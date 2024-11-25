Liza Barber's biography: Learn more about Ryan Fitzpatrick's wife

Liza Barber is married to Ryan Fitzpatrick, a former American athlete best known for his illustrious NFL career and the FitzMagic phenomenon. The couple who met during their collegiate years, share a love for sports. Liza Barber's biography reveals details of a multifaceted individual with interests in family and sports.

Liza Barber and her husband, Ryan Fitzpatrick, attended the Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere (L) and the Pink Agenda 2016 Gala(L). Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Randy Brooke/WireImage

During college, Barber played and captained the Harvard women's soccer team, the Crimson. Seemingly, the former defender has shifted her focus from sports, dedicating herself to caring for her family of nine. This article dives into the personal and professional life of Ryan Fitzpatrick's wife, Liza.

Profile summary

Full name Liza Barber Gender Female Place of birth West Des Moines, Iowa, United States of America Current residence Gilbert, Maricopa County, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Marital status Married Spouse Ryan Joseph Fitzpatrick Children 7 High school Valley High School College Harvard University Profession Former soccer player

Liza Barber's biography

Liza is a former All-American collegiate athlete who grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States of America. Despite her celebrity status, she has maintained her privacy regarding personal details such as her childhood, siblings, and parents.

How old is Liza Barber?

Although Barber has not disclosed details of her date of birth, sources such as ID Crawl suggest that she was born on 2 October 1976. This makes her 48 years old as of 2024.

Top five facts about Liza Barber. Photo: Randy Brooke/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Where did Liza Barber go to school?

She attended Valley High School in West Demoines, Iowa, USA, and later attended the prestigious Havard University, where she graduated in 2005. While there, she played and excelled in sports, even becoming the 2005 captain of the Crimson team.

Career

Much is not known about Barber's professional endeavours. Although she has not pursued her sports career, she had a successful playing career in the NCAA.

In her sophomore and junior years, she wore the number 6 jersey and played fullback. She occupied the same defence position on the Crimson's roster until her graduation in 2005.

As team captain, she led her team to an 8-7-2, 4-3 record in the Ivy League under coach Tim Wheaton. According to the Ivy League Record Book, the team finished fourth in the season with eight points.

In addition to representing the school in the NCAA, she participated in charity activities such as the City Kicks program. Have a look at the former college athlete's honours and awards as reported by the 2022 Harvard Women's Soccer Record Book;

2001, 2002 All-Ivy Second Team

2002, 2004 All-Ivy First Team

2003 All-Ivy Honourable mention

2004 All-Time Captains

2004 United Soccer Coaches All-Region

2004 All-NEWISA (New England Women's Intercollegiate Soccer Association)

2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 All-Time Letterwinner

How did Liza Barber meet her husband?

The couple met in college and got married on 24 June 2006. According to The Havard Crimson, Fitzpatrick expressed his admiration for his wife, saying;

I have to admit, the girl I left Harvard with was better than the degree. Liza has been an amazing wife and someone I have been able to share this whole experience with from the very beginning. It is easy for me to stay grounded, because I have a wife that reminds me daily that she is the only college All-American in the household.

The couple have seven children as of 2024. These are Brady, Tate, Maizy Fitzpatrick, Lucy, Zoey, and Ruby Fitzpatrick.

FAQs

Who is Liz Barber? She is a former collegiate soccer player who is married to Ryan Fitzpatrick. What is Ryan Fitzpatrick's age? The former quarterback was born on 24 November 1982 and is 41 years old as of 2024. Where did Liza Barber go to school? She attended Valley High School and Havard University. Where did Ryan Fitzpatrick go to college? Like his wife, he attended Havard University after graduating from Highland High School. Who is Ryan Fitzpatrick married to? He is married to his college sweetheart, Liza Barber. How many kids does Ryan Fitzpatrick have? The half-time and post-game analyst has seven children.

Liza Baker is a former soccer player. Her success as a homemaker only amplifies her success as a collegiate athlete and an All-American. She is married to former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, with whom she has seven children.

