Angela Simmons' siblings: Meet all the talented Simmons siblings

Angela Simmons is an American actress, reality TV star, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and social media personality. She is best known for appearing alongside her family on the family reality show Run's House. Meet Angela Simmons' siblings and learn more about them.

Angela Simmons in a black outfit on 18 February 2024 (L). The American actress in a silver jacket on 22 April 2024 (R). Photo: @angelasimmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Angela Simmons is Simmons red in movies and shows like Hip Hop Family Christmas, Supermodel and Daddy's Girls. She is also a social media personality who has amassed a considerable following on social media. Angela Simmons' siblings are also talented, as they appear on the family reality show Run's House.

Profile summary

Real name Angela Renne Simmons Gender Female Date of birth 18 September 1987 Age 36 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Queens, New York City, New York, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Valerie Vaughn Father Joseph Simmons Siblings 5 Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Actress, reality TV star, fashion designer, entrepreneur, social media personality Net worth $7 million

Angela Simmons' siblings

The reality TV star comes from a prominent family. Her father, Joseph Simmons, or Rev Run, is a famous American rapper, producer, DJ, and television personality. Her mother, Valerie Vaughn, was married to Rev Run from 1983 to 1992. They divorced, and he married American actress Justine Simmons in 1994.

The reality TV star has five siblings. They all appear in the family reality show Run's House. Here is a look at who they are and what they do.

Vanessa Jean Simmons

Vanessa Simmons hosts a pop-up shop at Beauty Kitchen Boutique for the Sugar Me skin-care line on December 15, 2018, in Boulder City, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Place of birth : Laie, Hawaii, United States

: Laie, Hawaii, United States Date of birth : 5 August 1983

: 5 August 1983 Mother : Valerie Vaughn

: Valerie Vaughn Occupation: American TV personality, actress

Vanessa is Angela's older sister and Rev Run's first child. She was born on 5 August 1983, and her zodiac sign is Leo. As of June 2024, she is 40 years old.

She is an actress and TV personality. Vanessa became famous for her appearance alongside her family in the MTV reality show Run's House. The actress has also been featured in other shows like Guiding Light, Mixed, Boogie Town, and Speed Dating. In 2014, Vanessa appeared on Project Runway: Threads as a host and judge.

The reality TV star is also a shoe designer and owns a show line with her sister Angela, Pastry. She has a 10-year-old daughter with Michael Wayans.

Joseph "Jojo" Simmons Jr.

Justina M (L) and Joseph "Jojo" Simmons Jr. (R) attend Miami Swim powered by Art Hearts Fashion Influencer Brunch on July 16, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Arun Nevader (modified by author)

Place of birth : New York, USA

: New York, USA Date of birth : 29 September 1989

: 29 September 1989 Mother : Valerie Vaughn

: Valerie Vaughn Occupation: Reality TV star, actor

Jojo is Revered Run and Valerie Vaughn's third child. He was born on 29 September 1989 and is 34 years old as of June 2024. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Jojo is an American actor and reality TV star. He is known for appearing on Run's House alongside Angela and his family. He has also worked on films and TV series, such as King of Newark, Fade Away, Jersey: The Series, and Growing Up Hip Hop: New York.

Jojo is a father of one daughter named Mia Kaylee Simmons. She was born on 20 February 2016. Her mother is Tanice Amira.

Daniel "Diggy" Simmons III

Daniel Simmons III (L) and Angela Simmons (R) backstage at the "Charlotte Ronson" fashion show at Bryant Park during Mercedes Benz fashion week in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki (modified by author)

Place of birth : Queens, New York, USA

: Queens, New York, USA Date of birth : 21 March 1995

: 21 March 1995 Mother : Justine Simmons

: Justine Simmons Occupation: Rapper, singer, actor

Diggy is Rev. Run's fourth child and Angela's younger brother. He was born on 21 March 1995 in Queens, New York, United States. Diggy is 29 years old as of June 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Diggy is an American rapper and actor. He began his music career in 2009 and was signed with Atlantic Records in 2010. He has released singles like Do It Like You, My Girl and Text Me. Diggy also appears on reality shows alongside his family. He has also appeared in Grown-ish, The Plug, StartUp, and Diggy Simmons MOW.

Daniel is also an entrepreneur. He launched an urban sneakers line called Chivalrous Culture in 2010.

Russell "Russy" Simmons II

From (L-R) Angela, Miley, Danny, Russell "Russy" Simmons II, Vanessa, and Justine Simmons attend the 12th annual Art for Life benefit on July 30, 2011. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Place of birth : Saddle River, Bergen County, New Jersey, USA

: Saddle River, Bergen County, New Jersey, USA Date of birth : 30 August 1997

: 30 August 1997 Mother : Justine Simmons

: Justine Simmons Occupation: Rapper, actor

Russy is Angela's younger stepbrother. He is Rev Run's fifth child and first child with American actress Justine Simmons. He was born on 30 August 1997 in Saddle River, Bergen County, New Jersey, USA. Russy was named after his famous uncle, Russell Simmons.

Russy is a rapper and actor. He appeared alongside his family in the Run's House reality show until 2009. He later appeared with his parents and younger sister Miley on the reality TV shows Rev Run's Renovation, Rev Run's Sunday Suppers and Run's House.

As an upcoming rapper, he is signed to Jam Records, owned by his uncle Russel Simmons. He has released several songs, including Someone Like You, Find Your Love, and The Christmas Song.

Miley Justine Simmons

From (L-R) Diggy, Rev. Run, Russell Simmons II, Miley Justine and Justine Simmons on stage at the Harlem Armory on April 26, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Place of birth : USA

: USA Date of birth : 24 August 2007

: 24 August 2007 Mother : Justine Simmons

: Justine Simmons Occupation: Reality TV star

Miley is Angela's younger stepsister. She is the youngest child in the Simmons family and occasionally appears on their reality TV shows. Miley was born on 24 August 2007 and is 16 years old as of June 2024. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

FAQs

Who is Angela Simmons? She is an American actress, reality TV star, fashion designer, producer, entrepreneur, and social media personality. What nationality is Angela Simmons? She is an American national. She was born in Queens, New York City, New York, in the United States. Who are Angela Simmons' parents? Her parents are Joseph Simmons, Rev Run, and Valerie Vaughn. Who is older, Vanessa or Angela? Vanessa is older than Angela. She was born on 5 August 1983, while Angela was born on 18 September 1987. Does Angela and Vanessa Simmons have the same mother? Yes, their mother is Valerie Vaughn. Who are Angela Simmons' sisters? Vanessa and Miley Simmons are Angela's sisters. She has another sister named Victoria Anne Simmons, who was born and died on 26 September 2006 due to omphalocele. Is Kimora Lee Simmons related to Angela Simmons? Kimora is Angela's aunt. She was married to her uAngela'sell Simmons.

Angela Simmons is an American actress, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. She is the daughter of Rev Run and Valerie Vaughn. Angela Simmons' siblings are Vanessa Jean, Daniel, 'Diggy', Russell, Joseph Jr., and Miley Simmons.

