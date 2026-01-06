Mykhailo Farmiga and the life he built long before his daughters became famous

Mykhailo Farmiga is best known as the father of actresses Vera and Taissa Farmiga. Long before their rise to fame in Hollywood, Mykhailo built a life shaped by hard work, dedication, and unwavering support for his family. His quiet determination helped lay the foundation for the success his daughters would later achieve.

Meet Mykhailo Farmiga: Personal life and family background

Mykhailo Farmiga, the father of famous actresses Vera and Taissa, was reportedly born on 10 January 1942 in Ukraine. He is of Ukrainian descent. Mykhailo and his wife raised their children in a close-knit Ukrainian-American community in New Jersey, where Ukrainian was the language of the home.

Their strong Ukrainian heritage stems from Vera Farmiga’s maternal grandparents, who met at a displaced persons camp in Karlsfeld during World War II. Mykhailo Farmiga's family moved from Irvington to Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, when Vera was 12.

Why is Mykhailo Farmiga famous?

Mykhailo Farmiga gained public recognition following the success of his daughters, Vera and Taissa Farmiga, in the entertainment industry. Both have built successful acting careers, drawing attention to their family background.

Vera Farmiga is best known for her roles in films and television series, such as Return to Paradise, Roar, Bates Motel, UC: Undercover, Touching the Void, Five Days at Memorial, and The Departed.

Taissa Farmiga, his youngest child, has also established a notable acting career. She is widely recognised for her performances in projects including The Final Girls, 6 Years, The Nun II, She Taught Love, and The Gilded Age.

Beyond his daughters’ fame, Mykhailo Farmiga built a professional life of his own. He initially worked as a computer systems analyst before later transitioning into landscaping.

Inside Mykhailo Farmiga’s family life

Mykhailo is married to Lubomyra “Luba” Farmiga, a Ukrainian-American former school teacher. The couple has been together for over four decades and has seven children: three sons, Victor, Alexander, and Stephan, and four daughters, Vera, Nadia, Laryssa, and Taissa.

Victor, the firstborn, worked as a product development engineer at Cardis Corporation from 1996 to 2008. Nadia is an entrepreneur who co-founded and serves as CEO of Misto Eats, which she runs alongside her Brazilian husband, Wilson Costa.

Mykhailo Farmiga, father of actresses Vera and Taissa, has built a life defined by quiet strength and unwavering support for his family. Alongside his wife, Luba Farmiga, he has guided seven children into becoming accomplished and resilient individuals.

