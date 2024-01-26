Get to know Phil Foden’s girlfriend, Rebecca Cooke

Rebecca Cook is a celebrity partner best recognised for being Phil Foden’s girlfriend. Her boyfriend is a British professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team. Although in a relationship with a professional footballer, Rebecca has maintained a low profile, sparking curiosity among many.

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke celebrate with a trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 on 10 June 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Richard Sellers (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Phil Foden’s girlfriend, Rebecca Cooke, gained prominence following her romantic relationship with the American footballer. Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden have been together since they were teenagers. They have two kids, a daughter and a son. The family of four currently resides in Prestbury, Cheshire, England.

Profile summary

Real name Rebecca Cooke Gender Female Date of birth 24 June 2000 Age 22 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Stockport, Greater Manchester, England Current residence Prestbury, Cheshire, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sibling 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Phil Foden Children 2

Rebecca Cooke’s biography

The celebrity partner was born and raised in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England. She is a British national of white ethnicity. Rebecca grew up alongside her younger sister named, Skylah.

What is Rebecca Cooke’s age?

Phil Foden’s girlfriend is 22 years old as of 2024. When was Rebecca Cooke born? She was born on 24 June 2000. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Rebecca Cooke famous?

Rebecca gained widespread public recognition for being the girlfriend of Phil Foden. She is a private person and has managed to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. However, she sometimes appears alongside her boyfriend in public events.

Rebecca Cooke’s boyfriend is a British professional footballer. He is a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team. Foden's success in professional football came in 2017 when he won the FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Ball award following England's successful Under-17 World Cup campaign.

Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden’s relationship

Rebecca and Phil have been together since childhood. The couple became parents at a young age when they were teenagers. They have two children together. Their firstborn is a son named Ronnie, born in January 2019. Their secondborn, a daughter, was born in 2021.

What is Rebecca Cooke’s height?

Phil Foden’s wife-to-be stands 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

Fast facts about Rebecca Cooke

Who is Rebecca Cooke? She is a celebrity partner best known as Phil Foden’s girlfriend. Where is Rebecca Cooke from? She was born in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England. How old is Rebecca Cooke? She is 22 years old as of 2024. She was born on 24 June 2000. Who is Rebecca Cooke’s boyfriend? She has been dating her longtime boyfriend, Phil Foden, an American professional footballer. What happened between Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke? In June 2022, Phil Foden had a beach bust-up with Rebecca Cooke after she looked at his phone. Does Phil Foden have 2 kids? Yes, the football player has two children, a son and a daughter. How long have Phil and Rebecca been together? The exact time they started dating is unknown, but they have been together since childhood. What is Rebecca Cooke’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Rebecca Cooke came into the spotlight as Phil Foden's girlfriend. Phil Foden is an English professional footballer currently playing for Manchester City and the England national team. She and her boyfriend have been in a relationship since they were teenagers and have two children. The pair currently resides in Prestbury, Cheshire, England.

