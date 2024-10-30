Michelle Alozie's age, background, husband, salary, career

Michelle Alozie is a distinguished soccer player known for her academic and athletic achievements at Yale and the University of Tennessee. The professional footballer plays forward and defender for the National Women's Soccer League club Houston Dash in the NWSL and Nigeria’s national team, the Super Falcons.

Michelle Alozie striking a confident pose with her hands raised near her sunglasses (L). The footballer focused intensely on the game (R). Photo: @alozieee on Instagram (modified by author)

Michelle Alozie was named to the CAF Women's Africa Best XI in December 2023 as one of the world's best African players. The footballer marked her debut goal for Nigeria in a captivating 3-3 tie in the team's second series match against Portugal.

Profile summary

Full name Michelle Chinwendu Alozie Gender Female Date of birth 28 April 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Apple Valley, California, USA Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality Nigerian-American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mr Godwin Mother Chioma Alozie Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Trey Phills School Granite Hills High School College Yale University Profession Professional footballer Net worth $1 million Instagram @alozieee X (Twitter) @alozieee

Michelle Alozie's bio

Where is Michelle Alozie from? She was born and raised in Apple Valley, California, USA. The footballer’s parents are Mr Godwin and Chioma Alozie, who are from Imo State, Nigeria. She was raised alongside three siblings.

What is Michelle Alozie’s age?

The , who was born on 28 April 1997, is 27 years old as of October 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What did Michelle Alozie study?

Alozie earned her Bachelor's degree in Molecular Biology from Yale University. She majored in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at the learning institution and aspires to become a cardiologist. The footballer also works part-time as a cancer research technician at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Michelle's educational journey began at Granite Hills High School in Apple Valley, California. Her pursuit of higher education led her to Yale University, where she left an indelible mark in collegiate soccer. The player’s resilient spirit led her to transfer to the University of Tennessee, where she continued with her passion for the sport.

Career

Michelle Alozie’s football journey highlights her tenacity and versatility, from college accolades to international prominence with Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Top-5 facts about Michelle Alozie. Photo: @alozieee on Instagram (modified by author)

During an NBC Sports interview, the Nigerian-American footballer revealed that her football enthusiasm began at about 10.

I definitely got into the sport because my family is Nigerian. I think soccer, or football as they would say, is everything to them. I’m the youngest of four and all my siblings played soccer so I just blindly went into it just because it was what they were doing and I just had to copy them because I’m the baby.

She added:

But I don’t think it was until I was around 10, when I actually loved the sport itself instead of doing it because my siblings did it. I think that’s when I started to take it a little bit more seriously and wanted to see how far things could take me.

Below is an overview of her professional football career from high school to her international football career.

College career

At Yale, Alozie demonstrated exceptional skill as an offensive player, becoming the 2017 Ivy League Co-Offensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-Ivy selection. She was known for her scoring abilities, netting nine goals and five assists as a junior, which earned her United Soccer Coaches All-Region and All-New England team honours.

Her senior season at Yale was cut short due to injury, but her passion remained undeterred. The player transferred to the University of Tennessee as a redshirt senior, where she scored three goals in her final college season. Her college career, full of honours and recognitions, set the stage for her professional ambitions.

Alozie’s professional career started with Kazakhstan’s BIIK Kazygurt in 2020. Although her stint was brief due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she gained valuable international experience with the reigning champions of the Kazakhstani women’s league.

The player’s breakthrough came in 2021 with the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Initially joining the Dash as a pre-season prospect, her skills quickly impressed coaches, leading to a full contract and ultimately securing her spot in the team’s plans, including the NWSL Playoffs.

Alozie’s growth and reliability led to a contract renewal in 2022, marking her as a key asset for the Dash. Internationally, Alozie debuted for Nigeria in June 2021 in a friendly against Jamaica. Her connection with Randy Waldrum, the Nigerian national team coach and former Dash coach, eased her transition into the Super Falcons squad.

Michelle Alozie's World Cup highlights

In the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Alozie became an essential player for Nigeria, facing top-tier teams on the world stage. Nigeria ultimately exited the tournament after a tight penalty shootout loss to England, but Alozie’s performance left a lasting impression.

What is Michelle Alozie’s salary?

Michelle Alozie's salary is not publicly disclosed. However, according to Cyprian Nyakundi and Pulse Sports Kenya, the Nigerian-American footballer has an alleged net worth of $1 million.

Who is Michelle Alozie’s husband?

Alozie is allegedly in a relationship with popular American TikTok and former basketball player Trey Phills. Trey, the son of former Rockets player Bobby Phills, was a starting player for the Yale men's basketball team before he joined the professional ranks with the Houston Rockets, who signed him for the NBA Summer Basketball League in 2021.

Trey Phills and Alozie have been close friends since college at Yale University. Speculation about their relationship resurfaced in February 2023 when Alozie attended the Houston Rockets' game and was gifted a jersey.

FAQs

Who is Michelle Alozie? She is a Nigerian-American . Who is the female footballer and doctor in Nigeria? Michelle Alozie is widely known in Nigeria as a footballer and for her career in biomedical science. Though not a practising medical doctor, she balances her roles as an athlete and scientist. Where is Michelle Alozie from? She was born in Apple Valley, California, USA, but her parents are Nigerian. Who is Alozie's boyfriend? Michelle Alozie’s boyfriend is Trey Phills, an athlete and Yale alumnus. What is Michelle Alozie’s age? She is 27 years old as of October 2024. Why does Alozie wear two different boots? Michelle Alozie wears different coloured boots inspired by her favourite player, Mario Balotelli, who did so during the 2014 World Cup. What is Michelle Alozie's Instagram handle? Her IG handle is @alozieee, and her account boasts over 317 thousand followers at the time of writing. Is Alozie left or right-footed? The Nigerian-American footballer is predominantly right-footed.

Michelle Alozie is a rising star in international women’s football. She is a forward and defender for the Houston Dash in the NWSL and the Super Falcons. Her journey from Ivy League football standout to World Cup competitor for Nigeria showcases her dedication and versatility.

