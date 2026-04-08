David Oyedepo’s recent sermon on tithing triggered widespread conversation across social media

His message emphasised personal choice and spiritual understanding, raising thought-provoking questions among believers

Mixed reactions continued to pour in as the debate over tithing in modern Christianity gained momentum

A new teaching on tithing by Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer of Living Faith Worldwide, has sparked widespread debate across social media platforms.

In a video from his recent Sunday sermon, Oyedepo posed a series of questions to his congregation:

Oyedepo’s latest tithe message splits opinions across social media. Credit: @davidoydepoministries

Source: Instagram

“What is in the commandment for tithing? What is it? What is in it? The commandment of scriptures concerning tithing, what is it?”

He suggested that some believers may never fully understand the spiritual significance of tithing, likening it to the biblical examples of Abraham and Lazarus.

According to him, every believer is ordained to enjoy “riches in glory on the earth,” but God allows individuals to make choices that shape their destiny.

"I lay before you life and death, poverty and plenty, choose one. Begging and giving, choose one. Struggling and shining, choose one."

He emphasised that life presents options such as poverty or plenty, begging or giving, struggling or shining, and that believers must consciously choose the path they want to follow.

“I don’t agree with people, it’s a choice,” Oyedepo said. “Then go and secure your future, let’s see.”

His remarks have drawn mixed reactions online, with some praising the message as a reminder of biblical principles, while others criticised it as controversial and divisive.

The debate continues to trend, highlighting the ongoing conversation about the role of tithing in modern Christian practice.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido Oyedepo's teaching

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abraham_jonah_inuwa said:

"This is our father in the Lord. Abeg, winners, let's gather here."

stepo_ said:

"This man problem no pass tithe 😂😂."

bethelite_blite said:

"Why are you misinterpreting what he said? He said people who are supposed to go to heaven, like Abraham, are going to heaven as Lazarus. Lazarus died a poor beggar, and in heaven the bible said that Lazarus was sitting under the bosom of Abraham. Question: Did Abraham pay tithe? Yes or No, did you read anywhere in the bible where Lazarus paid tithe? Jesus said it is more bless to give than to receive, papa is talking from a deep understanding and revelation that he has practiced over the years and it is working like fire, nobody is forcing anybody to pay tithe, if you believe in tithing pay if you don't believe don't pay and don't talk down on others who are doing so, everyone has the right to do whatever they want, learn to respect people's decisions like it or not."

bernard_ndi said:

"Sometimes I wonder why some people are so obsessed with the things of God. They spend millions every weekend clubbing , they spend millions on comedy shows, they buy tables in millions. See them in thousands worshipping Burna Boy and others in concerts. They gather in thousands watching football in stadiums, spend millions gambling, buying tickets to watch games, etc., yet they see it normal, but when they see a Christian gathering, they criticise, when they see a prayer concert, they juxtapose it to kids studying in China. When a man of God talks about money, they rise with insults and criticism. When shall we learn to mind our business?"

karianobinne said:

"The killings no concern u😢 Na Tithe b ur issue. MAY GOD FORGIVE ALL OF US🙏."

ndokwa_ukwuani said:

"There is no middleman between man and God. Paying tithes alone does not guarantee a place in heaven. How can a politician who loots public funds and then gives a portion of it as tithe expect to make heaven? True religion is not just about rituals or offerings; it is about living with integrity, compassion, and humanity. The greatest form of religion is simply being human and doing what is right."

benbills007 said:

"That one concern your followers wey dey listen to you."

endylight1 said:

"So many people can’t even get tfare to church anymore, some can’t even afford church schools. Na so."

David Oyedepo’s new teaching on tithe sparks intense online reactions. Credit: @davidoyedepoministries

Source: Twitter

Oyedepo prays, anoints billionaire Tailor Seyi Vodi

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that billionaire tailor Seyi Vodi shared the moment he paid a notable visit to Bishop Oyedepo in Ogun state.

A video captured the moment Bishop Oyedepo prayed and anointed Seyi Vodi during the fashion designer's birthday celebration.

The video and pictures showing Seyi Vodi with Bishop Oyedepo quickly gained attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng