Who is Marcelle Provencial? Get to know Jon Scheyer's wife

Marcelle Provencial is a registered nurse from the United States of America. She is widely recognised as Jon Scheyer’s wife. Her husband is an American basketball coach and former professional player who is the head coach for the Duke Blue Devils of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Marcelle Provencial and her husband, Jon Scheyer, pose for a photo at a podium with a U.S. flag (L) and another by the beach (R). Photo: @jscheyer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jon Scheyer's wife, Marcelle Provencial, came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with the former American basketball player. Jon and Marcelle have been married since May 2017, and they have three children: two sons and a daughter. The pair currently resides in Durham, North Carolina, United States.

Full name Marcelle Marie Provencial Gender Female Date of birth 5 June 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Lauderdale, Florida, United States Current residence Durham, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Russell Provencial Mother Alberta Siblings Michele, Noelle Mclnerney Marital status Married Husband Jon Scheyer Children Noa, Jett and James University Duke University School of Medicine Profession Registered nurse

Marcelle Provencial's biography

The professional nurse was born Marcelle Marie Provencial in Lauderdale, Florida, United States, where she was raised. Marcelle Provencial’s parents are entrepreneur Russell Provencial and Alberta. Her grandfather, Ernest Russell, was also an American entrepreneur, while her grandmother, Mary Antonio Perrotta, was a nurse.

Marcelle is an American national of white ethnicity. She grew up alongside two sisters named Michele and Noelle Mclnerney.

After graduating high school in Florida, Marcelle relocated to Durham, North Carolina, United States, and enrolled at Duke University School of Medicine. There, she pursued nursing and graduated in 2016.

Fast five facts about Marcelle Provencial. Photo: @jscheyer on Instagram (odified by author)

Source: Original

What is Marcelle Provencial’s age?

The American nurse practitioner is 37 years old as of 2024. She was born on 5 June 1987, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Marcelle Scheyer is a registered nurse who specialises in family practice. She has a strong background in the medical field, having worked at Rush University Medical Center's Cardiac and Medical ICUs for over a decade. More recently, she has been practising as an acute care nurse practitioner at a Women's Wellness Clinic in Durham, North Carolina.

Where did Jon Scheyer meet his wife?

Marcelle and Jon Scheyer first met at Duke University, where Jon was an assistant coach on the Duke Blue Devil men's basketball team. The couple made their relationship public in January 2013 when Jon shared a picture of them attending a Duke game together.

Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils speaks to the fans during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 4, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina. Photo: Lance King

Source: Getty Images

The American nurse and the former basketball player got engaged on 9 August 2016 after dating for almost one year. They tied the knot on 6 May 2017 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Together, they share three children: a daughter, Noa Marie, born on 29 January 2018 and two sons, Jett James, born on 24 August 2019 and James Russel, born on 18 May 2022.

On 10 May 2021, Marcelle Provencial's husband took a heartfelt moment on Instagram to celebrate his wife, Marcelle Provencial, and his mother on Mother’s Day. He wrote:

Happy Mother’s Day to the two most important women in my life. I’m amazed every day by the love, care, attention you show our kids. Beyond thankful for the both of these women. Happy Mother’s Day to all Moms out there!

What is Marcelle Provencial's height?

Jon Scheyer's wife is 5 feet 8 inches, or 173 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Marcelle Provencial? She is an American professional nurse best known for being Jon Scheyer's wife. Where is Marcelle Provencial from? She was born in Lauderdale, Florida, United States. How old is Marcelle Provencial? The celebrity partner is 37 years old as of 2024. She was born on 5 June 1987. Who are Marcelle Provencial's parents? Her parents are Alberta and Russell Provencial. Who is Marcelle Provencial's husband? The American registered nurse has been married to Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer. How many kids does Jon Scheyer have? The former basketball player has three children: a daughter, Noa and two sons, Jett and James. Where does Marcelle Provencial live now? She currently resides in Durham, North Carolina, United States. What is Marcelle Provencial's height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Marcelle Provencial is a registered family nurse from the United States of America. She came into the limelight as Jon Scheyer's wife. Her husband is an American basketball coach and former professional player who is the head coach for the Duke Blue Devils. They have been married for almost seven years since 2017 and have three children.

