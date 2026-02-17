Remi Warren’s wife, Danielle Warren, a wildlife biologist, drew public attention following her husband’s heroic rescue. Despite the spotlight, the couple has embraced a quiet life centred on family, love, and simple joys away from public attention.

Remi Warren's wife holding a freshly picked bouquet of wildflowers (L), Remi and Danielle having good moments (R). Photo: @remiwarren on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Remi and Danielle Warren met while on a hunting expedition in Montana , where Danielle was working as a wildlife biologist.

, where Danielle was working as a wildlife biologist. They tied the knot on 4 April 2018 at a quaint stone church in New Zealand.

at a quaint stone church in New Zealand. The couple has two children, Kit John and Wren Lucy Warren, as of February 2026.

and as of February 2026. Remi rescued his wife, Danielle, after she had been missing for three days in the Nevada desert.

Full name Remi Warren Gender Male Date of birth 16 September 1985 Age 40 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Nevada, United States Current residence Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet) 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 182 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Danielle Warren Children 2 Education University of Nevada Profession Mountain hunter, TV host, outdoor writer, photographer, videographer Instagram @remiwarren X @RemiWarren

Get to know Danielle Warren, Remi Warren’s wife

Danielle Warren is best known as the wife of renowned outdoorsman, mountain hunter, and TV host Remi Warren. She is a wildlife biologist whose passion for nature reportedly led her to meet him during a hunting expedition in Montana. Despite being married to a public figure, Danielle keeps a low profile, and little is publicly available about her personal life.

Danielle Warren and Remi Warren's relationship timeline

Remi Warren has been married to Danielle Warren since 2018. While the couple keeps their lives largely private, their relationship drew attention after a dramatic wilderness rescue. Here is a closer look at Danielle Warren and Remi Warren’s relationship timeline:

2017: Danielle and Remi reportedly meet during a hunting expedition

Danielle Warren and Remi Warren reportedly met during a hunting expedition in Montana. They are said to have bonded over their shared passion for the outdoors, laying the foundation for their relationship.

April 2018: Danielle Warren and Remi Warren marry in New Zealand

Remi Warren and Danielle Warren during their wedding photo session. Photo: @remiwarren (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Danielle Warren and Remi Warren tied the knot on 4 April 2018 in New Zealand. Their private outdoor ceremony, attended by close family and friends, reflected the couple’s shared love for nature. Remi later shared the significance of the setting on Instagram:

Her soul matches the landscape, open, wild, and beautiful. The symbolic stone church sits on the edge of one of the most amazing lakes in the world, steadfast and strong. This lake has been a starting point for me over the years for some of my favorite adventures. It is very fitting that this new adventure starts here as well.

April 2019: Remi Warren and Danielle Warren celebrate their first wedding anniversary

In April 2019, one year after their New Zealand wedding, Remi Warren marked his first anniversary with Danielle Warren with a heartfelt social media tribute. The mountain hunter wrote:

Today marks the anniversary of one of the best years of my life. This time last year Danielle and I were married here in New Zealand. I used to think that marriage would be the end of my adventures, little did I know it would be my greatest adventure, with an incredible partner by my side.

The American photographer continued:

One who constantly inspires me to go further, who runs around barefoot, is up to climb any mountain, is incredibly humble, and constantly puts the needs of others before her own.

June 2021: Remi Warren and Danielle welcome their first child

Remi Warren and his wife, Danielle Warren posing smiling. Photo: @remiwarren (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In June 2021, Remi and Danielle Warren welcomed their daughter, Wren Lucy Warren, marking a joyful milestone in their family. According to the TV host, they first discovered Danielle’s pregnancy during a hunting trip in Montana. Remi shared the announcement on Instagram:

Wren Lucy Warren: I am so excited about this new chapter of life. To put it into hunter terms, the feeling I get when I look at my daughter is like constantly walking up on a 200 inch buck! My wife Danielle and I are so excited and blessed by her. I can't say enough how continually inspired and motivated I am by my wife Danielle. She is a great example of strength and dedication.

The couple also has another child, Kit John Warren, though his date of birth is not publicly known.

April 2024: The Warrens celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary

Remi Warren's wife, Danielle Warren posing smiling with their baby. Photo: @remiwarren (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In April 2024, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, marking six years since their 2018 wedding in New Zealand. Over the years, Remi has shared heartfelt reflections on their life together, writing:

Six years ago today, I exchanged vows with my wife Danielle at a small stone church on the lake shore of one of our favorite places in the world. It seems like yesterday. I remember daydreaming of what our life might look like together down the track, the adventures we might have, and the things we might do. To be honest, it is better than I ever could have envisioned.

How did Remi Warren rescue Danielle Warren from the Nevada wilderness?

In 2018, before their marriage, Danielle went missing in the Nevada wilderness for three days, prompting Remi Warren to lead a search for her. He recounted the ordeal during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in April 2022, saying:

That was probably one of the worst outdoor experiences that ended up turning out good. She was missing for — this would be going on her third day. They had Black Hawk helicopters out looking and couldn’t find her. Search and rescue, they did the dog thing. Everything.

Danielle Warren hiking through lush green hills and valleys. Photo: @remiwarren (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Authorities initially feared Danielle had been kidnapped, as locals reported seeing a car with Mexican plates in the area. Following unusual tracks, Remi eventually found Danielle.

I flipped on my light and she’s like 300 feet below me.

Danielle had suffered dehydration and confusion after hiking while ill and required hospital treatment and rehydration.

Who is Danielle Warren? Danielle Warren is a wildlife biologist and the wife of outdoorsman Remi Warren. Did Remi Warren save his wife? The American videographer rescued his wife, Danielle Warren, after she went missing in the Nevada desert. Where does Remi Warren live? Remi lives in Nevada, United States, with his family. What happened during Remi Warren's wife's rescue? Danielle Warren was missing for three days in the Nevada desert before Remi found and rescued her. Who are Remi Warren's kids? Remi and Danielle have two children, Kit John Warren and Lucy Warren. When did Danielle Warren and Remi Warren get married? They tied the knot on 4 April 2018.

Remi Warren’s wife, Danielle Warren, has been a devoted partner throughout his life and adventures. The couple has been together since their first meeting on a hunting expedition in Montana, and got married in April 2018. They have two children, Wren Lucy Warren and Kit John Warren.

