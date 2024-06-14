Jungle Pam's biography: where is Jungle Jim's backer today?

Jungle Pam is a former drag racing backer from the United States. She gained recognition for being the girlfriend and backer of the late Jim Liberman. Jim Liberman was a legendary Funny Cars drag racer in the 1970s. Their relationship lasted for four years, as Jim met his death in 1977, and many wonder what happened to Jungle Pam since his death. Where is Jungle Jim's backer today?

Jungle Pam during the photoshoot for Hot Rod Magazine Pam (L) and Jungle Jim Liberman and Jungle Pam Hardy also during Hot Rod Magazine photoshoot (R). Photo: Mike Brenner (modified by author)

Jungle Pam Hardy came to the spotlight following her relationship with drag racer icon Jim Liberman. Together, they dominated the drag racing world in the 1970s. She was featured in several auto magazines, and in 1973, she was on Hot Rod Magazine's cover.

Profile summary

Full name Pamela Hardy Nickname Jungle Pam Gender Female Year of birth 1954 Age 70 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth West Chester, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence West Chester, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Bill Hodgson Profession Former drag racing backer

Jungle Pam's biography

The former drag race backer was born in 1954 in West Chester, Pennsylvania, United States. She is 70 years old as of 2024. However, her date and birth month remain a mystery.

Career

Pam was accepted to join West Chester State University to major in business but never joined because she met Liberman and began touring with him. Liberman hired her as his backer, and she helped check the car for oil leaks, pack the parachutes, and perform other duties. Her enticing performance and unique dress code also helped get fans' attention.

Pam and Jim were briefly featured in the Vroom! documentary, which describes a typical day at a drag race track. The powerful duo helped raise the Liberman team's profile and Funny Car racing. The drag racer Jim was ranked 17th among the top 50 NHRA drivers.

When did Jungle Pam and Jim Liberman meet?

Pam and Russel James Liberman, known by his racing name Jim Jungle, met in 1972 when the drag racer, driving his Corvette, spotted Pam walking into town. Pam was 18 years old and was two weeks away from graduating high school. She disclosed this during an interview, where she said:

On a splendid May afternoon in 1972, I decided to walk into town. It was a couple of weeks shy of high school graduation. I noticed a Corvette slowly drive by. A minute later that Vette came by again, pulled up to the curb, and parked. The young man driving exited the car, smiled broadly, and cheerily says to me, "Hi, I'm Jim."

They later began working together and fell in love.

What happened to Jungle Jim?

Jungle Jim died in a car accident on 9 September 1977 while driving his yellow Corvette. He had a head-on collision with a parked bus. Jim died at the age of 31.

Top-5 facts about Jungle Pam. Photo: @officialjunglejimfanclub/Instagram (modified by author)

Is Jungle Pam dating?

After Jim's death, the former drag race backer found love again when she met Funny Car owner Fred Frey. They got married but later called off the marriage after staying together for a few years. Later, she married Bill Hodgson, and they are still together.

What happened to Jungle Pam?

In an interview with CompetitionPlusTV, Jungle Pam said that Jim's death was devastating and a significant loss for drag racing. Here is part of what she said:

It was devastating. It was a great loss for drag racing. He was a brilliant mechanic.

Pamela also mentioned that they had separated, but she missed him. After Jim's death, Pam never worked with any other racing driver.

FAQs

What was Jungle Pam's real name? She was born Pamela Hardy. What is Jungle Pam's age? She is 70 years old as of 2024. Where is Jungle Pam from? She hails from West Chester, Pennsylvania, United States. When did Jungle Jim pass away? He passed away on 9 September 1977. What happened to Jungle Jim? The late drag racer died in a non-racing car accident in 1977 at the age of 31. Where is Jungle Pam Hardy today? Since the death of her then-boyfriend, Jim, Pamela has kept her life under wraps, although she occasionally makes public appearances. Is Jungle Pam still alive? Yes. Pam is still alive.

Jungle Pam is a former drag racing backer who rose to stardom as the girlfriend and backer of Funny Cars racing legend Jim Liberman. They worked together for four years before Jim died in September 1977. Jungle Pam is a source of inspiration for women trying to find their place within the male-dominated sport.

