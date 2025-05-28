Is Patrice Bergeron's wife Canadian? A look at Stephanie Bertrand and their love story
Is Patrice Bergeron's wife Canadian? Yes, Stephanie Bertrand, Patrice Bergeron's wife, is Canadian, hailing from Quebec. She has supported the legendary former Boston Bruins captain for almost two decades. Their love story is a testament to perseverance, faith, and the power of a strong support system.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Is Patrice Bergeron's wife Canadian?
- Patrice Bergeron and Stephanie Bertrand's love story
- Exploring Patrice Bergeron's family background
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Patrice Bergeron is a Canadian former hockey player.
- Patrice Bergeron's wife is Stephanie Bertrand.
- She is a psychology graduate from Laval University.
- The couple met in 2005 and have been together since 2006.
- Patrice and Stephanie got married in 2013 and have four kids: Zack, Victoria, Noah, and Félix.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Stephanie Bertrand
|Gender
|Female
|Place of birth
|Quebec, Canada
|Current residence
|Quebec, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Light brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Patrice Bergeron
|Children
|4
|University
|Laval University
Is Patrice Bergeron's wife Canadian?
Stephanie Bertrand is Canadian, born in Quebec, Canada. She graduated from Laval University with a bachelor's degree in psychology in 2011. Stephanie maintains a relatively private life, and details of her family background are unknown.
Patrice Bergeron and Stephanie Bertrand's love story
Patrice Bergeron and Stephanie Bertrand have been married for over a decade. Here is a look at their relationship timeline.
2006: The beginning of their romance
Patrice and Stephanie began dating in 2006. Details of how they met remain private. They dated for seven years before taking the relationship to the next level.
2013: A private wedding ceremony
Patrice Bergeron and Stephanie Bertrand exchanged wedding vows in 2013 after the hockey season. The exact date and month of the wedding remain unknown. However, it is believed that they were surrounded by close friends and family in their home city of Quebec, Canada.
2015–2019: Stepping into the spotlight together
Although Stephanie maintains a low profile, she is known to be supportive of her husband's career, attending his games. In 2015, she accompanied her husband to the 2015 NHL Awards in Las Vegas.
The professional ice hockey player took home the Frank J. Selke Award for the third time. In 2017, Stephanie was beside her husband when he won the Selke Trophy 2017. The couple were also photographed on the red carpet at the 2018 and 2019 NHL Awards.
2015–2023: Growing their family
Patrice and his wife Stephanie have four children together. Their eldest son, Zack, was born in 2015. Their second child and only daughter, Victoria, was born in 2017, followed by their son, Noah, born in 2018. Félix is the youngest of Patrice Bergeron's kids, born in July 2023.
2023: A heartfelt retirement tribute
Patrice Bergeron retired in 2023. He publicly thanked Stephanie for her unwavering support. During his retirement statement, he stated:
Steph, you're my rock. You put your career aside and allowed me to pursue my passion. Grateful is an understatement for my appreciation of your sacrifices. You always see the positive in every situation, and your unconditional love means the world to me. Most importantly, you always see me as a husband and a dad before a hockey player. The kids and I are so lucky to have you. I love you.
The couple is concentrating on raising their young family in Quebec, Canada.
Exploring Patrice Bergeron's family background
Patrice Bergeron-Cleary, more commonly known as Patrice Bergeron, is a former professional ice hockey player. He was born on 24 July 1985 to Gerard Cleary and Sylvie Bergeron. Patrice has a brother named Guillaume.
Patrice Bergeron spent an extensive, 19-season career in the National Hockey League (NHL) with the Boston Bruins. The Canadian former NHL player started playing in a junior hockey league in Canada, called the QMJHL, for a year. He then joined the Boston Bruins in 2003
Patrice served as the Boston Bruins' captain from 2021 until he retired in 2023. Throughout his career, he achieved numerous accolades, including: Gold medals with Team Canada, the Stanley Cup, and being a member of the Triple Gold Club.
FAQs
- Who is Patrice Bergeron? He is a former Canadian hockey player.
- What nationality is Patrice Bergeron? The former hockey player is a Canadian national. He was born in L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Canada.
- Who are Patrice Bergeron's parents? His parents are Gerard Cleary and Sylvie Bergeron.
- Who is Bergeron married to? The former athlete is married to Stephanie Bertrand. They got married in 2013.
- Where is Stephanie Bertrand from? The celebrity spouse hails from Quebec, Canada.
- Does Bergeron have kids? Yes, the former Boston Bruins captain has four kids: Zack, Victoria, Noah, and Félix.
- What does Patrice Bergeron do now? According to the New York Times, the former Bruins captain works with Kraft Hockeyville.
Patrice Bergeron's wife, Stephanie Bertrand, is Canadian, born in Quebec, Canada. The two have been together for close to two decades. While Stephanie likes to keep her life private, she supports her husband and their four kids.
Legit.ng published an article about Basketmouth’s wife. Basketmouth, born Bright Okpocha, is a comedian and actor from Nigeria. He is best known for his stand-up comedy, Basketmouth Uncensored. Basketmouth was previously married to Elsie Uzoma Okpocha before divorcing in December 2022.
Elsie Uzoma Okpocha and Basketmouth got married in November 2010. The comedian announced the end of the marriage in December 2022. Learn more about Elsie Uzoma Okpocha.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.