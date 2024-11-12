Kacy Catanzaro's relationships: her dating history, background and career

Kacy Catanzaro is a former gymnast and WWE star who goes by the ring name Katana Chance. She is known for her record-breaking achievement as the first woman to conquer the American Ninja Warrior qualifying course. Beyond her career, Kacy Catanzaro's relationships have been widely discussed, with fans curious about her personal connections with fellow athletes.

Kacy and her boyfriend Naoufal Abouelhouda standing back-to-back in a white outfit (L). Kacy making a peace sign with her fingers (R). Photo: @naoufal_a, @katana_wwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Kacy Catanzaro’s professional gymnastics career started in college. She is a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Kayden Carter. Katana holds the record for the longest reign in the title's history and is a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Profile summary

Full name Kacy Esther Catanzaro Popular as Katana Chance Gender Female Date of birth 14 January 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Glen Ridge, New Jersey, USA Current residence Orlando, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’ Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 95 Weight in kilograms 43 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-63-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Andrew Catanzaro Mother Kathryn Catanzaro Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Naoufal Abouelhouda School Belleville High School College Towson University Profession Professional wrestler, gymnast Instagram @katana_wwe Facebook @KacyCatanzaroAthlete

Naoufal Abouelhouda and Kacy Catanzaro's relationship

Is Katana Chance in a relationship? The American gymnast-turned-wrestler, now known as Katana Chance, is currently in a relationship with Naoufal Abouelhouda. Naoufal is a professional athlete and fitness trainer. He frequently promotes various fitness products on his socials.

According to Katana Chance's Instagram posts, the couple began dating in early 2023. Abouelhouda was present at Madison Square Garden to celebrate Chance’s NXT Women's Tag Team Title win.

Kacy Catanzaro's past relationships

Before meeting Naoufal Abouelhouda, Kacy had been in other previous relationships, as discussed below:

Brent Steffensen (2013–2017)

Brent Steffensen attends the NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior' season 7 finale preview screening on 9 September 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Brian Feinzimer

Katana Chance’s first publicised relationship was with Brent Steffensen, whom she met during her time on American Ninja Warrior. Steffensen, also a participant, and Catanzaro quickly developed a bond, dating from 2013 to 2017. Although they shared a close connection, they eventually parted ways.

Ricochet (2018)

Another of Kacy Catanzaro's notable relationships was with WWE superstar Ricochet. They met in 2018 when both joined WWE and were assigned to NXT. However, Kacy Catanzaro and Ricochet split up, with no details shared publicly about the reason for their separation.

Where was Kacy Catanzaro born?

Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, Catanzaro grew up in nearby Belleville. Her father is Andrew Catanzaro, and her mother is Kathryn Catanzaro. The professional wrestler has two siblings: Cheryl and Jessica.

How old is Kacy Catanzaro?

The renowned female wrestler is 34 years old as of November 2024. She was born on 14 January 1990, making her a Capricorn.

Educational background

Kacy attended Belleville High School before pursuing higher education at Towson University in Maryland, where she enrolled in 2009. There, she earned a degree in early childhood education on an athletic scholarship and graduated in 2012.

While at Towson, Catanzaro competed as a gymnast in NCAA Division I. Her talent earned her the 2012 Southeast Regional Gymnast of the Year award and the Eastern College Athletic Conference Gymnast of the Year, ranking her as the top competitor in her conference.

Career

Kacy Catanzaro’s passion for gymnastics started early, at the age of five. Her professional journey began in 2013 when she joined Alpha Warrior, an obstacle-course gym in San Antonio, Texas. Catanzaro dedicated two years of training for American Ninja Warrior alongside her then-boyfriend and co-competitor Brent Steffensen.

In 2014, Catanzaro made history by becoming the first woman to complete the American Ninja Warrior qualifying course. At the Dallas qualifiers, she reached the top of the warped wall on her second attempt, clocking a time of 5:26.18, and ranked 21st out of 30 contestants.

On 14 July 2014, she became the first woman to complete the Dallas finals course, qualifying for the national finals in Las Vegas with a time of 8 minutes and 59 seconds.

Kacy’s wrestling career

Kacy holding a large championship belt around her waist (L). The wrestler in a casual grey sleeveless top (R). Photo: @katana_wwe on Instagram (modified by author)

On 4 January 2017, Catanzaro had her first tryout with WWE at their Performance Center, and by August, during the Mae Young Classic, WWE announced that she had signed a contract.

She officially joined WWE on 18 January 2018, beginning her wrestling training at the Performance Center. Her in-ring debut came on 19 April 2018 at an NXT live event in Sanford, Florida, where she faced Reina González in a competitive match.

What happened to Kacy from American Ninja Warrior?

In September 2019, Catanzaro stepped away from WWE, reportedly retiring due to an ongoing back injury. However, she returned as a surprise entrant in a women’s battle royal on NXT's 15 January 2020 episode. In a later YouTube interview, Catanzaro explained that she took a break to reflect on her wrestling journey and career path.

I was just kind of figuring out if this was the right path for me or not. I think that it’s not something people usually talk about because I know that this is really difficult to get into. This is people’s dream since they’re born.

The wrestler added:

But for me, it wasn’t what I always knew I wanted to do. I had my own paths - I had gymnastics, I had American Ninja Warrior - those were my kind of forever dreams… Now that I’m back - got a new mindset.

How tall is Kacy Catanzaro?

The American Ninja Warrior legend is 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds (45 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Kacy Catanzaro? She is an American gymnast and professional wrestler known for her achievements in American Ninja Warrior and WWE. Is Kacy Catanzaro in a relationship? Kacy is currently in a relationship with Naoufal Abouelhouda, a fitness trainer. Where was Kacy Catanzaro born? The professional wrestler was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, USA. Did Kacy Catanzaro and Ricochet split? Yes, Kacy and Ricochet ended their relationship, but the reasons were not publicly shared. What is Kacy Catanzaro’s height? The former gymnast stands 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall. Are Kacy Catanzaro and Brent Steffensen married? No, Kacy and Brent Steffensen dated but did not marry.

Kacy Catanzaro’s relationship history involves fellow athletes. Currently, she is in a relationship with Naoufal Abouelhouda, a fitness trainer.

