Is Patrice Bergeron's wife Canadian? Yes, Stephanie Bertrand, Patrice Bergeron's wife, is Canadian, hailing from Quebec. She has supported the legendary former Boston Bruins captain for almost two decades. Their love story is a testament to perseverance, faith, and the power of a strong support system.

Stephanie Bertrand and Patrice Bergeron arrive on the red carpet before the 2014 NHL Awards at Encore Las Vegas on June 24, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Patrice Bergeron is a Canadian former hockey player .

. Patrice Bergeron's wife is Stephanie Bertrand.

She is a psychology graduate from Laval University.

The couple met in 2005 and have been together since 2006 .

and have . Patrice and Stephanie got married in 2013 and have four kids: Zack, Victoria, Noah, and Félix.

Profile summary

Full name Stephanie Bertrand Gender Female Place of birth Quebec, Canada Current residence Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Marital status Married Spouse Patrice Bergeron Children 4 University Laval University

Is Patrice Bergeron's wife Canadian?

Stephanie Bertrand is Canadian, born in Quebec, Canada. She graduated from Laval University with a bachelor's degree in psychology in 2011. Stephanie maintains a relatively private life, and details of her family background are unknown.

Patrice Bergeron and Stephanie Bertrand's love story

Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins poses for photos on the red carpet with his wife, Stephanie Bertrand at the 2019 NHL Awards on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

Patrice Bergeron and Stephanie Bertrand have been married for over a decade. Here is a look at their relationship timeline.

2006: The beginning of their romance

Patrice and Stephanie began dating in 2006. Details of how they met remain private. They dated for seven years before taking the relationship to the next level.

2013: A private wedding ceremony

Patrice Bergeron and Stephanie Bertrand exchanged wedding vows in 2013 after the hockey season. The exact date and month of the wedding remain unknown. However, it is believed that they were surrounded by close friends and family in their home city of Quebec, Canada.

2015–2019: Stepping into the spotlight together

Although Stephanie maintains a low profile, she is known to be supportive of her husband's career, attending his games. In 2015, she accompanied her husband to the 2015 NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

The professional ice hockey player took home the Frank J. Selke Award for the third time. In 2017, Stephanie was beside her husband when he won the Selke Trophy 2017. The couple were also photographed on the red carpet at the 2018 and 2019 NHL Awards.

2015–2023: Growing their family

Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron (37), his wife Stephanie, and children Victoria, Zack, and Noah on December 17, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Source: Getty Images

Patrice and his wife Stephanie have four children together. Their eldest son, Zack, was born in 2015. Their second child and only daughter, Victoria, was born in 2017, followed by their son, Noah, born in 2018. Félix is the youngest of Patrice Bergeron's kids, born in July 2023.

2023: A heartfelt retirement tribute

Patrice Bergeron retired in 2023. He publicly thanked Stephanie for her unwavering support. During his retirement statement, he stated:

Steph, you're my rock. You put your career aside and allowed me to pursue my passion. Grateful is an understatement for my appreciation of your sacrifices. You always see the positive in every situation, and your unconditional love means the world to me. Most importantly, you always see me as a husband and a dad before a hockey player. The kids and I are so lucky to have you. I love you.

The couple is concentrating on raising their young family in Quebec, Canada.

Exploring Patrice Bergeron's family background

Patrice Bergeron-Cleary, more commonly known as Patrice Bergeron, is a former professional ice hockey player. He was born on 24 July 1985 to Gerard Cleary and Sylvie Bergeron. Patrice has a brother named Guillaume.

Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins looks on against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on April 26, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Source: Getty Images

Patrice Bergeron spent an extensive, 19-season career in the National Hockey League (NHL) with the Boston Bruins. The Canadian former NHL player started playing in a junior hockey league in Canada, called the QMJHL, for a year. He then joined the Boston Bruins in 2003

Patrice served as the Boston Bruins' captain from 2021 until he retired in 2023. Throughout his career, he achieved numerous accolades, including: Gold medals with Team Canada, the Stanley Cup, and being a member of the Triple Gold Club.

FAQs

Who is Patrice Bergeron? He is a former Canadian hockey player. What nationality is Patrice Bergeron? The former hockey player is a Canadian national. He was born in L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Canada. Who are Patrice Bergeron's parents? His parents are Gerard Cleary and Sylvie Bergeron. Who is Bergeron married to? The former athlete is married to Stephanie Bertrand. They got married in 2013. Where is Stephanie Bertrand from? The celebrity spouse hails from Quebec, Canada. Does Bergeron have kids? Yes, the former Boston Bruins captain has four kids: Zack, Victoria, Noah, and Félix. What does Patrice Bergeron do now? According to the New York Times, the former Bruins captain works with Kraft Hockeyville.

Patrice Bergeron's wife, Stephanie Bertrand, is Canadian, born in Quebec, Canada. The two have been together for close to two decades. While Stephanie likes to keep her life private, she supports her husband and their four kids.

