Singer and songwriter Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, surprised Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 winner Imisi with an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

A viral video captured Imisi losing her composure after receiving the gift from Adekunle Gold.

Imisi expresses excitement as singer Adekunle Gold gifts her a new iPhone 17.

During a private meet-and-greet, Adekunle Gold, who was a supporter of Imisi and Mensan during their time in Big Brother's house, surprised the season 10 winner with the luxury phone and congratulated her on her victory.

An excited Imisi later shared the sweet moment on Snapchat, describing it as 'a dream come true.'

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Adekunle Gold featured Imisi and Mensan in his music video.

The music crooner, who has just released his album Fuji, shared snaps of a music video with Imisi and Mensan, his lookalike, featured in it.

Nigerians question Adekunle Gold's iPhone 17 gift to Imisi.

The video showing the moment Adekunle Gold presented an iPhone 17 pro max to Imisi is below:

Reactions as Adekunle Gold gifts Imisi an iPhone

The thoughtful gift, worth over ₦3 million, has sparked mixed reactions as it comes amid social media critic VeryDarkMan's iPhone price war with businessman Blord. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

Stella Chinelo said:

"Hope say no be VDM or blord version oooo? Congratulations imisi."

Oluwafemi Retiola said:

"Awwwwn since it from adekunle gold, the iphone na real one , no be all does xr users way some fan base buy for there fav Congratulations imisii."

Princess Tessy Gumji reacted:

"This thing don cast now. Na Repackage XR oo. Says VDM."

Mmesoma Queen wrote:

"E reach imisi turn iPhone 17 come cast hope say it not Xr."

Queendalene Nebo commented:

"Is a lie na XR. Anybody wey dey use iPhone 17 ntooooor."

Onyinyechi Tina Agbodike said:

"Na that iPhone blord and vdm dey mkt be that,he bot it from blord."

oluwakemithomas said:

"Well deserved Winner and thanks @adekunlegold for your kind gesture towards my darling IMISI."

goggle_p wrote:

"Who get sense reach u @adekunlegold. Imisi 606, ẹja ńlá album release. Headline, @adekunlegold gifts Imisi an iPhone 17promax. Album blow, 606 talk of the town. 2 Don cut 4. Abeg big fish no small, tactics laye."

Blessing Emwindaru Ogbaini wrote:

"Adekunle Gold really loves Imisi, he's been her biggest celebrity supporter from day one."

What Imisi said about breakup with ex-boyfriend

Legit.ng also reported that Imisi opened up about a painful breakup nefore she stepped into fame.

The reality TV star revealed that she ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Hakeem, weeks before the show’s audition.

This revelation came after a young man had claimed he used to date the reality star. He went as far as posting old chats between them.

