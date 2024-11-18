Who is Ricochet's wife or girlfriend? Who did he date before Samantha Irvin?

Ricochet is a professional wrestler from the United States. He gained immense prominence for his role in the WWE, where he was the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Besides his wrestling career success, many are curious about his personal life, especially his love life. Who is Ricochet's wife or girlfriend?

Ricochet smiling on 19 May 2023 (L). The professional wrestler is posing for a photo in a blue and white outfit on 3 February 2024 (R). Photo: @kingricochet on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ricochet made his wrestling career debut on Chaos Pro Wrestling in 2003. He has won numerous matches, including WWE United States Champion, NXT North American Champion and WWE Speed Champion. In addition to his success in the ring, the topic of Ricochet's wife or girlfriend has been on the lips of many.

Profile summary

Real name Trevor Dean Mann Ring name Ricochet Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Alton, Illinois, United States Current residence Paducah, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sharon Man Father Trevor Mann Sr. Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Samantha Irvin Children 1 Profession Professional wrestler Net worth $3 million Instagram @kingricochet

Who is Ricochet?

Ricochet was born Trevor Dean Mann on 11 October 1988 in Alton, Illinois, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Ricochet's parents are Sharon Mann and Trevor Mann Sr. Ricochet's father was a professional wrestler, and his mother was a fitness coach. Ricochet grew up alongside an older brother and a younger sister.

Ricochet has been signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since August 2024. Before joining AEW, the highly talented athlete competed at the WWE from 2018 to 2024.

Top five facts about Ricochet. Photo: @kingricochet on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Ricochet's wife or girlfriend?

The WWE wrestler is not married. However, Ricochet is engaged to Samantha Irvin. The two got engaged in 2003.

Samantha Irvin is a ring announcer and musician. She was born on 9 January 1989 in Dennis, Massachusetts, United States. The American singer has a daughter, Myra, from a previous relationship.

American wrestler Ricochet announced his relationship with her on Instagram in November 2021. He posted a cute picture of the two of them in a lift. Irvin disclosed that they met on X (Twitter) during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his show Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

We met on X (Twitter), while I was doing my due diligence. I was following the current wrestlers and getting to know what was going on, and he followed me back.

Ricochet and Samantha's first date was an impromptu visit to the Grand Canyon in Las Vegas. The WWE star told Chris on Insight with Chris Van Vliet :

I went to see her in Vegas where she used to perform there.When I landed, we didn't have anything planned, so we were just driving around Vegas. So she asked if I wanted to go see the Grand Canyon.

Ricochet proposed to Irvin in front of her daughter in January 2023. The three were out for dinner when he asked her to marry him. Speaking to WWE ON Fox, Eicichet shared:

We were three, with no friends or people around. It was just us three, and she absolutely loved it," Ricochet told WWE on Fox.

Richochet's ex-girlfriends

The professional wrestler has been linked with a few ladies in the wrestling world. Here is a look at who Ricochet dated before Samantha Irvin.

Katana Chance

Katana Chance is posing for a photo on 31 July 2024 (L) and 13 July 2024 (R). Photo: @katana_wwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before dating Samantha, Ricochet and Katana Chance were a couple. The WWE wrestler started dating in 2018.

Katana, born Kacy Esther Catanzaro, is a professional wrestler and gymnast. She is currently signed with WWE and performs for the Raw brand. Chance was also the first female to complete the American Ninja Warrior City Finals.

Katana and Ricochet dated for three years before parting ways in 2021. The reason for their breakup is unknown. Katana is dating Naoufal Abouelhouda, a business associate and sports personality.

Tessa Blanchard

Former WOW world champion Tessa Blanchard poses at Circa Resort & Casino on October 6, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Ricochet and Blanchard dated on and off before he met Katana Chance. The WWE superior couple even had a shirt designed with the two represented as 'King' and 'Queen'.

Tessa is an American professional wrestler. She has performed in various promotions, including Impact World and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). The two broke up due to their complicated relationship and fidelity issues.

FAQs

Who is Ricochet? He is an American professional wrestler. Where is Ricochet from? He was born in Alton, Illinois, but resides in Paducah, Kentucky, United States. Who is Ricochet's wife? The American athlete is not married. Who does Ricochet date? He is engaged to Samantha Irvin. The two got engaged in January 2023. How did Samantha Irvin meet Ricochet? The couple met on X (Twitter) and had their first date at the Grand Canyon in Las Vegas. Does Ricochet have kids? The American wrestler has one child from a previous relationship. Who did Ricochet use to date? Ricochet previously dated fellow professional wrestlers Katana Chance, formally known as Kacy Catanzaro and Tessa Blanchard.

Many people are speculating that Samantha Irvin is Ricochet's wife. The American professional wrestler is not married, but he is engaged to Samantha. Before dating Samantha, Ricochet dated fellow wrestlers Katana Chance, formerly known as Kacy Catanzaro and Tessa Blanchard.

