Mia Randall's biography: Meet Patrick Mahomes' little sister

Mia Randall, widely recognised as Patrick Mahomes's younger sister, has gained significant attention lately. In 2018, her brother became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP. As the half-sister of one of the NFL's biggest stars, her life has piqued the curiosity of many.

Mia Randall wearing a "Chiefs" hoodie and holding a football (L). The young athlete standing outdoors, dressed in a light-coloured shiny dress (R). Photo: @miabliss15 on Instagram (modified by author)

Though still young, Mia Randall’s association with one of the most prominent sports families in the United States has captured public attention. Like her brother, Patrick, she enjoys sports and is actively involved in many sports activities at school.

Profile summary

Full name Mia Randall Mahomes Nickname Mia Bliss, Mighty Mia Gender Female Date of birth 12 July 2011 Age 13 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Texas, United States of America Current residence Tyler, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’5” Height in centimetres 135 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Randi Martin Mahomes Siblings 4 School All Saints Episcopal School Profession Up-and-coming athlete

Mia Mahomes' bio

Mia Randall was born on 12 July 2011 in the United States. She is the daughter of Randi Mahomes, the mother of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mia was raised in Texas alongside her siblings.

Patrick Mahomes’ little sister has shown a keen interest in basketball. She often participates in school tournaments and community sports.

Mia attends All Saints Episcopal School and plays on the school's basketball and volleyball teams. She is a fast-rising player in these sports. Additionally, she plays baseball, softball, football, and tennis and goes swimming and skate-bowling.

What is Mia Randall’s age?

Patrick Mahomes’ little sister is 13 years old as of September 2024. She was born on 12 July 2011, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Top-5 facts about Mia Randall. Photo: @miabliss15 on Instagram (modified by author)

Mia Randall’s parents

Mia Randall's mother is Randi Mahomes. She has been a significant figure in Mia and Patrick's lives, often sharing family moments on social media.

Mia's biological father is not publicly known, but her stepfather, Patrick Mahomes Sr., has been a supportive figure in her life. Patrick Mahomes Sr. is a former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher who played for several teams, including the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets, in his prime.

Mia Randall’s siblings

One of the most sought-after questions is, “How is Mia Randall related to Patrick Mahomes?” Mia Randall is the half-sister of Patrick Mahomes II, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Born in 1995, he has achieved extraordinary success in the NFL, including multiple MVP awards and Super Bowl victories.

Mia has three siblings besides Patrick Mahomes—Jackson, Graham, and Zoe. Learn more about them below:

Jackson Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes is Mia’s other half-brother. He participated in high school basketball but has not yet made a name for himself in sports. Jackson is known for his lively presence on social media, particularly on TikTok and Instagram.

Born in 2000, Jackson has built a significant following with his entertaining dance videos. He also maintains a close relationship with Mia, often featuring her in his social media posts.

Graham Mahomes

Graham Mahomes is Mia’s lesser-known brother. Graham, a wide receiver for the Rice Owls, formerly played for the Brown Bears. Unlike his other siblings, Graham keeps things low-key. During a January 2024 FOX4 interview, his father, Pat, disclosed that Graham prefers staying away from the limelight.

He’s a little bit more laid-back than the others. He stays away from the spotlight and goes out and grinds and works, but he's a very impressive young man. His manners are intact. His stepdad did a great job with him, and his mom did a great job with him, and now I’m getting the chance to put my hands on him a little more.

Zoe Mahomes

Mia's younger sister, Zoe Mahomes, was born in 2015 from Pat’s relationship with Anika Cooper. Like her brother and father, Zoe likes to play sports, including soccer and basketball.

Is Mia Randall on Instagram?

Patrick Mahomes' sister, Mia, maintains an active social media presence, which their mother, Randi Mahomes, oversees. In May 2021, Mia received an Athlete certificate for her basketball and volleyball skills. Mia Randall's mother often posts her training sessions on her Instagram account. As of this writing, Mia’s Instagram account boasts over 19 thousand followers.

FAQs

Who is Mia Randall? She is the younger sister of Patrick Mahomes. Is Patrick Mahomes' sister his half-sister? She is his half-sibling, born in 2011. Who is Patrick Mahomes' sister? Patrick's sister is Mia Randall, born to their mother, Randi Mahomes. Who is Mia Randall's father? Her biological father has not been publicly identified. How old is Mia Randall? She is 13 years old as of September 2024. Who are Mia Randall’s siblings? Her siblings are Who is Patrick Mahomes’ youngest sister? His youngest sister is Zoe Mahomes, who was born in 2015.

Mia Randall is the half-sister of NFL star Patrick Mahomes and social media influencer Jackson Mahomes. The young athlete's life is centred around family, sports, and her younger and older sister role. Though still young, her future holds promise, and she continues to shine alongside her athletic family members.

