daria was added to the Sage Hill lacrosse roster in 2008, as per MaxPreps' profile. She wore the number 2 jersey and held a 4-11 record. State-wise (California), she was ranked 92nd, while nationally she was ranked 1,534th in 2008.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dasha wears multiple hats at The Rare Collective. She founded the luxury retail fashion brand in November 2021 and serves as its CEO and creative director.

She has also worked as a clothing boutique owner in London, a creative director at Dirty Girlz, and an office manager and creative assistant at Route.

As per her IMDb profile, she has received one acting credit in Snowden on Ice, where she played Lizzie. She also appeared on 2006 and 2007 TV special Kristi Yamaguchi Friends & Family, 1998 film My Sergei, and the 1996 special Sergei Grinkov: Celebration of a Life.

FAQs

What happened to Sergei Grinkov and Ekaterina Gordeeva? The duo were competitive pair figure skating partners who got married and had a child. How old was Sergei Grinkov when he met his wife? Sergei and Ekaterina Gordeeva were first paired up when he was 15, and she was 11. Who is Sergei Grinkov's daughter? On 11 September 1992, their daughter, Daria Sergeyevna Gordeeva-Grinkova, was born. What is Daria Grinkova known for? She is known for being the only daughter of Olympic champions Sergei Grinkov and Ekaterina Gordeeva. Do Ekaterina Gordeeva's daughters skate? Ekaterina's second-born daughter, Elizaveta Ilinichna Kulik, is a competitive figure skater and most recently skated at the 2025 ISCC Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show. Is Daria Gordeeva on social media? She has an active presence on Instagram and Threads. Is Daria Grinkova married? Daria has not publicly confirmed being in a marriage or romantic relationship.

Although Daria Sergeyevna Gordeeva-Grinkova carries a distinct legacy in professional athletics, she has built a separate identity for herself. She founded and runs The Rare Collective, a curated fashion brand in Texas.

