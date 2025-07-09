Segun Agbaje: The personal and professional journey of the banking titan

Segun Agbaje is Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank's CEO and managing director. As one of Africa's leading business leaders, Agbaje has received multiple awards, including the 2016 West African Business Leader of the Year.

Segun Agbaje poses in an office with folded hands. Photo: @themediagood (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Julius Kosebinu Olusegun Agbaje, famously known as Segun Agbaje, is a Nigerian banker .

. He has held his current role as the Guaranty Trust Bank Plc's CEO since 12 July 2011.

since 12 July 2011. He was first appointed as the bank's deputy managing director in August 2002, a position he took over fully on 22 June 2011 .

. Segun Agbaje is married to Derin Agbaje, née Olakunrin.

Profile summary

Full name Julius Kosebinu Olusegun Agbaje Common name Segun Agbaje Gender Male Date of birth July 1964 Age 61 years as of 2025 Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Ethnicity Black Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black and grey Eye colour Brown Mother Margaret Olabisi Agbaje Father Julius Kosebinu Agbaje Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Derin Olakunrin Agbaje Elementary education St. Gregory's College College education University of San Francisco Harvard Business School Profession Chief executive officer Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Exploring Segun Agbaje's biography

Segun Agbaje was born in July 1964 to Margaret Olabisi and Julius Kosebinu Agbaje in Lagos, Nigeria. He is 61 years old (as of 2025), and his zodiac sign is Cancer. The second-generation banker was raised in Lagos alongside his brother, Olujimi 'Jimi' Kolawole Agbaje.

Top five facts about Guaranty Trust Bank Plc's CEO and managing director, Segun Agbaje. Photo: @AfricaisHOME2 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

His father, Chief Julius Kosebinu Agbaje, was a banker by profession. He was one of the first African bankers, managing the Bank of British West Africa, now the First Bank of Nigeria. Among other positions, he also headed Guaranty Trust Bank as its pioneer chairman and the Federal Palace Hotels.

Segun Agbaje's mother, Margaret Olabisi Agbaje née Epega, was a Mathematics teacher in Lagos, teaching at Holy Child College, Queen’s College and St. Joseph’s Teacher Training College, Surulere. In 1971, she became the headmistress at St. Catherine’s Model School, Surulere, until 1982.

Exploring Segun Agbaje's educational background

Like his father, Segun Agbaje attended St. Gregory's College, an elite all-boys public secondary school in Obalende, Lagos. He also attended St Augustine's Academy, Kent, England, in the United Kingdom.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting from the University of San Francisco. In 1988, he completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the university. The Harvard Business School alumnus serves on the Lagos Business School's Advisory Board.

Segun Agbaje stands up to speak on a podium. Photo: @Resourcery1985

Source: Facebook

Insight into Segun Agbaje's career

Early in his career, Agbaje worked as a staff auditor at Ernst & Young in San Francisco from 1988 to 1990. In 1991, he joined Guaranty Trust Bank as part of its pioneer staff, where he rose through the ranks into leadership.

The Nigerian banker held various positions at the bank before being named Executive Director in 2002. During this time, he was instrumental in steering the bank into its first ₦2.5 billion public offer in 2002, $350 million Eurobond offer and $750 million Global Depository Receipts listing in 2007.

Segun was instrumental in making GTB the first Nigerian company and Sub-Saharan bank to be listed on the London Stock Exchange main market. He later became the firm's Deputy Managing Director, a position he held from August 2002 to April 2011.

He co-chairs the MasterCard Advisory Board in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, he was elected to the Board of Directors of PepsiCo Inc., where he serves as an independent director. Most recently, he was appointed as the international ambassador for the Swiss Red Cross.

On 12 July 2011, he became Guaranty Trust Bank Plc's Chief Executive Officer and its Managing Director on 22 June 2011. In this position, he won recognition for his efforts in the Nigerian and regional financial sector through the following awards;

2022 Outstanding Contribution in Banking Sector, Nigeria by the World Business Outlook

2022 Africa Brand Leadership Excellence by Brand Africa 100

2021, 2020, 2017, 2015, 2014, 2013 African Banker of The Year by World Finance Banking Awards

2019, 2018 Managing Director of the Year, Nigeria by Global 100 and Corporate USA Today

2018 Banker of the Year by World Finance Awards

2018 CEO of the Year Award by African Investor Awards

2018 African Banker of the Year by African Leadership Magazine

2017, 2016, 2015 CEO of the Year by Finance Monthly CEO Awards

2017, 2016 CEO of the Year, Africa Investor Awards and EMEA Finance

2016 African Banker of the Year by African Banker Magazine Awards

2015 West Africa Business Leader of the Year by CNBC Africa All Business Leaders Awards

Is Segun Agbaje married?

The acclaimed banker is married to Derin Agbaje, née Olakunrin. Although much is not known about Segun Agbaje's wife, PunchNG reports that the interior designer is the daughter of Nigeria’s first female chartered accountant, Chief Olutoyin Olakunrin.

Fast facts about Segun Agbaje

Who is Segun Agbaje? He is Guaranty Trust Bank Plc's CEO and managing director. What is Segun Agbaje's full name? The Nigerian banker's full name is Julius Kosebinu Olusegun Agbaje. What is Segun Agbaje's age? Born in July 1964, Agbaje is 61 years old as of 2025. Which state is Segun Agbaje from? He was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Derin Agbaje? She is an interior designer married to Segun Agbaje. Are Segun Agbaje and Jimi Agbaje related? Olujimi 'Jimi' Kolawole and Segun Agbaje are biological brothers. How much is Segun Agbaje's net worth? According to Business Insider Africa, the acclaimed banker has an alleged net worth of ₦457 million ($295,227). How much is Segun Agbaje's salary? Based on reports by Business Day, he earned about ₦456.5 million ($294,950) in 2023 and ₦471 million ($304,318) in 2024.

GTB's CEO, Segun Agbaje, is one of Nigeria's elite business leaders. Since 1991, his influence has driven Guaranty Trust Bank Plc into regional and continental success. He is married to Derin Agbaje, née Olakunrin.

