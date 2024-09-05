Dalvin Cook's brothers and sisters: Meet the quarterback's family

Dalvin Cook is a professional football player from the United States. He is widely known as a running back for the Minnesota Vikings. Due to his career success, fans are interested to learn more about his family. Meet Dalvin Cook's brothers and sisters.

Dalvin Cook warms up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (L). NFC running back looks on at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (R). Photo: Cooper Neill, Michael Owens (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dalvin Cook started playing football at Miami Central High School and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft. The American athlete is not the only Cook who plays in the NFL. His brother, James Cook, has played for the Buffalo Bills since 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Dalvin James Cook Gender Male Date of birth 10 August 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Opa-Locka, Florida, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 210 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Varondria Burnett Father James Cook Siblings 6 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jacquilla Morris Children 2 School Miami Central High School University Florida State University Profession Professional football player Net worth $20 million

Dalvin Cook's brothers and sisters

The American football player was born to Varondria Burnett and James Cook Sr. His father, James, passed away in 2020 at age 46 from complications from diabetes.

The footballer has six siblings: three brothers and three sisters. Here is a look at Dalvin Cook's siblings.

1. James Cook

James Cook, #4 of the Buffalo Bills, stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Source: Getty Images

James is Dalvin's younger brother. He was born in 1999 in Miami, Florida, United States. He is 24 years old as of 2024. James attended Miami Central Senior High School before joining the University of Georgia.

He played college football at Georgia before being drafted by the Bills in the 2022 NFL draft. James is a running back for the Buffalo Bills. The American athlete won a national championship at the University of Georgia before joining the NFL.

2. DeAndre Burnett

Deandre Burnett during a game on February 3, 2018, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Tennessee defeated the Mississippi Rebels 94-61. Photo: Bryan Lynn

Source: Getty Images

DeAndre Burnett is Dalvin's half-brother but does not share the same last name. He was born in 1994 in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States. Burnett is 30 years old as of 2024.

DeAndre is a retired professional basketball player. He attended the University of Miami, where he played college basketball. Burnett later transferred to Ole Miss.

The athlete played professional basketball overseas for two seasons. He was drafted by the English team Leicester Riders in 2018 and played in the Ukrainian Basketball Superleague for one season in 2019.

3. Demarcus Cook

Demarcus Cook is the Baltimore Ravens star's half-brother. He was arrested in August 2022 for allegedly during a narcotics deal gone bad. The incident happened in Little Havana, Florida.

Cook was charged with first-degree murder and robbery, killing 17-year-old Isaiah Hernandez. He was also injured in the incident that happened around 8 p.m. His mother confirmed that he is being held in jail without bond.

4. Daneisha Cook

Daneisha Cook posing for a photo next to a wall of photos on 1 May 2022 (L). Dalvin's sister posing for a photo at night on 1 October 2018 (R). Photo: @neishaaacook on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Daneisha Cook is Dalvin's eldest sister. She was born on 9 October 2021 and is 27 years old as of August 2024. Daneisha attended and graduated from American Senior High School. She likes to keep her life private, although she has appeared on her mother, Varondria White's Instagram page, particularly on her birthday.

5. Jameisha Cook

Jameisha Cook on her graduation day on 25 April 2019 (L). Meisha posing on her Prom night on 19 May 2019 (R). Photo: @vonwhite_6 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jameisha is Dalvin's second youngest sibling. She was born on 19 July 2001 and is 23 years old as of 2024. Jameisha attended and graduated from Miami Central Senior High School in 2019. She is passionate about modelling and has expressed interest in the creative industry.

6. Jamiya Cook

Jamiya is the youngest sibling in the Cook family. She was born on 13 September 2002 and is 22 years old as of September 2024. Dalvin's sister attended Miami Central Senior High School in 2021. She has worked with the Northside Panthers Optimist Club and appears on her mother's Instagram page alongside her siblings.

FAQs

Who is Dalvin Cook? He is an American professional football player who plays for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. Where is Dalvin Cook from? He was born in Opa-Locka, Florida, but resides in Houston, Texas. Who are Dalvin Cook's parCook's? He is the son of Varondria Burnett and James Cook Sr. Who are James Cook's brothers? The American athlete has three brothers, DeAndre Burnett, Dalvin, and Demarcus Cook. Are James and Dalvin Cook related? Yes, the two are siblings. How many Cook Brothers are in the NFL? Two brothers from the Cook family are in the NFL: Dalvin and James. Does Dalvin Cook have a child? The footballer has a son named Dalvin Cook Jr. with his girlfriend Jacquilla Morris.

Some of Dalvin Cook's brothers are also footballers. The American NFL football player comes from a big family. His siblings are DeAndre Burnett, James, Demarcus, Jamiya, Jameisha, and Daneisha Cook. James also plays for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.

