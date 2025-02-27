How to find contacts on Instagram: step-by-step guide with photos

Learning how to find contacts on Instagram is essential for expanding your social network and reconnecting with friends, family, and colleagues. Instagram lets you sync phone contacts, discover Facebook friends, and search users manually. This step-by-step guide will help you locate and connect with your contacts effortlessly.

Syncing your phone contacts on Instagram lets you easily locate and follow familiar faces. Photo: SOPA Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Enable Connect Contacts in Instagram’s settings to sync phone contacts.

Use the Discover People feature to find Facebook friends on Instagram.

Search by name, username, location, or hashtags to find users manually.

If contacts don’t appear, it may be due to inactive accounts or outdated contact details.

Disabling contact syncing stops Instagram from accessing your phonebook, but previously uploaded contacts may remain stored.

Finding contacts on Instagram is easy with multiple methods available. You can sync your contact list, connect with Facebook friends, or use Instagram’s search feature. Here is how to get started

Syncing your contacts helps Instagram suggest familiar accounts linked to saved phone numbers. This feature makes it easier to reconnect with friends and expand your network.

Syncing your contact list is one of the simplest ways to find someone on Instagram on iOS devices. By allowing Instagram to access your contacts, you can easily discover accounts linked to phone numbers saved on your device. Here is how to sync contacts on iOS:

Syncing your contact list on iOS. Photo: Legit.ng

Open the Instagram app and log in to your account. Tap your profile icon in the lower right-hand corner. Tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) and select “Settings and Privacy”. Use the search bar to find “Upload contacts”. Choose the account you want to sync contacts for. Toggle “Connect contacts” to enable syncing and select “Allow access” when prompted. Your contacts’ Instagram accounts will now appear. Tap the blue “Follow” button to connect with them.

Alternatively, you can follow this method:

Open the Instagram app. Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner. Tap the hamburger menu and select “Discover people”. Allow Instagram to access your contacts or tap “Skip”. Tap the blue “Follow” button next to each suggested account.

If you are using an Android device, the process to find your contacts on Instagram is slightly different, as illustrated below.

Syncing your contact list on Android. Photo: Legit.ng

Open the Instagram app and log in. Tap your profile icon. Locate the “Discover People” section below “Edit profile” and “Share profile” (If you don’t see it, tap the icon of a person with a plus sign). Tap “See all” on the right-hand side. Select “Connect to Facebook”, “Connect Contacts”, or both. Tap “Allow access” in the pop-up window. Your contacts will now appear in the “Discover People” section. Tap “Follow” to connect with them.

If you see a User Not Found error while searching for someone, their account may have been deactivated, or deleted, or they might have blocked you.

Finding your Facebook friends

Instagram and Facebook sharing goes beyond just finding friends—it allows you to cross-post content, share stories, and even manage ads across both platforms. The Instagram-Facebook integration simplifies networking and ensures you stay connected with your social circle. Follow these steps to sync your Facebook friends:

Finding your Facebook friends. Photo: Legit.ng

Go to your Instagram profile by tapping your photo at the bottom right. Tap the icon of a person with a plus sign at the top left. Tap the Facebook link at the top of the screen. Confirm your Facebook login by tapping “OK”. You will see the number of Facebook friends available on Instagram. Tap “Follow All” to connect with all of them, or tap “Follow” next to each name to follow selectively.

If you can’t sync contacts, use Instagram’s search bar to find people. You can look up users by name, username, location, or hashtags to connect easily.

Tap the search icon (magnifying glass) at the bottom of the home screen. Type the person’s username or real name. Scroll through the suggested accounts to find the right person. Tap “Follow” to connect. If their account is private, they must approve your request first.

If you no longer want Instagram to access your contacts, follow these steps to disable contacts syncing.

Stopping contacts from syncing on Instagram. Photo: Legit.ng

Open the Instagram app and go to your profile. Tap the hamburger menu and select “Settings and Privacy”. Use the search bar to find “Upload contacts”. Select the account you want to disable syncing for. Toggle off “Connect contacts”.

How to find someone's Instagram without knowing their username

If you don’t know someone’s Instagram username, you can search by their full name, though this may yield multiple results. If the user frequently posts from a particular place, you can use location-based searches to get better results. Consequently, check hashtags they might use in their posts.

If your contacts do not appear under Discover People, it could be due to the following reasons:

Instagram only suggests users with active accounts linked to the credentials saved in your phone.

linked to the credentials saved in your phone. The person’s account may be deactivated or connected to an outdated email or phone number .

or connected to an . Syncing issues may occur if permissions are not granted correctly.

Yes, Instagram periodically syncs your contacts. If you disable syncing, previously uploaded contacts will remain in Instagram’s system. To completely stop contact syncing, you can disable the Connect contacts option on Instagram by going to your device settings and turning off contact syncing for Instagram.

How do you find someone on Instagram by phone number on your iOS device?

Enable "Connect Contacts" in Instagram settings to sync and find linked accounts. Go to Profile > Menu > Settings and Privacy > Upload Contacts.

Open Instagram, go to Profile > Discover People, and select "Connect Contacts." Allow access to sync and view linked accounts.

If you were wondering how to find contacts on Instagram, this guide has outlined multiple methods. You can sync your phone contacts, connect with Facebook friends, or use Instagram’s search tool. Managing contact syncing is also easy if you wish to stop it. Follow these steps to build and maintain your Instagram network effortlessly.

