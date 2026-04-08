A young lady who studied Pharmacy at Delta State University of Ibadan celebrated as she rounded off her studies

She opened up about how she once left her studies in Human Anatomy and rewrote UTME to start all over again

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as he successfully graduated from Delta State University.

She opened up about starting all over again after her first year studying Human Anatomy.

A DELSU student shares how she bagged a first class. Photo: @ellashairlab

Source: TikTok

DELSU student shares why she rewrote UTME

Identified on TikTok as @ellas.hair.lab, the lady shared her touching academic journey and how she bagged a first class.

She wrote:

"There was a season when I felt like I was unsure and I felt like I was stagnant. After studying human anatomy for a year in 2019 with a CGPA of 3.54, I took jamb again and started all over again plus covid 19. I lost my friends, I lost my confidence...

But this is me 7 years later, inducting into pharmacy with a CGPA of 4.57. Grace brought me here."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trails Delta State University graduate's post

@queenblessing said:

"I scored 271 in JAMB 2020 and applied for Pharmacy. Somehow, weeks before matriculation, I found myself in Microbiology. I did my 100 level there. I even left with a good CGPA. But deep down, I knew it wasn’t where I was meant to be. So I made a bold decision. I rewrote JAMB in 2021. Today, I’m in 400 level PharmD, induction in view. Sometimes you don’t fail — you’re redirected. And sometimes you have to fight twice for the life you want. Delayed… but never denied."

@SymplyKaro said:

"Omg One day. I’m also studying pharmacy in Delsu 100lvl. Congratulations Ma. I tap oo. Hope you will share jotter for Induction?"

@𝓞𝓱𝓶𝔂𝓛𝓸𝓲𝓼 said:

"This is exactly my story only that I’m going to be graduating with a lower GP but I’ll be a Pharmacist."

@Hairventilator In Ekpoma said:

"Congratulations Stranger… Graduated from human anatomy, because I wasn’t strong enough to take this bold move to switch courses… super proud of you."

@Candy said:

"I studied health care management for 4 years, wrote utme last year to study pharmacy but ended up studying industrial chemistry but I'm so confident that'll I'll become a D.pharm one day."

@Dimma said:

"I'm proud of you stranger for taking that bold step. I'm in 200l studying microbiology but I'm rewriting jamb this year jamb to study nursing which is my dream course, I hope my hard work pays me this time."

A young lady who rewrote UTME after 100 level bagsa first-class degree after seven years. Photo: @ellas.hair.lab

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng