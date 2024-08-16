Who is Glen Powell's girlfriend? A look at the actor's dating history

Glen Powell is a renowned Hollywood actor, producer, and writer. He became famous for playing Gary Johnson in the 2023 romantic comedy film Hit Man. Glen is best known for his outstanding roles in Hidden Figures and Top Gun: Maverick. In addition to his entertainment career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among fans. For instance, who is Glen Powell's girlfriend?

Glen Powell at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA, USA (L). The actor at Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach event in California (R). Photo: Presley Ann, Amy Sussman (modified by author).

Glen Powell's personal life, especially his love life, has generated interest from fans. Although he is seemingly single as of 2024, Glen Powell's girlfriend history includes celebrity actors, models, and TV personalities.

Profile summary

Full name Glen Thomas Powell Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 21 October 1988 Age 35 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Blue Father Glen Powell Sr Mother Cyndy Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Westwood High School, University of Texas at Austin Profession Actor, producer, writer Net worth $7 million–$10 million Instagram @glenpowell Facebook

Who is Glen Powell?

The American actor was born Glen Thomas Powell Jr. on 21 October 1988 in Austin, Texas, United States, to Glen Powell Sr and Cyndy. His father is a retired executive coach.

Glen grew up alongside his older sister, Lauren Powell Whatton and younger sister, Leslie, who is a singer. He went to Westwood High School. Powell then proceeded to the University of Texas at Austin to pursue a course in Radio-Television-Film. However, he later dropped out to become a full-time actor.

Top-5 facts about Glen Powell. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (modified by author)

The Hollywood star commenced his career in 2003 after he landed a role in spy action-comedy film Spy Kids 3: Game Over. He has since found meteoric success over the last two decades after starring in numerous big-screen projects, including Everybody Wants Some!! and Hit Man.

Glen Powell's girlfriend history

The Everybody Wants Some!! star is seemingly single as of this writing. However, his dating timeline shows that he has dated a few women in the past. Below are more details about Glen's relationship history.

Nina Dobrev (2017)

Actors Glen Powell (L) and Nina Dobrev (R) attend the 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Nina is a Bulgarian Canadian actress known for her roles in The Final Girls and Let's Be Cops. Glen and Glen Powell's dating rumours emerged in January 2017 after the duo spent time together in Texas during a New Year's Eve party.

The former lovebird's relationship was confirmed in July of the same year after their since-deleted photograph sharing a kiss surfaced on X (formally Twitter). Glen and Nina had attended the wedding of actress Julianne Hough a Canadian actress and hockey player, Brooks Laich, in Idaho.

It is unclear when Glen and Nina's romance officially ended. However, in November 2017, an insider reported that the pair had split due to Nina's busy schedule.

Renee Bargh (2018–2019)

Glen and Renee Bargh, an Australian TV host, reportedly dated from 2018 to 2019. The pair sparked dating rumours in late 2018 after Us Weekly revealed to the public that Renee and Glen had dated since May of the same year.

Their dating speculation was fueled further after the Australian celebrity attended Powell's birthday party in 2018. There are no records of when the two split. In November 2019, during an interview with the Daily Mail, Renee revealed she was single.

I am currently single. A good Aussie boy would be great, so if you know anyone throw them my way.

Gigi Paris (2020–2023)

Actor Glen Powell and model Gigi Paris attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Devotion" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The actor has also been romantically linked to American model Gigi Paris. Gigi was allegedly Glen Powell's partner for three years. The American model and Glen's relationship was made public for the first time in January 2020. This was after Glen and Gigi were spotted enjoying a romantic vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Nearly two years later, the former lovebirds made their red carpet for the first time as a couple at the annual Guggenheim International Gala. Paris and Glen also appeared for another red-carpet event after they attended the New York Moves 2021 Power Women Gala.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris' relationship ended in April 2023 when the actor was in Australia to film the romantic comedy Anyone But You. The pair parted ways reportedly because Gigi was uncomfortable with the long-distance relationship.

Sydney Sweeney (2023–2024)

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures' "Anyone But You" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Are Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in a relationship? They were rumoured to be together from 2023 to 2024. Sydney is an American actress famous for her roles in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and The Handmaid's Tale.

The two were seen together in many places. She even accompanied Glen at many events. Later, the former actress confirmed she and Powell were never in a romantic relationship.

FAQs

Who is Glen Powell? He is an American actor, producer and writer famous for Everybody Wants Some!! and Hit Man. How old is Glen Powell? The actor is 35 years old as of August 2024. He was born on 21 October 1988. Who are Glen Powell's parents? The American writer's parents are Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy. Does Glen Powell have siblings? He has two siblings: an older sister, Lauren Powell Whatton and a younger sister, Leslie. Who is Glen Powell married to? The American actor does not have a wife and has never been married. How long did Gigi Paris and Powell date? The duo dated for around three years, from January 2020 to 2023. Who is Gigi Paris? She is a model and a designer from the United States. Gigi is known for participating in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call in 2016. Who is Glen Powell's wife? The American actor does not have a wife. Who is Glen Powell's ex-wife? The American writer has never tied the knot in his life. Who is Glen Powell's fiancé? Glen does not have a fiancé, and he has never been engaged.

Fans are always thrilled by the subject of Glen Powell's girlfriend. However, the actor has been in relationships with celebrities such as Gigi Paris and Nina Dobrev. Additionally, he is rumoured to have dated Renee Bargh and Sydney Sweeney.

