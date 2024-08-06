Russell Crowe's net worth (2024): where is the actor now?

Russell Crowe is a New Zealand-born Australian actor, singer, and filmmaker. He is known for featuring in films like The Pope's Exorcist, A Beautiful Mind, L.A. Confidential, The Loudest Voice and Les Misérables. Due to his significant contributions to the entertainment industry, most fans are curious about his wealth and personal life. What is Russell Crowe's net worth?

Russell Crowe performing during the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (L). The actor poses after receiving the Crystal Globe in 2023 (R). Photo: Gabriel Kuchta (modified by author)

Russell Crowe’s prolific acting career spans over thirty years. The actor has won several awards, including four Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, an Academy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. Due to his extensive appearances in various films and TV shows dating back to the 1970s, the actor’s net worth has grown tremendously.

Full name Russell Ira Crowe Nickname Russ, Rusty Gender Male Date of birth 7 April 1964 Age 60 years old as of 2024 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Wellington, New Zealand Current residence Sydney, Australia Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’ Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 214 Weight in kilograms 97 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father John Alexander Crowe Mother Jocelyn Yvonne Crowe Siblings Terry Crowe Relationship status Dating Partner Britney Theriot Children 2 School Sydney Boys High School Profession Actor, singer, filmmaker Net worth $120 million Instagram @russellcrowe X (Twitter) @russellcrowe

What is Russell Crowe's net worth in 2024?

According to multiple sources, such as Marca, Celebrity Net Worth, and Market Realist, his net worth is alleged to be approximately $120 million. His primary sources of income include his acting roles in films and television, music endeavours, and investments in real estate.

During his peak years, especially around 2000, Russell Crowe earned significant amounts from his film roles. In 2000, Russell Crowe received $5 million for his role in Gladiator and an impressive $7.5 million for Proof of Life that same year. In 2001, he earned $15 million for A Beautiful Mind. His earnings reached their highest point in 2003 with $20 million for Master and Commander.

In 2005, he earned $15 million for Cinderella Man; in 2010, he made another $20 million for Robin Hood. During this prime 15-year period, Crowe's base movie salaries surpassed $150 million.

How did Russell Crowe become rich?

The Zealand-born actor earns income from various sources. Below is an overview of his acting and music careers.

Acting

Russell Crowe's acting career began in the early 1970s. He made his debut in the film industry in 1972 after he was featured in the Spyforce TV series. The actor’s breakthrough role came with the 1992 film Romper Stomper, where he portrayed Hando.

Top-5 facts about Russell Crowe. Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images (modified by author)

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, the actor revealed that his parents influenced his acting career as he grew up seeing them spend time on movie sets.

I worked as an actor as a little kid, my mum and dad spent a period of time as caterers on movie sets. And so I was sort of Right place, right time kind of thing for a couple of things when I was little. My first TV show was called Spy Force, and I did a scene with an Australian actor called Jack Thompson at the age of six.

His IMDb profile shows he has worked on over 80 films and TV shows as of this writing. Below are some movies and TV shows in which he has been featured.

Film/TV show Role Year Rafferty's Rules Bobby Jarvis 1987 Acropolis Now Danny O'Brian 1991 Brides of Christ Dominic Maloney 1991 Police Rescue Constable Tom 'Bomber' Young 1992 The Late Show Shirty 1992 The Sum of Us Jeff Mitchell 1994 L.A. Confidential Bud White 1997 A Beautiful Mind John Nash 2001 Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Capt. Jack Aubrey 2003 Republic of Doyle Boyd Kelley 2012 The Nice Guys: The Nice Guys Detective Agency Jackson Healy 2016 The Loudest Voice Roger Ailes 2019 The Greatest Beer Run Ever Arthur Coates 2022 Sleeping Dogs Roy Freeman 2024 The Exorcism Anthony Miller 2024

Musical career

The New Zealander musician's enthusiasm for singing began at a tender age. In the aforementioned interview with Good Morning Britain, he revealed that he got his first guitar when he was only six years old. However, he first set foot in a recording studio in his 20s, under the moniker Russ le Roq, where he recorded a song titled, I Want to Be Like Marlon Brando.

Below are some of the popular tracks he has released.

Let Your Light Shine

The Night That Davey Hit the Train

Perfect In Your Eyes

Things Have Got to Change

The Photograph Kills

The Legend of Barry Cable

Balls in Your Mouth

Somebody Else's Princess

Full Length of the River

Everything That's You

Real estate investments

Russell Crowe has made significant investments in real estate, primarily in Australia and New Zealand. In 2001, Russell paid $9.2 million for a waterfront home in Sydney and sold it for $11.5 million in 2013.

Crowe and his ex-wife, Spencer, bought a Woolloomooloo penthouse for $14.35 million in 2003 and paid $10 million for a Rose Bay mansion in 2011; Russell transferred the Rose Bay home to Danielle after their divorce was finalised.

What is Russell Crowe’s age?

Russell Crowe attends the Showtime limited series premiere of "The Loudest Voice" at the Paris theatre on 24 June 2019 in New York. Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The Australian actor, who was born on 7 April 1964, is 60 years old as of August 2024. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Does Russell Crowe have a wife?

The Hollywood actor was married to Australian singer Danielle Spencer. Russell Crowe's wife, Danielle Spencer, is a singer from Australia. The couple tied the knot in 2003 but went separate ways in 2018.

As of 2024, Russell is engaged to Britney Theriot. The two allegedly met on the set of Theriot’s first film, Broken City, after Russell had separated from Danielle Spencer.

Who are Russell Crowe’s children?

Russel and his ex-partner have two sons, Charles Spencer Crowe and Tennyson Spencer Crowe. Who is Russell Crowe’s daughter? The actor doesn't have a daughter, as all his children are male.

FAQs

Who is Russell Crowe? Russell Crowe is a renowned actor, singer, and filmmaker, famous for his roles in films such as Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, and Les Misérables. Where is Russell Crowe from? The prominent actor hails from Wellington, New Zealand, but spent the majority of his childhood life in Australia. How old is Russell Crowe? As of August 2024, Russell Crowe is 60 years old. He was born on 7 April 1964. Is Russell Crowe still married? Since his divorce from Britney Theriot, the actor has not married but is engaged to Danielle Spencer. What is the net worth of Russell Crowe? As of 2024, Russell Crowe's net worth is estimated to be around $120 million. Where is Russell Crowe now? Russell Crowe currently resides in Sydney, Australia, where he continues working on various film, music, and real estate projects. Who is Russell Crowe's partner? Russell Crowe is currently dating Britney Theriot. Who are Russell Crowe’s children? Russell Crowe has two sons: Charles Spencer Crowe and Tennyson Spencer Crowe.

Russell Crowe's net worth reflects his successful career in the entertainment industry. He has amassed wealth from iconic film roles, music, and real estate investments. The actor is Britney Theriot, and he is a father of two.

