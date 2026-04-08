President Donald Trump of the United States announced a ceasefire on Tuesday, April 7, in his plan to rain bombs on Iran and take the country back to the Stone Age, a development that was widely condemned by world leaders.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, assassinating the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader, along with thousands of civilians, including 168 schoolchildren, on the first day of the war, Saturday, February 28.

Things you need to know about Iran and the US ceasefire Photo Credit: Getty Images

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However, there are ten things you need to know about the development. Below is the full list:

A temporary ceasefire

The announcement of the agreement by the United States is expected to last for only two weeks, and it is meant to pause the war rather than achieve a resolution.

According to President Trump, the agreement was a “double-sided ceasefire,” while officials from the US and Iran have maintained that the agreement is reversible and conditional.

The Strait of Hormuz is the central

One major demand by the United States is the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical global economic corridor, where no less than 20 per cent of the world's oil supplies pass through on a daily basis.

According to Trump's statement, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will be “complete, immediate, and safe”, a precondition for the US to suspend its strikes on Iran.

Iran's ceasefire condition is reciprocal

The Islamic Republic had noted that it did not declare an unconditional ceasefire or stop the military operation.

Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian foreign minister, said his country's military would seize its defensive operation if Israel and the US stopped attacking Iran.

Where will formal talks begin?

Within the two weeks of the ceasefire, the warring parties are expected to meet and discuss in Islamabad.

President Trump confirmed that the talk was facilitated by the Pakistani Prime Minister, and the Iranian authorities confirmed their participation, a development that confirmed their readiness to engage diplomatically.

Iran's ten-point demand

Also, the Iranian authority has listed a 10-point peace proposal as the requirement to end the hostilities in the Middle East.

Iran's proposal did not just end with a temporary ceasefire, but a comprehensive move to end the conflict and to prevent further attacks on its country by Israel and the US.

Discrepancies over nuclear power

One thing that is currently controversial is the differences between Iran's Farsi and English versions of the 10-point proposal, which is complicating the matter.

The Times of India reported that in the Farsi language version of the proposal, it was explicitly stated "acceptance of enrichment", which was a reference to Iran's nuclear programme. However, the wording was completely absent in the English version.

Despite the announcement, military action continues

There have been reports of attacks from both ends, even after the announcement of the ceasefire. Missiles and drone attacks have been reported across the Gulf, with the UAE and Qatar working to intercept them.

Israel has also launched missile attacks on Lebanon and Iran, and has continued to receive some attacks.

The US claims to have made major progress

President Trump had claimed that the negotiations between the US and Iran are in an advanced stage, adding that almost all the contentious points have been agreed upon.

The US claims major progress suggested that Washington was optimistic about an end to the war, even though the points of agreement were not clear.

Iran's military structure could delay full compliance

Iran's military structure is decentralised; therefore, full compliance with the ceasefire might not be uniformly implemented.

Though the state media have reported that the Supreme Leader has instructed a stop to all units, the Iranian military structure allows the regional commander some degree of autonomy.

US President Donald Trump announces a ceasefire in the war against Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

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Fundamental issues behind war remain unresolved

Despite the diplomatic opening, core disputes, including Iran’s nuclear programme, regional influence, and long-standing geopolitical tensions, have not been settled.

The ceasefire leaves intact critical concerns such as Iran’s nuclear stockpile and the broader balance of power in the Middle East. This suggests that even if the current pause holds, a lasting resolution will require far more extensive negotiations.

Source: Legit.ng