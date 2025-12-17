Kyd Miller Duchovny, popularly known as the son of Hollywood stars David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, is quietly charting his own course away from the limelight. While the world watches his famous parents, Kyd is focused on building a life that reflects his passions, personality, and individuality.

Actress Tea Leoni and son Kyd Miller Duchovny pose for a photo at the 15th Annual Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Kyd Miller Duchovny’s parents are David Duchovny and Téa Leoni , both well-known Hollywood actors.

and , both well-known Hollywood actors. His parents separated in 2014 when he was 12, and his mother was awarded primary custody.

when he was 12, and his mother was awarded primary custody. He was raised alongside his sister, West Duchovny .

. Kyd joined Pitzer College in Claremont.

Full Name Kyd Miller Duchovny Gender Male Date of Birth 15 June 2002 Age 23 years (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of Birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Blue Father David Duchovny Mother Téa Leoni Siblings 1 Relationship Status Single College Pitzer College

Kyd Miller Duchovny's biography

Kyd was born on 15 June 2002 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is the son of Hollywood actors David Duchovny and Téa Leoni and was raised alongside his older sister, Madelaine West Duchovny.

Kyd Miller Duchovny’s father is of Jewish descent, and his mother has Italian, Polish, English, and other European heritage.

Around the age of 12, his parents divorced in 2014 after 17 years of marriage. They had separated twice before, the first time in 2008. According to TMZ, court documents cited an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

Téa Leoni was granted primary custody of Kyd and his sister, West. Kyd’s father was reportedly ordered to pay approximately $8,000–$8,333 per month in child support and $40,000 per month in spousal support. He was also required to cover additional expenses, including school fees, summer camps, and college costs.

Top 5 facts about Kyd Miller Duchovny. Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images (modified by author)

David Duchovny is a renowned American actor, film producer, writer, and musician. He is best known for his role as Fox Mulder in The X-Files, which earned him a Golden Globe Award and multiple nominations. He has appeared in several films and television series, including Californication, Aquarius, Things We Lost in the Fire, and Malice.

Kyd’s mother, Téa Leoni, also established a successful acting career. She began her career in television sitcoms such as Flying Blind before gaining recognition in films like Bad Boys and Deep Impact. She later starred as the lead in Madam Secretary and, more recently, appeared in Only Murders in the Building.

Kyd’s older sister, Madelaine West Duchovny, is an American actress born on 24 April 1999. She made her acting debut in 2018 with a minor role in The X-Files. West has since appeared in several films and television series, including A Mouthful of Air, The Magicians, and Painkiller.

David Duchovny and Kyd Miller Duchovny attend the Denver Nuggets vs the New York Knicks game. Photo: James Devaney (modified by author)

Kyd shares a close bond with his father, David Duchovny, who has spoken warmly about him in interviews. In a 2007 interview with ComingSoon.net, the Hollywood actor talked about having a pinball machine at home and playing it with Kyd, saying:

My son and I play the X-Files pinball game machine. He’s never seen the show and he won’t until he’s a good deal older. Things happen in the machine where the Fluke Man tries to get me at some point, and I always tell him that if he doesn’t hit the ball in a certain way, I’m going to die. He knows it’s a joke and he really likes it.

Years later, in a 2022 interview with Closer Weekly, David reflected on Kyd’s personality, saying:

My son is a naturally gifted, funny guy. He’s a storyteller in that way but has shown no interest in acting.

What does Kyd Miller Duchovny do?

Madelaine West Duchovny, Téa Leoni, and Kyd Miller Duchovny attend the 14th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Kyd Miller Duchovny is primarily focused on his studies. While he has occasionally appeared in creative moments, such as playing guitar alongside his father, he has no confirmed professional work to his name. Kyd is reportedly studying at Pitzer College in Claremont, California, a liberal arts and sciences school, and was expected to graduate in 2025.

FAQs

What is Kyd Miller Duchovny's age? He is 23 years old as of 2025. He was born on 15 June 2002. Where is Kyd Miller Duchovny from? He hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Kyd Miller Duchovny's college name? Kyd is a student at Pitzer College in Claremont, California. Who are Kyd Miller Duchovny's siblings? He has one sister, Madelaine West Duchovny. Who is West Duchovny? She is Kyd’s older sister and an American actress. Who is Kyd Miller Duchovny's father? His father is David Duchovny, a Hollywood actor. Who is Kyd Miller Duchovny's mother? Kyd's mother is actress Téa Leoni.

Despite being the son of Hollywood stars David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, Kyd Miller Duchovny has deliberately chosen a life away from the public eye. Focusing on his education, personal passions, and quiet experiences, he continues to define his own path.

