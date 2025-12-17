Inside Kyd Miller Duchovny's life, far from his famous parents' Hollywood spotlight
Kyd Miller Duchovny, popularly known as the son of Hollywood stars David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, is quietly charting his own course away from the limelight. While the world watches his famous parents, Kyd is focused on building a life that reflects his passions, personality, and individuality.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Kyd Miller Duchovny’s parents are David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, both well-known Hollywood actors.
- His parents separated in 2014 when he was 12, and his mother was awarded primary custody.
- He was raised alongside his sister, West Duchovny.
- Kyd joined Pitzer College in Claremont.
Profile summary
Full Name
Kyd Miller Duchovny
Gender
Male
Date of Birth
15 June 2002
Age
23 years (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of Birth
Los Angeles, California, United States
Current Residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Hair Colour
Brown
Eye Colour
Blue
Father
David Duchovny
Mother
Téa Leoni
Siblings
1
Relationship Status
Single
College
Pitzer College
Kyd Miller Duchovny's biography
Kyd was born on 15 June 2002 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is the son of Hollywood actors David Duchovny and Téa Leoni and was raised alongside his older sister, Madelaine West Duchovny.
Kyd Miller Duchovny’s father is of Jewish descent, and his mother has Italian, Polish, English, and other European heritage.
Around the age of 12, his parents divorced in 2014 after 17 years of marriage. They had separated twice before, the first time in 2008. According to TMZ, court documents cited an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.
Téa Leoni was granted primary custody of Kyd and his sister, West. Kyd’s father was reportedly ordered to pay approximately $8,000–$8,333 per month in child support and $40,000 per month in spousal support. He was also required to cover additional expenses, including school fees, summer camps, and college costs.
David Duchovny is a renowned American actor, film producer, writer, and musician. He is best known for his role as Fox Mulder in The X-Files, which earned him a Golden Globe Award and multiple nominations. He has appeared in several films and television series, including Californication, Aquarius, Things We Lost in the Fire, and Malice.
Kyd’s mother, Téa Leoni, also established a successful acting career. She began her career in television sitcoms such as Flying Blind before gaining recognition in films like Bad Boys and Deep Impact. She later starred as the lead in Madam Secretary and, more recently, appeared in Only Murders in the Building.
Kyd’s older sister, Madelaine West Duchovny, is an American actress born on 24 April 1999. She made her acting debut in 2018 with a minor role in The X-Files. West has since appeared in several films and television series, including A Mouthful of Air, The Magicians, and Painkiller.
A glimpse into David Duchovny and Kyd Miller Duchovny’s bond
Kyd shares a close bond with his father, David Duchovny, who has spoken warmly about him in interviews. In a 2007 interview with ComingSoon.net, the Hollywood actor talked about having a pinball machine at home and playing it with Kyd, saying:
My son and I play the X-Files pinball game machine. He’s never seen the show and he won’t until he’s a good deal older. Things happen in the machine where the Fluke Man tries to get me at some point, and I always tell him that if he doesn’t hit the ball in a certain way, I’m going to die. He knows it’s a joke and he really likes it.
Years later, in a 2022 interview with Closer Weekly, David reflected on Kyd’s personality, saying:
My son is a naturally gifted, funny guy. He’s a storyteller in that way but has shown no interest in acting.
What does Kyd Miller Duchovny do?
Kyd Miller Duchovny is primarily focused on his studies. While he has occasionally appeared in creative moments, such as playing guitar alongside his father, he has no confirmed professional work to his name. Kyd is reportedly studying at Pitzer College in Claremont, California, a liberal arts and sciences school, and was expected to graduate in 2025.
FAQs
- What is Kyd Miller Duchovny's age? He is 23 years old as of 2025. He was born on 15 June 2002.
- Where is Kyd Miller Duchovny from? He hails from Los Angeles, California, United States.
- What is Kyd Miller Duchovny's college name? Kyd is a student at Pitzer College in Claremont, California.
- Who are Kyd Miller Duchovny's siblings? He has one sister, Madelaine West Duchovny.
- Who is West Duchovny? She is Kyd’s older sister and an American actress.
- Who is Kyd Miller Duchovny's father? His father is David Duchovny, a Hollywood actor.
- Who is Kyd Miller Duchovny's mother? Kyd's mother is actress Téa Leoni.
Despite being the son of Hollywood stars David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, Kyd Miller Duchovny has deliberately chosen a life away from the public eye. Focusing on his education, personal passions, and quiet experiences, he continues to define his own path.
Legit.ng recently published a biography of Mason Thames. Mason Thames is an up-and-coming actor and dancer widely recognised for starring as Finney in Scott Derrickson's horror film The Black Phone.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Mason made his acting debut in 2011. He has since appeared in films and TV shows such as Walker, Monster Summer, The Black Phone, and Incoming. Discover more interesting facts about him in his full bio.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com