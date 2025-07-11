United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are travelling to Kerrville, Texas, on Friday, July 11, 2025

Trump is visiting Texas after the devastating floods, which killed 120 people and left over 160 others missing

According to the report, President Trump and his wife will visit Kerrville, the town worst-affected by the flood disaster

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Texas, US - The United States President Donald Trump is on his way to visit Texas following flooding, which killed 120 people and left over 160 people missing.

President Trump and his wife, Melania, are expected to meet with first responders and families in Kerrville.

Trump and the First Lady will participate in a roundtable with first responders and local officials. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

As reported by BBC News, Trump is likely to face tough questioning about whether enough was done to alert residents of the dangers.

Before leaving Washington, DC, for Texas, Trump said:

"Nobody can even believe it - that much water that fast."

President Trump and First Lady are expected to survey the damage and recovery efforts from last weekend's flash floods in central Texas.

Trump described the flooding as a "once in every 200-year deal", even if he did suggest that "alarms" could have helped.

It was gathered that Kerrville is the town worst-affected by the disaster.

The first family is also expected will participate in a roundtable with first responders and local officials, including Governor Greg Abbott.

It is, however, unclear if he will take questions about the state-level and federal response after he has had a look.

Texas flood kills 120 people

According to authorities, flash flooding struck central Texas, killing 120 people, with more than 160 people still missing.

The flood which started as a torrential downpour caused the local Guadalupe River to swell, submerging roads, cars, and homes. As the fast currents rapidly rose, it also swept away local residents.

Ninety-six of the deaths were in Kerr County, Texas, including at least 27 girls and staff staying at a nearby Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls' summer camp.

Texas flooding: Father dies while holding children

Recall that the devastating floods that happened in Texas took the life of a man who was trying desperately to save his children.

The man, identified as John Burgess, was staying at the Blue Oak RV Park in Kerr County when the flooding happened.

Burgess was swept away by the flood while still holding on to his two children, according to eyewitnesses.

Texas flooding: Mother shares how daughters survived

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that amid the devastation caused by flooding in Texas, USA, a mother has shared how her three daughters escaped.

The mother and her husband were far away in France for their anniversary, while their daughters went camping.

The three young girls were part of those who made it out alive in the flooding, which killed over 100 people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng