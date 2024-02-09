Singer Oscar Ortiz’s age, height, brothers, high school

Oscar Ortiz is an up-and-coming American pop singer, songwriter, TikTok star, Instagram notability, and digital content creator. He is best known as the younger brother of the popular singers Kevin and Gerardo Ortiz. His notable songs include El Del C8, Dolido, and 23/7. What is Oscar Ortiz’s age?

Oscar in a black hoodie (L), and the singer poses for a photo inside a shop (R). Photo: @Oscar Ortiz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Oscar Ortiz is an internet personality who posts content on lifestyle content, lip-syncs and his songs on various social media pages. He co-founded a band with his brother, Gerardo Ortiz, called The Ortiz Brothers Band (OBB).

Profile summary

Full name Oscar Ortiz Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 2002 Age 21 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Tijuana, Mexico Current Residence North Carolina, United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Latino Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Antonio Ortiz Mother Cecilia Medina Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, music manager Net worth $1 million—$5 million YouTube Oscar Ortiz Instagram @oscarortizoficial

What is Oscar Ortiz’s age?

Where was Oscar Ortiz born? He was born on 12 September 2002 in Tijuana, Mexico, making him a Virgo. He holds Mexican-American nationality. Oscar relocated to the United States when he was nine years old. His parents are Cecilia Medina and Antonio. He speaks Spanish and English fluently.

What high school did Oscar Ortiz go to?

The school he attended has not been disclosed publicly. However, in a podcast interview, he stated that his mother wanted him to graduate high school before exploring the music and entertainment industry. He furthered his education by attending a music school college.

Who are Oscar Ortiz’s brothers?

Five facts about Oscar Ortiz. Photo: @oscarortizoficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Oscar comes from a family of talented Latino musicians. Singer Oscar Ortiz has four brothers: Gerardo, William, Anthony, and Kevin.

Two of his brothers, Gerardo and Kevin, are well-known singers. Gerardo has released several albums, including Décimo Aniversario, Archivos de Mi Vida, Hoy Más Fuerte, and Ni Hoy Ni Mañana.

Kevin has also produced albums such as Fácil no Fue, Lo Que Hemos Logrado, Mi Vicio y Mi Adiccion, Con la Misma Sangre, and Aquí Sigo Todavía. William and Anthony prefer living private lives, and little is known about them.

What does Oscar Ortiz do?

Oscar is a songwriter, singer, and music manager at Bad Sin Music Inc., a music management company he co-founded with his brothers Kevin and Gerardo.

He became popular on social media when he began releasing his original songs on TikTok. Oscar specialises in regional Mexican music. His music focuses on norteño and banda genres.

Oscar has released several songs, including 23/7, El Del C8, Dolido, and Me Importabas. Edgardo Nuñez and Polo González are popular names in the Latin music industry who have collaborated with Oscar.

The singer has co-written a few hit songs with his brother Gerardo. The songs include Mujer de Piedra and Sólo Vine a Despedirme. He recently released an EP with five songs to gauge the production quality of his music. He portrays great potential in the Latin music scene.

He began his social media career, sharing his lifestyle content, lip-syncs, and his songs on TikTok. The social media star boasts over 3.1 million followers on TikTok and 1.4 million followers on Instagram as of this writing.

Additionally, his YouTube account has a significant following of over 100K subscribers. Badsin Records LLC currently represents the content creator.

How tall is Oscar Ortiz?

Oscar Ortiz’s height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. The American singer weighs about 170 pounds or 77 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Oscar Ortiz? He is a well-known singer, songwriter, digital content creator, and TikTok star. He is best known as the brother of Kevin and Gerardo. How old is Oscar Ortiz? He is 21 years old as of February 2024, having been born in 2002. What is Oscar Ortiz’s nationality? He is Mexican-American. Where was Oscar Ortiz born? He was born in Tijuana, Mexico. Who are Oscar Ortiz’s parents? His parents are Cecilia Medina and Antonio. Who are Oscar Ortiz’s brothers? He has four brothers: Gerardo, William, Anthony, and Kevin Ortiz. What is Oscar Ortiz’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Oscar Ortiz’s age is 21 years old as of 2024. The celebrity brother of Kevin and Gerardo is an up-and-coming singer in the music industry with huge potential. His creativity in songwriting has earned him a massive following on social media accounts, including TikTok and Instagram.

Legit.ng recently published Salisha Matter's biography. Salisha is an American YouTuber, Instagram star, and social media influencer. She is famous as Jordan Matter's daughter. Salisha Matter was born in Nyack, New York, United States.

Salisha is popularly known for appearing on her father's social media platforms. Salisha is also a gymnast. She earned a medal at the USA Gymnastics' regional championship. Find out more lesser-known facts about her.

Source: Legit.ng